Gameday Injuries: Week 17

We're set for championship week in many fantasy leagues, and the injury report, while heavily populated at spots such as wide receiver, does bring some good news in terms of expected availability for numerous key players. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest on a very busy Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Texans C.J. Stroud is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with two full practices following a two-game absence due to a concussion. Stroud's return naturally brightens the outlook of all of Houston's skill-position players, most notably top wideouts Nico Collins and Noah Brown, as well as running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dalton Schultz.

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. With Lawrence missing the first game of his career, veteran journeyman C.J. Beathard, who last started in Week 17 of the 2020 season for the 49ers, will be under center for Jacksonville after also filling in for Lawrence following his injury in the Week 16 loss to the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Murray is expected to play. Even if he suits up as expected, the talented quarterback will be working without top wideout Marquise Brown, who's been placed on injured reserve due to a heel injury.

The Titans' Will Levis is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in full all week following a Week 16 absence due to an ankle injury. Levis' return ups the fantasy outlook of Tennessee's pass catchers, most notably DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Chigoziem Okonkwo, and it also sends veteran Ryan Tannehill back into a No. 2 role.

The Steelers' Kenny Pickett (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Pickett does garner active status, he'll serve as no better than the No. 2 quarterback, with Mason Rudolph having earned another start following his 290-yard, two-touchdown performance a Week 16 win over the Bengals.

The Commanders' Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion Friday due to tightness in his leg. As per early Sunday reports, Brissett is expected to sit out, which would pave the way for Sam Howell to return to the starting job he was essentially demoted from during the Week 16 loss to the Jets after he completed just six of 22 passes for 56 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

RUNNING BACKS

The Saints' Alvin Kamara (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Kamara is expected to play in the key divisional clash. If he has a setback, veteran Jamaal Williams would step into the top running back role for New Orleans.

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Mostert will not suit up, as he was not able to make enough progress this week to be ready to play in the critical conference clash. In his absence, Jeff Wilson Jr. should be set to serve as the primary early-down back for Miami, while rookie De'Von Achane could be headed for one of the highest-volume games of his young career as a complementary and primary passing-down option. The matchup for either back against a Baltimore defense allowing a modest 103.4 rushing yards per game isn't ideal, however, and the fact Miami will also be without Jaylen Waddle (ankle) could certainly lead to more crowded boxes for both runners.

The Raiders' Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week In Jacobs' likely absence, Zamir White, who rushed 22 times for 145 yards in the Week 16 Christmas Day win over the Chiefs in Jacobs' stead, would be set for another turn with the top backfield job.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steeler after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Walker is expected to play, although the team is reportedly concerned about the fact he aggravated the shoulder injury in the Week 16 matchup against the Titans. If Walker is limited or has a setback, rookie Zach Charbonnet would step into a larger role.

The Commanders' Brian Robinson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Robinson will step back into his usual lead back role but will face a San Francisco defense allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs (12.3) in standard scoring formats.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Pacheco is expected to play. If he has any sort of setback, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is listed as questionable with an illness but also expected to suit up, would take on a larger role.

The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. In his absence over the final two games, Ezekiel Elliott is expected to continue serving as New England's top backfield option while Kevin Harris and Ja'Mycal Hasty rotate in for complementary snaps.

The Colts' Zack Moss (forearm) remains out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after following two limited practices to open the week with a missed session Friday In his second straight absence, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will continue serving in No. 2 and No. 3 roles, respectively.

The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing the last two practices of the week. As per early Sunday reports, Edwards-Helaire is expected to play and serve in his complementary role alongside Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), who's also expected to suit up.

The Commanders' Chris Rodriguez (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season. His absence over the final two games should help lock in more playing time for Antonio Gibson behind Brian Robinson, who's expected to return from a hamstring injury in Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the 49ers.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Miller can't suit up, Jamaal Williams could be headed for a couple of extra touches.

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a knee injury. Mitchell should return to the role of primary back-up to Christian McCaffrey versus Washington, although Jordan Mason (illness) could also see a handful of touches if active.

The 49ers' Jordan Mason (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice Thursday and Friday. If he plays, Mason figures to rotate backup snaps with the returning Elijah Mitchell behind Christian McCaffrey.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. Waddle's absence, coupled with the expected one for running back Raheem Mostert due to his own ankle issue, will lead to an offense even more concentrated on Tyreek Hill but also significantly hamper Miami's attack against a formidable Baltimore defense. Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen are all expected to try and help absorb the snaps and targets that Waddle leaves behind.

The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Chase will play, but he will still test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If he can't suit up, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd would be set to operate as Cincinnati's top two receivers, while Trenton Irwin would slide into the No. 3 role.

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. Allen's absence coupled with that of Joshua Palmer (concussion) will leave rookie Quentin Johnston and veterans Alex Erickson and Jalen Guyton as the top three wideouts for Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick.

The Vikings' Jordan Addison (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Addison is expected to play and could be due for extra targets with T.J. Hockenson (knee) now on injured reserve.

The Ravens' Zay Flowers (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Flowers were unable to play, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman would be set to operate at Baltimore's top two receivers versus Miami.

The Seahawks' DK Metcalf (lower back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice both Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Metcalf is fully expected to play, with rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba on standby to join Tyler Lockett in the starting lineup should there be a setback.

The Rams' Puka Nacua (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Nacua is expected to play. If there were a setback, it would likely be a combination of Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson that would fill in alongside Cooper Kupp in the role of No. 2 receiver.

The Broncos' Courtland Sutton (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jerry Jeudy, who's expected to play through his illness, could see a particularly expanded role while working with Jarrett Stidham as his quarterback, considering fellow wideout Marvin Mims (hamstring) is expected to join Sutton on the sideline.

The Colts' Michael Pittman (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but cleared concussion protocol Friday and finished the week with two full practices. As per early Sunday reports, Pittman is expected to play after being held out of the Week 16 loss to the Falcons due to a relapse of concussion symptoms the day prior to the contest.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In Watson's likely absence, Romeo Doubs will remain in the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay, while Jayden Reed (toe) is expected to move into the No. 2 role in his return from a one-game absence.

The Packers' Jayden Reed is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week following a one-game absence due to toe and chest injuries. In his return, Reed is expected to bump up to the No. 2 role with Christian Watson (hamstring) expected to sit out.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Alex Erickson is expected to fill the No. 2 receiver role, with speedster Jalen Guyton likely to rotate in to some of those snaps as well. Tight end Gerald Everett could also benefit from the overall personnel pass-catching personnel shortage for Los Angeles versus Denver.

The Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his regular season. The veteran's absence the rest of the way should lock Jalen Reagor into the No. 3 receiver role behind DeVante Parker and Demario Douglas starting with Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after sandwiching two limited practices around a full Thursday session. If Robinson can't suit up, rookie Jalin Hyatt could move into the No. 2 receiver role versus Los Angeles.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the returning Mecole Hardman could see more opportunities.

The Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (thumb) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and should serve as a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver against the Bengals in his Week 17 return.

The Bears' Darnell Mooney (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Tyler Scott should serve as the primary downfield threat for Chicago versus Atlanta.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (heel) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season. In his absence over the final two games, rookie Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and tight end Trey McBride could all be beneficiaries in the form of additional targets.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones were to sit out, Parker Washington, Tim Jones and Jamal Agnew would be among those helping fill the void, with tight end Evan Engram also a candidate for extra targets.

The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Jeudy is expected to play and should be in a true No. 1 receiver role for his first game with Jarrett Stidham as his quarterback, with Courtland Sutton (concussion) already ruled out and Marvin Mims (hamstring) not expected to suit up.

The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (chest) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. If Wicks can't play, Malik Heath could see No. 3 receiver snaps.

The Broncos' Marvin Mims (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after following a limited Thursday session with a missed practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Mims is not expected to play, pushing Brandon Johnson into the No. 2 receiver role on a short-handed depth chart for Denver.

The Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a pectoral injury. In his return, St. Brown should serve as the No. 3 receiver for Chicago with Darnell Mooney (concussion) unavailable.

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Ronnie Bell and veteran Chris Conley could rotate No. 3 receiver snaps for San Francisco.

The Titans' Kyle Philips is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans after putting in a full week of practice following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Philips is likely to remain in a No. 4 receiver role for Tennessee.

The Vikings' Jalen Nailor (concussion) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week.

TIGHT ENDS

The Vikings' T.J. Hockenson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Hockenson's absence should naturally open up even more opportunities for Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison (ankle) and K.J. Osborn whenever they're on the field over the final two games, while Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt figure to share the majority of MInnesota's tight end duties beginning with Sunday night's game against the Packers.

The Patriots' Hunter Henry (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Henry can't play, Mike Gesicki should once again serve as the primary pass-catching option at tight end versus Buffalo.

The Bears' Cole Kmet (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, there was optimism as of Saturday night that Kmet would play, but his availability is now believed to hinge on how he feels in pregame warmups. If Kmet ultimately can't suit up, even more opportunities should be available for DJ Moore, while Robert Tonyan would slide into the role of primary pass-catching option at the position for Chicago.

The Raiders' Michael Mayer (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Austin Hooper should serve as the top tight end versus Kansas City.

The Titans' Josh Whyle (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Trevon Wesco should serve as the top backup tight end behind Chigoziem Okonkwo.

The Colts' Drew Ogletree was placed on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List on Saturday following an off-field incident Friday and will not be eligible to practice or play until being removed from it.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (suspension) is out for Sunday night's game against the Vikings.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Giants' Deonte Banks (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Commanders' Kendall Fuller (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Texans' Steven Nelson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Vikings' Byron Murphy (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Packers.

The Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Eagles' Darius Slay (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Ravens' Brandon Stephens (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Safeties

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his regular season.

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Ravens' Kyle Hamilton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Commanders' Percy Butler (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Patriots' Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Packers' Darnell Savage (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings.

The Titans' K'Von Wallace is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans after missing Week 16 with a quadriceps injury.

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' Will Anderson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Bills' A.J. Epenesa (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Texans' Jonathan Greenard (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Texans' Maliek Collins (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Texans' Sheldon Rankins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Cardinals' Jonathan Ledbetter (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Linebackers

The Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Rams' Ernest Jones (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Panthers' Frankie Luvu (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Chargers' Kenneth Murray (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Packers' De'Vondre Campbell (neck) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Vikings.

The Steelers' Elandon Roberts (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Texans' Blake Cashman is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans after a two-game absence due to a hamstring strain.

The Eagles' Zach Cunningham (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.