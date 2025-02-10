De'Vondre Campbell News: Suspension officially over

The 49ers lifted Campbell's suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Campbell was suspended for San Francisco's final three regular-season contests after he refused to enter the team's Week 15 loss to the Rams. The 31-year-old joined the 49ers on a one-year contract last March and is now slated to become a free agent. Given his unceremonious ending to the season, it's a foregone conclusion that Campbell won't be with San Francisco next season.