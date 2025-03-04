Jack Sanborn News: Headed for free agency

Chicago will not tender Sanborn, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Sanborn's per-snap production in 2024 was actually comparable to what it was in his 2023 season, in which he logged 65 tackles. However, he couldn't get onto the field as much last year, resulting in a relatively disappointing tackle total (35) for the campaign. The Bears could still sign him again, but they may now have to compete with other bidders.