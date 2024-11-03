Diontae Johnson News: Light role expected in debut

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he expects Johnson to play about 10-to-15 snaps in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reports.

Harbaugh noted that Johnson is still familiarizing himself with the new playbook after the Ravens acquired him from the Panthers on Tuesday, so the veteran wideout won't be handed a full role right off the bat in his team debut. Eventually, Harbaugh envisions Johnson providing a field-stretching weapon who's capable of burnishing the depth at receiver behind starters Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Johnson should eventually settle into a regular spot alongside Flowers and Bateman in three-receiver sets, but Johnson is unlikely to see the steady volume in the passing game he enjoyed in Carolina, where he had been averaging 8.3 targets per game over his seven appearances.