Gardner Minshew Injury: Headed for release

The Raiders plan to release Minshew (collarbone) when the new league year begins next Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Minshew is entering the final season of a two-year contract, following a 2024 campaign that ended early when he suffered a broken collarbone Nov. 24. He should be recovered from the injury in time for offseason activities, but there's no guarantee of him getting another shot to compete for a starting job, as he may have to settle for a backup role this time around. Over his 10 appearances for Las Vegas this past season, Minshew completed 203 of 306 pass attempts (66.3 percent) for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding 58 yards on 19 carries.