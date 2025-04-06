Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Jones headshot

Jack Jones News: Likely to part ways with Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

The Raiders are expected to trade or release Jones, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jones worked as a starter throughout last season, posting career-high marks in tackles (69), pass defenses (16) and interceptions (three). He also recorded his fourth career touchdown on a pick-six in Week 9. However, he also drew some criticism about his perceived effort after missing multiple tackles in a game early in the campaign and has dealt with several off-the-field legal incidents both in college and as a pro. Jones has one year remaining on the four-year contract he signed with the Patriots as a rookie ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Jack Jones
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now