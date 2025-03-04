Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Sanborn headshot

Jack Sanborn News: Headed for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Chicago will not tender Sanborn, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Sanborn's per-snap production in 2024 was actually comparable to what it was in his 2023 season, in which he logged 65 tackles. However, he couldn't get onto the field as much last year, resulting in a relatively disappointing tackle total (35) for the campaign. The Bears could still sign him again, but they may now have to compete with other bidders.

Jack Sanborn
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now