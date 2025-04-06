Jack Jones News: Likely to part ways with Raiders

The Raiders are expected to trade or release Jones, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jones worked as a starter throughout last season, posting career-high marks in tackles (69), pass defenses (16) and interceptions (three). He also recorded his fourth career touchdown on a pick-six in Week 9. However, he also drew some criticism about his perceived effort after missing multiple tackles in a game early in the campaign and has dealt with several off-the-field legal incidents both in college and as a pro. Jones has one year remaining on the four-year contract he signed with the Patriots as a rookie ahead of the 2022 campaign.