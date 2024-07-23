Fantasy Football
2024 Green Bay Packers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on July 23, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Green Bay Packers

The Jordan Love era officially began last year, and although he and the Packers got off to an uneven start, a red-hot Love led them to wins in seven of their last 10 games, including playoffs, and nearly a berth in the NFC Championship Game. With Josh Jacobs taking over the backfield, a deep group of pass catchers on hand and a new defensive scheme set to be unveiled, expectations now are high for the Packers. Things tend to tilt on the quarterback in Green Bay, and that will be no different in 2024.

Green Bay Packers 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Matt LaFleur (Year 6)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich (Year 3) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Hafley (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week: 10

Full 2024 Green Bay Packers Depth Chart

Full 2023 Green Bay Packers Stats

Stats to Know for the Green Bay Packers

  • 2023 Record: 9-8
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .474 (T-25th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +33 (10th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 61% (15th)
  • 2023 PROE: +0.2% (10th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 11th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,052 (23rd)1,061 (20th)
Points383 (12th)350 (10th)
Turnovers18 (T-6th)18 (T-23rd)
Yards5,873 (11th)5,696 (17th)
Rush Yards1,905 (15th)2,181 (28th)
Pass Yards3,968 (12th)3,515 (9th)
Drives174 (31st)173 (1st)
Yards per Drive33.8 (7th)32.9 (26th)
Points per Drive2.16 (9th)1.99 (22nd)

Green Bay Packers 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsNoneJosh JacobsNoneNone
     
     
Veteran DeparturesNoneAaron JonesNoneJosiah Deguara
  Patrick Taylor  

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsNoneNoneXavier McKinney
    
Veteran DeparturesNoneDe'Vondre CampbellDarnell Savage
   Jonathan Owens
   Rudy Ford

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
125Jordan MorganT
245Edgerrin CooperLB
258Javon BullardS
388MarShawn LloydRB
391Ty'Ron HopperLB
4111Evan WilliamsS
5163Jacob MonkG
5169Kitan OladapoS
6202Travis GloverT
7245Michael PrattQB
7255Kalen KingCB

Green Bay Packers 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Five Packers wideouts recorded 94 receiving yards in a game last season, and all five remain on the roster. No one in that group has more than two years of experience, but Green Bay is so confident in its pass catchers that it didn't add any sort of competition. All of them have the chance to contribute this year, which is great for the team and confounding for fantasy managers.

Assuming health, the top three options – in some order – figure to be Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed. Watson is a classic deep threat who is averaging 15.0 YPC in his career, Doubs is a trusty red-zone target, and Reed led the team in both receiving yards and scored 10 times as a rookie in 2023. Watson has flashed the most upside among the trio, but he's also missed 11 games in just two seasons. Should that occur again, Dontayvion Wicks will be the next man up, and his 14.9 YPC as a rookie last year suggests he'll be ready again if needed. Last but not least is Bo Melton, who likely will need an injury or two to make a regular impact but has proven capable of doing so.

The depth makes it tough to gauge exactly where to select Packers wideouts, but all should be available in the fifth round or later, and it might not be the worst idea to double up, particularly if you go with Watson and believe in Jordan Love. Only one quarterback threw for more touchdowns last year, and there's plenty of room for upside in Year 2.

Green Bay Packers 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: TE Luke Musgrave

The Packers not only possess a promising group of wide receivers, but also a pair of talented second-year tight ends. Musgrave and Tucker Kraft both had their moments last year, with Musgrave opening in a starting role and Kraft making a mark while his teammate was sidelined. The roles are reversed now, as Kraft is recovering from an offseason injury. Musgrave has more explosiveness than he showed as a rookie, and if he can display that more frequently he has the potential to be a top-12 tight end.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB MarShawn Lloyd

The Packers swapped out Aaron Jones for Josh Jacobs this offseason and still have AJ Dillon on the roster, but that didn't stop them from spending a third-round pick on Lloyd. Jacobs is two years removed from winning the rushing title, and Dillon has taken 597 carries in four years in Green Bay, but neither averaged more than 3.5 YPC last season, and there isn't much more depth. Jacobs figures to be a bell cow,, but if his workload catches up to him or he misses time, Lloyd could step into a key role.

Green Bay Packers 2024 Team Futures

Green Bay Packers 2024 Player Futures

Green Bay Packers 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 6at Philadelphia Eagles8:15 PM
2Sep 15Indianapolis Colts1:00 PM
3Sep 22at Tennessee Titans1:00 PM
4Sep 29Minnesota Vikings1:00 PM
5Oct 6at Los Angeles Rams4:25 PM
6Oct 13Arizona Cardinals1:00 PM
7Oct 20Houston Texans1:00 PM
8Oct 27at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 PM
9Nov 3Detroit Lions4:25 PM
10Bye  
11Nov 17at Chicago Bears1:00 PM
12Nov 24San Francisco 49ers4:25 PM
13Nov 28Miami Dolphins8:20 PM
14Dec 5at Detroit Lions8:15 PM
15Dec 15at Seattle Seahawks8:20 PM
16Dec 23New Orleans Saints8:15 PM
17Dec 29at Minnesota Vikings1:00 PM
18TBDChicago BearsTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
