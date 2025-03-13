Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gardner Minshew headshot

Gardner Minshew Injury: Slated to back up Mahomes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Minshew (collarbone) has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Raiders released Minshew (collarbone) on Wednesday with a failed physical designation, but just one day later the 28-year-old landed his next assignment, that of backing up star QB Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. In that context, Minshew will remain off the fantasy radar as long as Mahomes is available, but in the event that Mahomes misses any time in 2025, Minshew provides the Chiefs with an experienced and reliable backup option to turn to.

Gardner Minshew
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now