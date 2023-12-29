Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Lawrence Out, Brissett Questionable, Levis Cleared

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
We'll have 10 early afternoon games this week and just three in the late time slot, yet the fantasy-relevant game-time decisions are more or less evenly divided between the two. That's frustrating for red-zone-channels and fantasy managers alike, though many of the potential game-time calls for the later games could actually be determined Saturday rather than Sunday.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB C.J. Stroud (concussion)
- QB Will Levis (ankle)
- QB Brock Purdy (stinger)
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (illness)
- RB De'Von Achane (toe)
- WR Deebo Samuel (neck)
- WR Nico Collins (calf)
- WR Jayden Reed (chest/toe)
- WR Tyreek Hill (ankle)
- LT Trent Williams (groin)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder)
- RB Josh Jacobs (D - quad)
- RB Zack Moss (arm)
- RB Rico Dowdle (back)
- WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)
- WRs Keenan Allen (heel) & Joshua Palmer (concussion)
- WR Courtland Sutton (concussion)
- WR Marquise Brown (IR - heel)
- WR Christian Watson (D - hamstring)
- WR Darnell Mooney (concussion)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle)
- WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)
- WR Kadarius Toney (hip)
- TE Luke Musgrave (D - kidney)
- TE Michael Mayer (toe)
Zamir White is headed for a third straight game as the Raiders' lead back, and other fantasy beneficiaries from the above injuries include Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard, Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson, Chargers WRs Quentin Johnson and Alex Erickson, Broncos WRs Jerry Jeudy (illness) & Brandon Johnson, Cardinals WR Greg Dortch, Packers WR Malik Heath, Bears WR Tyler Scott, Patriots WR DeVante Parker, Packers TE Tucker Kraft and Raiders TE Austin Hooper.
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- DL Jonathan Greenard (ankle)
- RG Robert Hunt (hamstring)
- CB Carlton Davis (concussion) / OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin)
- S Lonnie Johnson (knee) / RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
- CB Darius Slay (knee)
- CB Troy Hill (concussion)
- S Percy Butler (wrist) / CB Kendall Fuller (knee) / CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)
- C Tyler Larsen (knee) / LT Charles Leno (calf)
- DT Arik Armstead (foot) / S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee) / TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)
- S Jamal Adams (knee)
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) / LB Elandon Roberts (pec) / S Trenton Thompson (neck)
- LT Donovan Smith (neck)
- OLB Baron Browning (concussion)
- LB Nick Williams (shoulder) / DT Nick Williams (shoulder)
- CB Byron Murphy (knee) / DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle)
- LB De'Vondre Campbell (D - neck) / CB Jaire Alexander (suspension)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- QB Kyler Murray (illness)
- RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle)
- WR Michael Pittman (head/shoulder)
- WR Puka Nacua (hip)
Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔
Early Games
- QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring)
- RBs Alvin Kamara (illness) & Kendre Miller (ankle)
- [LOGO[ WR Zay Flowers (calf)
- WR Zay Jones (hamstring)
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (quad)
- WR D.J. Montgomery (groin)
- TE Cole Kmet (knee)
- TE Hunter Henry (knee)
- TE Josh Whyle (knee)
Brissett noticed hamstring tightness after practice Thursday and now is listed as questionable following a limited practice Friday. The Commanders confirmed that Sam Howell will make his 16th start of the season if Brissett is deemed unready, even though part of the logic behind the QB switch earlier this week was that Howell needed a break. Whoever starts will be playing without his left tackle and center (see above).
Kamara is another one with a late-week issue, in his case an illness that prevented him from practicing Friday. I'd be surprised if he doesn't play but less surprised if he isn't his usual self given that the illness just hit him Friday.
Flowers' only practice this week was a limited session Friday, but I haven't seen anything from the Ravens suggesting they're seriously concerned. He handled a full workload (13 targets) in Monday's win over the 49ers and will have a chance to rest Week 18 if the Ravens beat the Dolphins this Sunday to clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed.
Kmet was unable to finish last week's game but hopes to continue his consecutive games played streak (65) after returning Friday as a limited participant. If not, Robert Tonyan would be worth a look in deeper formats.
Late-Afternoon Games
- QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)
- WR DK Metcalf (back) / RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) - 4:05 ET
- RBs Isiah Pacheco (concussion) & Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) - 4:25
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) - 4:25
- WRs Jerry Jeudy (illness) & Marvin Mims (hamstring) - 4:25
Pickett won't start even if he's active; that honor goes to Mason Rudolph for at least one more week.
Metcalf and Walker both seem more likely than not to play, though it's tough to get a read on Pete Carroll given his optimistic outlook on most injuries.
Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire also seem more likely to play than not, whereas Chase appears truly questionable after missing last week's game with an AC joint sprain. Chase might not be at his best if he suits up.
SNF
- WR Jordan Addison (ankle)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest)
Wicks isn't expected to play. He left last week's game early, never returned, and then didn't practice at all this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said Wicks would need to practice Friday to play, so it's a bit surprising the Packers listed the rookie as doubtful rather than questionable.
Fellow rookie Jordan Addison has a somewhat better shot to play on the other side of the SNF contest, though I'd still call him no better than 50/50. Like Wicks, he left in the second quarter last week and never returned. Proceed cautiously with Addison even if he's active; rookie QB Jaren Hall isn't likely to provide as many receiving stats as Nick Mullens did, and the move to Hall might be indicative of the Vikings wanting to run more and chuck the ball around less.
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- CB Cameron Sutton (toe)
- LT Tyron Smith (back)
- DE Will Anderson (ankle) / DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle) / DT Maliek Collins (hip)
- CB Steven Nelson (foot) / FB Andrew Beck (calf)
- C Lucas Patrick (knee)
- RT Kaleb McGary (knee)
- S Kyle Hamilton (knee) / CB Brandon Stephens (ankle) / G Kevin Zeitler (thigh)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) / CB Xavien Howard (hip) / S Jevon Holland (knee)
- C Liam Eichenberg (calf) / RT Austin Jackson (oblique) / G Lester Cotton (hip)
- C Erik McCoy (foot)
- S Kyle Dugger (illness) / S Jabril Peppers (hamstring)
- LB Zach Cunningham (knee)
- CB Garrett Williams (knee)
- LT Ikem Ekwonu (foot / CB Jaycee Horn (toe) / LB Frankie Luvu (quad)
- RT Braden Smith (knee) / CB Kenny Moore (back)
- RT Jermaine Eluemunor (knee) / C Andre James (ankle)
- LT Alaric Jackson (thigh) / LB Ernest Jones (illness)
- CB Deonte Banks (shoulder)
- RT Andrew Wylie (elbow)
- CB Ambry Thomas (knee)
- CB Devon Witherspoon (hip) / LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle)
- G Zion Johnson (neck) / CB Deane Leonard (heel)
- CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder)
- S Darnell Savage (shoulder) / CB Robert Rochell (neck)