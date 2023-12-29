Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Lawrence Out, Brissett Questionable, Levis Cleared

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Zamir White is headed for a third straight game as the Raiders'

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

We'll have 10 early afternoon games this week and just three in the late time slot, yet the fantasy-relevant game-time decisions are more or less evenly divided between the two. That's frustrating for red-zone-channels and fantasy managers alike, though many of the potential game-time calls for the later games could actually be determined Saturday rather than Sunday.

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Zamir White is headed for a third straight game as the Raiders' lead back, and other fantasy beneficiaries from the above injuries include Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard, Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson, Chargers WRs Quentin Johnson and Alex Erickson, Broncos WRs Jerry Jeudy (illness) & Brandon Johnson, Cardinals WR Greg Dortch, Packers WR Malik Heath, Bears WR Tyler Scott, Patriots WR DeVante Parker, Packers TE Tucker Kraft and Raiders TE Austin Hooper.

Antonio Pierce says Zamir White has earned the trust and belief while being the main guy in Josh Jacobs absence. "An explosive running back coming downhill."#Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/wkLQfD9sbC — Logan Reever (@loganreever) December 29, 2023

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Here's what the Commanders' secondary will look like with Fuller, St-Juste and Butler out: Quan Martin will play nickel and safety alongside Kam Curl and Terrell Burgess. Emmanuel Forbes and Tariq Castro-Fields will be at cornerback — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 29, 2023

So, the Green Bay #Packers have suspended star CB Jaire Alexander one game for conduct detrimental to the team for crashing the coin toss prior to the game against the Panthers. After the game, Alexander said he did it because he's from Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/HttTXHgQ1K — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 27, 2023

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

RBs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane should be good for Sunday, per McDaniel. WR Robbie Chosen is the final stages of the concussion protocol. Progressing toward being cleared ahead of Sunday. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 29, 2023

Colts' WR Michael Pittman Jr. cleared concussion protocol and is on track to play Sunday vs. the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2023

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Brissett noticed hamstring tightness after practice Thursday and now is listed as questionable following a limited practice Friday. The Commanders confirmed that Sam Howell will make his 16th start of the season if Brissett is deemed unready, even though part of the logic behind the QB switch earlier this week was that Howell needed a break. Whoever starts will be playing without his left tackle and center (see above).

Kamara is another one with a late-week issue, in his case an illness that prevented him from practicing Friday. I'd be surprised if he doesn't play but less surprised if he isn't his usual self given that the illness just hit him Friday.

Flowers' only practice this week was a limited session Friday, but I haven't seen anything from the Ravens suggesting they're seriously concerned. He handled a full workload (13 targets) in Monday's win over the 49ers and will have a chance to rest Week 18 if the Ravens beat the Dolphins this Sunday to clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Kmet was unable to finish last week's game but hopes to continue his consecutive games played streak (65) after returning Friday as a limited participant. If not, Robert Tonyan would be worth a look in deeper formats.

Late-Afternoon Games

Pickett won't start even if he's active; that honor goes to Mason Rudolph for at least one more week.

Metcalf and Walker both seem more likely than not to play, though it's tough to get a read on Pete Carroll given his optimistic outlook on most injuries.

Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire also seem more likely to play than not, whereas Chase appears truly questionable after missing last week's game with an AC joint sprain. Chase might not be at his best if he suits up.

Pete Carroll said DK Metcalf has some

Lower back stiffness but is expected to play. Devon Witherspoon practiced and was "moving around pretty good." Jordyn Brooks was back to practice today. "We'll see how that goes." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 29, 2023

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is in the final stages of the NFL concussion protocol, Andy Reid tells me. He practiced Friday, and if he cleared after today will play Sunday. Reid said he spoke to Pacheco during practice and he was doing well. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 29, 2023

SNF

Wicks isn't expected to play. He left last week's game early, never returned, and then didn't practice at all this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said Wicks would need to practice Friday to play, so it's a bit surprising the Packers listed the rookie as doubtful rather than questionable.

Fellow rookie Jordan Addison has a somewhat better shot to play on the other side of the SNF contest, though I'd still call him no better than 50/50. Like Wicks, he left in the second quarter last week and never returned. Proceed cautiously with Addison even if he's active; rookie QB Jaren Hall isn't likely to provide as many receiving stats as Nick Mullens did, and the move to Hall might be indicative of the Vikings wanting to run more and chuck the ball around less.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen