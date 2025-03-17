Jakob Johnson News: Headed to Houston

Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Texans on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old fullback from Tennessee is joining the Texans after spending his 2024 campaign with the Jets and Giants. Johnson appeared in just three games last season (all for the Giants), recording no offensive stats across 12 snaps. However, he contributed on special teams, playing 39 snaps and tallying one total tackle. Now in Houston, Johnson is likely to compete for another special-teams role during the summer.