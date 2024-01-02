Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 18 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
It'll certainly be an interesting finish to the season, as Week 17 saw two of 2023's top fantasy backs suffer injuries while four teams became locked into specific playoff spots. There are also a few other teams that might consider resting starters Week 18, leaving no shortage of waiver options (or cheap DFS plays) for the final slate of the regular season. Check it all out below as you begin preparations for Week 18...
Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
Christian McCaffrey (calf / week-to-week)
Alvin Kamara (ankle / TBD)
Kenneth Walker (shoulder / day-to-day)
AJ Dillon (stinger / day-to-day)
McCaffrey doesn't believe his injury is serious, but coach Kyle Shanahan already confirmed the RB will miss a meaningless Week 18 game against the Rams (as will some of the team's healthier starters, presumably). Walker and Dillon appear to have suffered less serious injuries, while there hasn't been much detail provided on Kamara's ankle sprain. Kamara missed the entire second half of a win over Tampa, while Walker missed most of the fourth quarter in his team's game and Dillon missed part of the third and all of the fourth.
Missed Week 17
Josh Jacobs (quad / week-to-week)
Raheem Mostert (leg / day-to-day)
Zack Moss (arm / week-to-week)
Rico Dowdle (ankle/ day-to-day)
Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)
It'll certainly be an interesting finish to the season, as Week 17 saw two of 2023's top fantasy backs suffer injuries while four teams became locked into specific playoff spots. There are also a few other teams that might consider resting starters Week 18, leaving no shortage of waiver options (or cheap DFS plays) for the final slate of the regular season. Check it all out below as you begin preparations for Week 18...
Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
Christian McCaffrey (calf / week-to-week)
Alvin Kamara (ankle / TBD)
Kenneth Walker (shoulder / day-to-day)
AJ Dillon (stinger / day-to-day)
McCaffrey doesn't believe his injury is serious, but coach Kyle Shanahan already confirmed the RB will miss a meaningless Week 18 game against the Rams (as will some of the team's healthier starters, presumably). Walker and Dillon appear to have suffered less serious injuries, while there hasn't been much detail provided on Kamara's ankle sprain. Kamara missed the entire second half of a win over Tampa, while Walker missed most of the fourth quarter in his team's game and Dillon missed part of the third and all of the fourth.
Missed Week 17
Josh Jacobs (quad / week-to-week)
Raheem Mostert (leg / day-to-day)
Zack Moss (arm / week-to-week)
Rico Dowdle (ankle/ day-to-day)
Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness / day-to-day)
Jerick McKinnon (IR - groin / eligible for divisional round return)
A bunch of these guys seemed likely to play as of Thursday or Friday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he expected Mostert to play, which didn't end up happening. Dowdle had been playing through an ankle injury for more than a month and then finally missed a game, allowing Deuce Vaughn to get a few touches as Tony Pollard's backup. And then Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed KC's win over Cincinnati, which contributed to Isiah Pacheco topping 90 percent snap share for the first time (six days after suffering a concussion).
There's a good chance at least one or two of those guys will be back Week 18, and Miller might also finally return after Kamara joined him in picking up an ankle injury. Jacobs, on the other hand, seems less likely to play. He was listed as doubtful last week, and the Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
James Conner - 67% snaps / fourth straight game with 89+ total yards and 1+ TD
De'Von Achane - 55% snaps, 17 of 22 RB opportunities pre-Q4 / 137 total yards
Khalil Herbert - 49% snaps / 21 of 31 RB opps. / second straight game w/ 100+ rushing
Zamir White - 26 of 28 RB opps. despite dropping to 58% of snaps / 106 total yards
Jonathan Taylor - 66% snaps / 22 of 30 RB opps / 104 total yards + TD
Jamaal Williams - 78% snaps after halftime + 17 opps. / Kamara injury
Elijah Mitchell - 17-80-1 rushing / McCaffrey injury
Isiah Pacheco - 92% snaps / all 25 RB opps. / 165 total yards + TD / (CEH inactive)
Jaleel McLaughlin - 27% snaps / 11 of 35 RB opps. / back-to-back games w/ 60+ yards
Javonte Williams - third straight game below 50% snaps / nine in a row <4.0 YPC
Trending Down 📉
James Cook - 114 yards, no TD over last two games
Ty Chandler - 56% snaps / 13 of 18 RB opps. / 81 total yards over last two weeks
D'Onta Foreman - healthy scratch
Javonte Williams - third straight game <50% snaps
Chase Brown - 14% snaps / five of 31 RB opps. / second straight game <30 yards
Emari Demercado - 13% snaps / three of 38 RB opps.
Isaiah Spiller - 19% snaps / three of 20 RB opps. / six touches total last two weeks
Unsettled Backfields 🎲
These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.
Messy Backfields
- Minnesota Vikings
- San Francisco 49ers
Alexander Mattison barely played Week 16 in his first game back from an ankle injury but then took 40 percent of snaps (though only five touches) in the SNF loss to Green Bay. I wouldn't be surprised if he's back in the lead role Week 18, considering Ty Chandler isn't good and hasn't played well the past two weeks. Then again, Mattison isn't good either...
San Francisco's backfield has been the least complicated in the NFL all season. But now they've got a meaningless Week 18 game, and with Christian McCaffrey nursing a calf injury the Niners might be more inclined to worry about keeping Elijah Mitchell healthy (always a challenge). And even third-stringer Jordan Mason has value to the team, typically playing about 15 special teams snaps per game. I wouldn't be surprised to see any of Mitchell, Mason or Tyrion Davis-Price (practice squad) leading San Francisco's backfield Week 18 against the Rams.
On the Brink
- Denver Broncos
- Baltimore Ravens
Javonte Williams is still getting double-digit carries and a few targets every week, but the Broncos also made room for Jaleel McLaughlin to get double-digit touches and about one-fourth of snaps the past two games, perhaps because the rookie has been more efficient than Williams all year. I don't expect another shift for Week 18 really, but it isn't out of the question, and McLaughlin now seems like an excellent late-round pick for 2024 after being quasi-dormant during the middle part of the season.
The Ravens have been listed as 'messy' for most of the year, but in the wake of Keaton Mitchell's ACL tear they seem to have settled back in with the same role division between Gus Edwards and Justice Hill that we saw back in September. It's a bit more complicated than a standard running/receiving split, as there have been games in which Hill actually gets a couple more carries than The Bus. I also wonder if Hill might just become the outright lead back in the playoffs; he's been better than Edwards overall this year, and especially the past two weeks. From Box Score Breakdown:
- In two games since Keaton Mitchell's season-ending ACL injury:
- Hill has 50% of snaps, 13 carries and eight targets.
- Edwards has 48% of snaps, 25 carries and one target.
In terms of Week 18, there's a good chance we see a lot of No. 3 RB Melvin Gordon, who ran hard in garbage time against the Dolphins but probably won't be too efficient if he has to face the Pittsburgh defense behind a bunch of backup offensive linemen. Come playoff time, Hill is the guy I'd want in a fantasy lineup, if only by a hair over Edwards.
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.
In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Potential Week 18 Starters
Jamaal Williams - 18%
Pierre Strong - 1%
Elijah Mitchell - 13%
Melvin Gordon - 0%
Jordan Mason - 2%
Ronnie Rivers - 0%
Tyjae Spears - 44%
Craig Reynolds - 0%
Jaleel McLaughlin - 9%
Tyrion Davis-Price - 0%
Boston Scott - 0%
The Ravens (No. 1), Chiefs (No. 3) and Browns (No. 5) are all locked into specific playoff spots in the AFC. The 49ers (No.1) are the only team with that honor in the NFC, but you could also argue the Lions (probably No. 3), Eagles (probably No. 5) and Rams (No. 6/7) don't have a ton to play for. In other words, we can't 100 percent count on normal workloads for any of the following guys...
Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, Isiah Pacheco, Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, McCaffrey/Mitchell, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Kyren Williams.
Drop Candidates
2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈
- Ru Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
- Ru Sn = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
- Pa Sn = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
- 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- SAT% = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Ru Rate
|Ru Sn
|Pa Sn
|3D%
|3D Sn
|SAT%
|Gms
|1
|LA
|Kyren Williams
|54.8
|63.7%
|657
|39.0%
|256
|401
|63.7%
|107
|6.4%
|12
|2
|NYG
|Saquon Barkley
|49.6
|65.2%
|645
|47.6%
|307
|338
|52.0%
|102
|11.2%
|13
|3
|SF
|Christian McCaffrey
|48.4
|80.2%
|775
|44.1%
|342
|433
|86.7%
|111
|19.9%
|16
|4
|TB
|Rachaad White
|48.4
|78.9%
|775
|39.9%
|309
|466
|83.8%
|160
|12.9%
|16
|5
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|48.3
|73.9%
|772
|41.2%
|318
|454
|65.4%
|106
|9.3%
|16
|6
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|47.0
|73.7%
|752
|39.8%
|299
|453
|71.1%
|113
|9.6%
|16
|7
|LV
|Josh Jacobs
|44.5
|61.2%
|578
|47.1%
|272
|306
|27.8%
|44
|6.7%
|13
|8
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|43.9
|68.1%
|702
|39.5%
|277
|425
|89.8%
|158
|22.5%
|16
|9
|CIN
|Joe Mixon
|43.4
|75.7%
|695
|41.0%
|285
|410
|28.4%
|31
|7.8%
|16
|10
|LAC
|Austin Ekeler
|41.8
|53.4%
|543
|38.3%
|208
|335
|44.8%
|77
|8.7%
|13
|11
|NO
|Alvin Kamara
|41.2
|52.0%
|536
|39.9%
|214
|322
|42.5%
|79
|8.4%
|13
|12
|NE
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|39.3
|49.9%
|471
|39.1%
|184
|287
|54.5%
|90
|10.0%
|12
|13
|KC
|Isiah Pacheco
|38.9
|54.0%
|544
|45.8%
|249
|295
|11.9%
|19
|6.4%
|14
|14
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|38.7
|50.7%
|542
|36.3%
|197
|345
|53.5%
|92
|15.9%
|14
|15
|PHI
|D'Andre Swift
|38.1
|58.5%
|610
|50.8%
|310
|300
|29.2%
|50
|12.5%
|16
|16
|CAR
|Chuba Hubbard
|38.1
|59.2%
|609
|41.5%
|253
|356
|67.9%
|127
|3.3%
|16
|17
|IND
|Zack Moss
|37.9
|48.1%
|493
|42.0%
|207
|286
|46.9%
|75
|6.7%
|13
|18
|ARI
|James Conner
|37.3
|46.3%
|447
|52.8%
|236
|211
|13.6%
|24
|6.7%
|12
|19
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|36.4
|53.7%
|583
|39.5%
|230
|353
|62.4%
|118
|12.2%
|16
|20
|NYJ
|Breece Hall
|36.0
|58.4%
|576
|38.5%
|222
|354
|40.2%
|78
|10.8%
|16
|21
|IND
|Jonathan Taylor
|35.9
|31.5%
|323
|46.7%
|151
|172
|28.8%
|46
|11.8%
|9
|22
|MIA
|Raheem Mostert
|35.3
|52.9%
|530
|48.3%
|256
|274
|40.5%
|64
|17.4%
|15
|23
|MIN
|Alexander Mattison
|35.3
|53.0%
|529
|38.6%
|204
|325
|35.3%
|60
|7.9%
|15
|24
|BUF
|James Cook
|35.2
|54.7%
|563
|47.6%
|268
|295
|33.1%
|48
|11.2%
|16
|25
|HOU
|Devin Singletary
|34.3
|53.4%
|548
|41.6%
|228
|320
|33.0%
|59
|10.4%
|16
|26
|WAS
|Brian Robinson
|32.4
|45.4%
|454
|42.7%
|194
|260
|12.7%
|21
|2.0%
|14
|27
|SEA
|Kenneth Walker
|32.1
|47.7%
|449
|50.1%
|225
|224
|9.4%
|15
|12.2%
|14
|28
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|31.9
|53.0%
|511
|55.4%
|283
|228
|11.4%
|20
|6.1%
|16
|29
|TEN
|Tyjae Spears
|31.9
|54.2%
|511
|31.3%
|160
|351
|96.4%
|160
|21.1%
|16
|30
|DET
|David Montgomery
|31.6
|38.4%
|411
|54.3%
|223
|188
|31.4%
|54
|5.1%
|13
|31
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|31.5
|47.7%
|473
|45.2%
|214
|259
|35.8%
|58
|6.8%
|15
|32
|TEN
|Derrick Henry
|31.1
|52.9%
|498
|60.6%
|302
|196
|2.4%
|4
|4.0%
|16
|33
|DEN
|Javonte Williams
|29.7
|46.7%
|445
|58.7%
|261
|184
|10.4%
|16
|3.1%
|15
|34
|PIT
|Jaylen Warren
|29.5
|48.9%
|472
|38.8%
|183
|289
|88.6%
|156
|12.9%
|16
|35
|CHI
|Khalil Herbert
|29.5
|31.0%
|324
|52.8%
|171
|153
|20.2%
|37
|5.6%
|11
|36
|NE
|Ezekiel Elliott
|29.3
|49.7%
|469
|42.9%
|201
|268
|49.7%
|82
|11.1%
|16
|37
|GB
|Aaron Jones
|29.3
|29.5%
|293
|47.4%
|139
|154
|22.8%
|37
|11.3%
|10
|38
|CHI
|D'Onta Foreman
|28.7
|24.7%
|258
|58.1%
|150
|108
|4.9%
|9
|5.0%
|9
|39
|WAS
|Antonio Gibson
|28.5
|42.8%
|428
|19.4%
|83
|345
|75.2%
|124
|6.3%
|15
|40
|SEA
|Zach Charbonnet
|28.5
|45.3%
|427
|29.5%
|126
|301
|60.6%
|97
|10.8%
|15
|41
|BAL
|Gus Edwards
|27.4
|43.0%
|438
|60.3%
|264
|174
|26.6%
|41
|3.2%
|16
|42
|PHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|26.7
|38.4%
|401
|38.9%
|156
|245
|66.7%
|114
|17.5%
|15
|43
|MIA
|De'Von Achane
|25.7
|25.7%
|257
|40.5%
|104
|153
|22.2%
|35
|27.2%
|10
|44
|CHI
|Roschon Johnson
|25.4
|34.0%
|355
|39.2%
|139
|216
|61.2%
|112
|10.7%
|14
|45
|CAR
|Miles Sanders
|25.3
|36.8%
|379
|38.0%
|144
|235
|28.3%
|53
|10.8%
|15
|46
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|25.1
|37.0%
|377
|37.1%
|140
|237
|58.4%
|90
|6.9%
|15
|47
|NO
|Jamaal Williams
|23.8
|27.67%
|285
|45.3%
|129
|156
|32.30%
|60
|6.0%
|12
|48
|CLE
|Kareem Hunt
|22.6
|29.2%
|317
|50.2%
|159
|158
|29.1%
|55
|11.7%
|14
|49
|HOU
|Dameon Pierce
|22.3
|28.2%
|290
|57.2%
|166
|124
|3.4%
|6
|6.2%
|13
|50
|LAC
|Joshua Kelley
|22.1
|34.8%
|354
|37.9%
|134
|220
|50.0%
|86
|7.1%
|16
|51
|MIN
|Ty Chandler
|21.3
|25.6%
|256
|43.4%
|111
|145
|15.9%
|27
|4.7%
|12
|52
|ARI
|Emari Demercado
|21.2
|28.5%
|275
|30.2%
|83
|192
|57.4%
|101
|7.3%
|13
|53
|BUF
|Latavius Murray
|21.0
|32.7%
|336
|39.6%
|133
|203
|59.3%
|86
|18.5%
|16
|54
|ATL
|Tyler Allgeier
|20.6
|32.0%
|330
|64.5%
|213
|117
|11.9%
|21
|3.3%
|16
|55
|LA
|Royce Freeman
|20.6
|16.0%
|165
|50.3%
|83
|82
|17.3%
|29
|10.3%
|8
|56
|GB
|Patrick Taylor
|20.6
|20.8%
|206
|24.3%
|50
|156
|38.9%
|63
|17.0%
|10
|57
|KC
|Jerick McKinnon
|20.4
|24.3%
|245
|19.6%
|48
|197
|71.1%
|113
|15.5%
|12
|58
|DEN
|Samaje Perine
|19.9
|33.5%
|319
|27.6%
|88
|231
|71.4%
|110
|13.2%
|16
|59
|BAL
|Keaton Mitchell
|18.4
|12.7%
|129
|58.1%
|75
|54
|5.2%
|8
|13.2%
|7
|60
|NYG
|Matt Breida
|16.5
|26.7%
|264
|36.7%
|97
|167
|41.3%
|81
|11.4%
|16
|61
|MIA
|Salvon Ahmed
|16.4
|13.1%
|131
|27.5%
|36
|95
|19.0%
|30
|32.8%
|8
|62
|BAL
|Melvin Gordon
|15.7
|4.6%
|47
|59.6%
|28
|19
|7.1%
|11
|4.3%
|3
|63
|ARI
|Keaontay Ingram
|15.1
|11.0%
|106
|44.3%
|47
|59
|4.5%
|8
|14.2%
|7
|64
|KC
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|14.9
|20.7%
|208
|39.4%
|82
|126
|14.5%
|23
|10.1%
|14
|65
|NYJ
|Israel Abanikanda
|14.0
|7.1%
|70
|31.4%
|22
|48
|3.1%
|6
|8.6%
|5
|66
|DAL
|Rico Dowdle
|13.9
|20.4%
|208
|51.9%
|108
|100
|18.9%
|30
|12.5%
|15
|67
|ARI
|Michael Carter
|13.8
|7.2%
|69
|33.3%
|23
|46
|8.5%
|15
|10.8%
|5
|68
|HOU
|Dare Ogunbowale
|13.7
|9.3%
|96
|12.5%
|12
|84
|31.3%
|56
|17.7%
|7
|69
|MIA
|Jeff Wilson
|13.3
|12.0%
|120
|39.2%
|47
|73
|18.4%
|29
|22.5%
|9
|70
|NYJ
|Dalvin Cook
|12.9
|19.7%
|194
|39.7%
|77
|117
|11.3%
|22
|7.2%
|15
|71
|LV
|Zamir White
|12.7
|18.9%
|178
|49.4%
|88
|90
|1.9%
|3
|5.1%
|14
|72
|SF
|Elijah Mitchell
|12.7
|13.1%
|127
|66.1%
|84
|43
|3.9%
|5
|18.1%
|10
|73
|ATL
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|12.5
|15.8%
|163
|51.5%
|84
|79
|21.6%
|38
|53.4%
|13
|74
|NO
|Kendre Miller
|12.3
|8.3%
|86
|43.0%
|37
|49
|5.9%
|11
|9.3%
|7
|75
|LAC
|Isaiah Spiller
|11.8
|10.4%
|106
|41.5%
|44
|62
|3.5%
|6
|2.8%
|9
|76
|LV
|Ameer Abdullah
|11.8
|19.9%
|188
|10.1%
|19
|169
|69.6%
|110
|11.7%
|16
|77
|JAX
|D'Ernest Johnson
|10.9
|16.7%
|175
|34.3%
|60
|115
|25.3%
|41
|16.0%
|16
|78
|DEN
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|10.9
|18.4%
|175
|45.7%
|80
|95
|11.0%
|17
|20.0%
|16
|79
|TB
|Chase Edmonds
|10.8
|13.2%
|130
|42.3%
|55
|75
|12.0%
|23
|11.5%
|12
|80
|HOU
|Mike Boone
|10.7
|9.3%
|96
|11.5%
|11
|85
|32.4%
|58
|26.0%
|9
|81
|CLE
|Pierre Strong
|10.5
|12.5%
|136
|44.9%
|61
|75
|6.9%
|13
|14.7%
|13
|82
|BUF
|Ty Johnson
|10.4
|7.1%
|73
|54.8%
|40
|33
|0.7%
|1
|23.3%
|7
|83
|WAS
|Chris Rodriguez
|10.3
|9.3%
|93
|65.6%
|61
|32
|4.2%
|7
|6.5%
|9
|84
|DAL
|Deuce Vaughn
|9.8
|5.8%
|59
|50.8%
|30
|29
|7.5%
|12
|16.9%
|6
|85
|DET
|Craig Reynolds
|9.8
|11.9%
|127
|48.0%
|61
|66
|15.1%
|26
|18.9%
|13
|86
|NE
|Kevin Harris
|9.3
|3.0%
|28
|46.4%
|13
|15
|0.6%
|1
|3.6%
|3
|87
|CIN
|Trayveon Williams
|9.3
|16.2%
|149
|24.2%
|36
|113
|59.6%
|65
|16.8%
|16
|88
|LA
|Ronnie Rivers
|9.0
|5.2%
|54
|37.0%
|20
|34
|2.4%
|4
|7.4%
|6
|89
|IND
|Trey Sermon
|8.4
|9.9%
|101
|42.6%
|43
|58
|16.3%
|26
|9.9%
|12
|90
|JAX
|Tank Bigsby
|8.3
|12.0%
|125
|61.6%
|77
|48
|9.3%
|15
|18.4%
|15
|91
|SEA
|DeeJay Dallas
|7.9
|9.2%
|87
|21.8%
|19
|68
|30.0%
|48
|20.7%
|11
|92
|CIN
|Chase Brown
|7.2
|7.8%
|72
|54.2%
|39
|33
|3.7%
|4
|12.5%
|10
|93
|SF
|Jordan Mason
|7.2
|7.5%
|72
|70.8%
|51
|21
|6.3%
|8
|23.6%
|10
2023 Rushing Stats 🏃♀️
- Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
- BT = Broken Tackles
- BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
- YPC = Yards Per Carry
- YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
- YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
|Car/Gm
|Car Sh
|Car
|Ru Yd
|Ru TD
|BT
|T/BT
|YPC
|YBC
|YAC
|1
|Kyren Williams
|19.0
|51.7%
|228
|1144
|12
|23
|11.3
|5.02
|3.28
|1.74
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|17.9
|61.0%
|233
|805
|6
|13
|20.8
|3.45
|2.17
|1.29
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|17.6
|54.0%
|229
|916
|4
|14
|19.1
|4.00
|2.28
|1.72
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|17.0
|57.9%
|272
|1459
|14
|14
|24.2
|5.36
|3.31
|2.05
|5
|Derrick Henry
|16.3
|62.4%
|261
|1014
|11
|20
|14.5
|3.89
|2.12
|1.76
|6
|David Montgomery
|16.1
|43.8%
|209
|975
|12
|20
|11.3
|4.67
|2.41
|2.26
|7
|Rachaad White
|15.8
|61.7%
|253
|915
|6
|15
|20.9
|3.62
|2.25
|1.37
|8
|Travis Etienne
|15.7
|58.4%
|251
|951
|11
|36
|8.4
|3.79
|2.41
|1.37
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|15.4
|31.4%
|139
|553
|6
|12
|13.0
|3.98
|2.22
|1.76
|10
|Joe Mixon
|15.2
|68.8%
|243
|923
|8
|14
|21.0
|3.80
|2.56
|1.24
|11
|James Conner
|15.1
|41.8%
|181
|890
|6
|23
|8.9
|4.92
|3.32
|1.60
|12
|Tony Pollard
|14.7
|53.5%
|235
|935
|5
|32
|9.0
|3.98
|2.03
|1.95
|13
|Isiah Pacheco
|14.6
|52.7%
|205
|935
|7
|16
|15.6
|4.56
|3.19
|1.38
|14
|Kenneth Walker
|14.4
|56.6%
|202
|827
|8
|26
|8.8
|4.09
|2.86
|1.24
|15
|D'Andre Swift
|14.3
|47.1%
|229
|1049
|5
|20
|13.4
|4.58
|3.00
|1.58
|16
|Najee Harris
|14.3
|51.1%
|229
|923
|7
|29
|8.7
|4.03
|2.20
|1.83
|17
|James Cook
|14.0
|47.1%
|224
|1086
|2
|12
|22.1
|4.85
|2.96
|1.89
|18
|Raheem Mostert
|13.9
|47.9%
|209
|1012
|18
|22
|10.6
|4.84
|2.97
|1.88
|19
|Javonte Williams
|13.9
|48.3%
|208
|742
|2
|12
|20.7
|3.57
|2.05
|1.52
|20
|Alvin Kamara
|13.8
|40.4%
|180
|694
|5
|14
|18.2
|3.86
|2.51
|1.34
|21
|Zack Moss
|13.6
|40.0%
|177
|764
|5
|5
|40.8
|4.32
|2.49
|1.82
|22
|Chuba Hubbard
|13.4
|51.7%
|215
|819
|5
|17
|14.8
|3.81
|2.21
|1.60
|23
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|13.0
|39.6%
|156
|619
|4
|15
|12.9
|3.97
|1.98
|1.99
|24
|Austin Ekeler
|13.0
|42.1%
|169
|617
|5
|14
|15.2
|3.65
|2.14
|1.51
|25
|Bijan Robinson
|12.7
|40.8%
|203
|948
|4
|20
|12.7
|4.67
|2.87
|1.80
|26
|Jerome Ford
|12.6
|40.7%
|201
|807
|4
|25
|9.7
|4.01
|2.46
|1.55
|27
|D'Onta Foreman
|12.1
|21.4%
|109
|425
|4
|9
|13.3
|3.90
|2.39
|1.51
|28
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|12.1
|35.4%
|169
|915
|9
|27
|8.2
|5.41
|2.87
|2.54
|29
|Brian Robinson
|12.1
|49.4%
|169
|708
|5
|20
|10.1
|4.19
|2.52
|1.67
|30
|Devin Singletary
|12.0
|46.2%
|192
|835
|3
|10
|22.1
|4.35
|2.96
|1.39
|31
|Aaron Jones
|12.0
|29.0%
|120
|545
|2
|11
|13.2
|4.54
|3.04
|1.50
|32
|AJ Dillon
|11.9
|43.0%
|178
|613
|2
|12
|16.7
|3.44
|1.84
|1.60
|33
|Gus Edwards
|11.8
|36.4%
|188
|762
|13
|11
|18.2
|4.05
|2.63
|1.42
|34
|Breece Hall
|11.6
|53.8%
|186
|816
|4
|24
|10.8
|4.39
|2.22
|2.17
|35
|Alexander Mattison
|11.5
|46.6%
|173
|676
|0
|6
|33.7
|3.91
|2.38
|1.53
|36
|Tyler Allgeier
|11.3
|36.2%
|180
|659
|4
|14
|13.9
|3.66
|1.76
|1.91
|37
|Dameon Pierce
|11.2
|34.9%
|145
|416
|2
|13
|12.2
|2.87
|1.30
|1.57
|38
|Khalil Herbert
|10.9
|23.6%
|120
|583
|2
|10
|13.8
|4.86
|3.08
|1.78
|39
|Ezekiel Elliott
|10.7
|43.4%
|171
|588
|3
|11
|19.7
|3.44
|2.10
|1.34
|40
|Kareem Hunt
|9.6
|27.3%
|135
|411
|9
|2
|74.5
|3.04
|1.96
|1.09
|41
|De'Von Achane
|9.3
|21.3%
|93
|744
|7
|13
|9.2
|8.00
|5.10
|2.90
|42
|Jaylen Warren
|8.8
|31.3%
|140
|751
|4
|27
|7.3
|5.36
|3.44
|1.93
|43
|Miles Sanders
|8.4
|30.3%
|126
|414
|1
|12
|12.8
|3.29
|1.57
|1.71
|44
|Jamaal Williams
|7.7
|20.7%
|92
|280
|0
|3
|35.7
|3.04
|2.00
|1.04
|45
|Zach Charbonnet
|6.9
|28.9%
|103
|430
|1
|11
|12.2
|4.17
|2.35
|1.83
|46
|Joshua Kelley
|6.6
|26.2%
|105
|404
|2
|7
|16.1
|3.85
|2.10
|1.74
|47
|Melvin Gordon III
|6.3
|3.7%
|19
|63
|1
|0
|0.0
|3.32
|1.95
|1.37
|48
|Elijah Mitchell
|6.1
|13.0%
|61
|229
|1
|3
|21.7
|3.75
|2.56
|1.20
|49
|Tyjae Spears
|6.1
|23.2%
|97
|428
|1
|12
|12.2
|4.41
|2.32
|2.09
|50
|Keaton Mitchell
|5.9
|9.1%
|47
|396
|2
|7
|8.0
|8.43
|5.21
|3.21
|51
|Ty Chandler
|5.6
|24.3%
|90
|392
|3
|3
|36.3
|4.36
|3.10
|1.26
|52
|Royce Freeman
|5.6
|16.6%
|73
|317
|2
|8
|9.1
|4.34
|2.48
|1.86
|53
|Justice Hill
|5.6
|16.3%
|84
|387
|3
|13
|8.4
|4.61
|3.45
|1.15
|54
|Roschon Johnson
|5.4
|14.9%
|76
|332
|2
|8
|13.8
|4.37
|3.09
|1.28
|55
|Rico Dowdle
|5.3
|18.2%
|80
|315
|2
|5
|18.8
|3.94
|2.20
|1.74
|56
|Kenneth Gainwell
|5.1
|15.8%
|77
|302
|2
|6
|17.8
|3.92
|2.26
|1.66
|57
|Zamir White
|4.9
|20.7%
|79
|339
|1
|3
|31.0
|4.29
|2.22
|2.08
|58
|Latavius Murray
|4.9
|16.6%
|79
|300
|4
|3
|32.0
|3.80
|2.20
|1.59
|59
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|4.9
|17.5%
|68
|222
|1
|9
|9.3
|3.26
|2.16
|1.10
|60
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|4.5
|16.7%
|72
|404
|1
|8
|12.9
|5.61
|3.56
|2.06
|61
|Dalvin Cook
|4.5
|19.4%
|67
|214
|0
|7
|11.7
|3.19
|1.87
|1.33
|62
|Emari Demercado
|4.5
|13.4%
|58
|284
|2
|2
|39.5
|4.90
|2.86
|2.03
|63
|Keaontay Ingram
|4.4
|8.1%
|35
|74
|0
|3
|13.0
|2.11
|0.94
|1.17
|64
|Kevin Harris
|4.3
|3.3%
|13
|61
|1
|1
|15.0
|4.69
|1.77
|2.92
|65
|Antonio Gibson
|4.2
|18.4%
|63
|257
|1
|10
|10.8
|4.08
|2.24
|1.84
|66
|Isaiah Spiller
|4.1
|9.2%
|37
|96
|0
|3
|14.3
|2.59
|1.00
|1.59
|67
|Kendre Miller
|4.0
|6.3%
|28
|83
|0
|2
|18.5
|2.96
|1.64
|1.32
|68
|Chris Rodriguez
|3.9
|14.9%
|51
|247
|2
|5
|10.6
|4.84
|2.41
|2.43
|69
|Damien Harris
|3.8
|4.8%
|23
|94
|1
|2
|12.5
|4.09
|2.48
|1.61
|70
|Chase Edmonds
|3.8
|11.0%
|45
|149
|0
|2
|29.0
|3.31
|2.16
|1.16
|71
|Michael Carter
|3.6
|4.2%
|18
|132
|0
|1
|26.0
|7.33
|6.00
|1.33
|72
|Jeff Wilson
|3.6
|7.3%
|32
|143
|0
|0
|0.0
|4.47
|2.84
|1.63
|73
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|3.5
|9.1%
|45
|161
|0
|1
|54.0
|3.58
|1.89
|1.69
|74
|Matt Breida
|3.4
|13.0%
|55
|151
|1
|2
|36.0
|2.75
|1.62
|1.13
|75
|Ty Johnson
|3.2
|6.1%
|29
|127
|0
|1
|35.0
|4.38
|2.72
|1.66
|76
|Patrick Taylor
|3.2
|7.7%
|32
|141
|0
|5
|8.6
|4.41
|2.75
|1.66
|77
|Samaje Perine
|3.1
|11.6%
|50
|231
|1
|8
|12.1
|4.62
|2.18
|2.44
|78
|Pierre Strong
|3.1
|9.9%
|49
|226
|1
|4
|13.5
|4.61
|3.12
|1.49
|79
|Chase Brown
|3.0
|9.3%
|33
|136
|0
|2
|23.0
|4.12
|1.70
|2.42
|80
|Tank Bigsby
|2.9
|10.9%
|47
|116
|2
|5
|9.6
|2.47
|1.72
|0.74
|81
|Salvon Ahmed
|2.8
|5.0%
|22
|61
|1
|4
|9.5
|2.77
|1.73
|1.05
|82
|Craig Reynolds
|2.6
|8.6%
|41
|179
|1
|1
|46.0
|4.37
|2.54
|1.83
|83
|Trey Sermon
|2.5
|7.9%
|35
|160
|0
|3
|12.7
|4.57
|2.51
|2.06
|84
|D'Ernest Johnson
|2.5
|9.3%
|40
|109
|0
|0
|0.0
|2.73
|1.98
|0.75
|85
|Ronnie Rivers
|2.4
|4.3%
|19
|77
|0
|0
|0.0
|4.05
|2.53
|1.53
|86
|Jordan Mason
|2.1
|7.2%
|34
|170
|3
|1
|36.0
|5.00
|2.85
|2.15
|87
|Jerick McKinnon
|1.8
|5.4%
|21
|60
|1
|1
|46.0
|2.86
|2.19
|0.67
|88
|Ameer Abdullah
|0.9
|3.9%
|15
|89
|0
|1
|33.0
|5.93
|3.60
|2.33
|89
|Trayveon Williams
|0.9
|4.0%
|14
|71
|0
|0
|0.0
|5.07
|3.50
|1.57
2023 Receiving Stats 🤲
- RTs = Routes Run
- TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
- RTs/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
- Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
- RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
- Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
|Tg/Gm
|Tgt
|RT/Gm
|RTs
|TPRR
|Pa Sn
|Rt/PS
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Drop
|Gm
|1
|Alvin Kamara
|6.6
|86
|20.3
|264
|32.6%
|322
|0.0%
|75
|466
|1
|1
|13
|2
|Breece Hall
|5.8
|93
|19.1
|305
|30.5%
|354
|0.0%
|74
|579
|4
|5
|16
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|5.2
|83
|23.9
|382
|21.7%
|433
|0.0%
|67
|564
|7
|1
|16
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|5.1
|66
|21.9
|285
|23.2%
|335
|0.0%
|44
|398
|1
|5
|13
|5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|5.0
|70
|22.2
|311
|22.5%
|345
|0.0%
|52
|316
|1
|4
|14
|6
|Bijan Robinson
|4.9
|78
|22.3
|357
|21.8%
|425
|0.0%
|51
|384
|3
|8
|16
|7
|Saquon Barkley
|4.5
|58
|19.9
|259
|22.4%
|338
|0.0%
|39
|229
|4
|4
|13
|8
|Jaylen Warren
|4.3
|69
|13.5
|216
|31.9%
|289
|0.0%
|56
|353
|0
|2
|16
|9
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|4.3
|51
|18.7
|224
|22.8%
|287
|0.0%
|38
|238
|0
|5
|12
|10
|Travis Etienne
|4.2
|67
|20.1
|322
|20.8%
|454
|0.0%
|53
|446
|1
|3
|16
|11
|Tyjae Spears
|4.2
|67
|16.0
|256
|26.2%
|351
|0.0%
|49
|344
|0
|3
|16
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|4.2
|54
|17.8
|231
|23.4%
|306
|0.0%
|37
|296
|0
|6
|13
|13
|Rachaad White
|4.1
|66
|24.2
|387
|17.1%
|466
|0.0%
|60
|531
|3
|1
|16
|14
|Tony Pollard
|4.1
|65
|22.6
|362
|18.0%
|453
|0.0%
|53
|295
|0
|2
|16
|15
|Kyren Williams
|4.0
|48
|23.8
|285
|16.8%
|401
|0.0%
|32
|206
|3
|3
|12
|16
|Joe Mixon
|3.9
|62
|20.6
|330
|18.8%
|410
|0.0%
|51
|370
|2
|2
|16
|17
|Aaron Jones
|3.8
|38
|13.1
|131
|29.0%
|154
|0.0%
|25
|203
|1
|3
|10
|18
|Jerome Ford
|3.8
|60
|18.2
|291
|20.6%
|353
|0.0%
|42
|293
|5
|8
|16
|19
|Antonio Gibson
|3.7
|55
|18.7
|281
|19.6%
|345
|0.0%
|45
|361
|2
|3
|15
|20
|De'Von Achane
|3.6
|36
|14.8
|148
|24.3%
|153
|0.0%
|26
|192
|3
|0
|10
|21
|Ezekiel Elliott
|3.6
|57
|12.7
|203
|28.1%
|268
|0.0%
|46
|286
|2
|0
|16
|22
|Isiah Pacheco
|3.5
|49
|18.6
|261
|18.8%
|295
|0.0%
|44
|244
|2
|1
|14
|23
|Javonte Williams
|3.3
|49
|9.9
|149
|32.9%
|184
|0.0%
|40
|185
|2
|2
|15
|24
|Samaje Perine
|3.3
|52
|11.0
|176
|29.5%
|231
|0.0%
|47
|432
|0
|1
|16
|25
|James Cook
|3.1
|50
|16.3
|261
|19.2%
|295
|0.0%
|41
|429
|4
|3
|16
|26
|D'Andre Swift
|3.1
|49
|15.4
|247
|19.8%
|300
|0.0%
|39
|214
|1
|1
|16
|27
|Salvon Ahmed
|2.9
|23
|11.0
|88
|26.1%
|95
|0.0%
|16
|88
|1
|1
|8
|28
|Alexander Mattison
|2.9
|43
|16.5
|248
|17.3%
|325
|0.0%
|29
|187
|3
|7
|15
|29
|Brian Robinson
|2.9
|40
|15.4
|215
|18.6%
|260
|0.0%
|33
|358
|3
|3
|14
|30
|Roschon Johnson
|2.9
|40
|11.7
|164
|24.4%
|216
|0.0%
|34
|209
|0
|1
|14
|31
|Zack Moss
|2.8
|37
|16.5
|214
|17.3%
|286
|0.0%
|27
|192
|2
|2
|13
|32
|Miles Sanders
|2.7
|41
|12.9
|193
|21.2%
|235
|0.0%
|27
|154
|0
|2
|15
|33
|Jerick McKinnon
|2.7
|32
|13.2
|158
|20.3%
|197
|0.0%
|25
|192
|4
|2
|12
|34
|Khalil Herbert
|2.6
|29
|12.1
|133
|21.8%
|153
|0.0%
|18
|121
|1
|1
|11
|35
|Chuba Hubbard
|2.6
|42
|16.1
|258
|16.3%
|356
|0.0%
|37
|224
|0
|0
|16
|36
|Kenneth Walker
|2.6
|36
|12.3
|172
|20.9%
|224
|0.0%
|28
|256
|1
|2
|14
|37
|Zach Charbonnet
|2.5
|38
|15.2
|228
|16.7%
|301
|0.0%
|31
|181
|0
|1
|15
|38
|James Conner
|2.4
|29
|13.8
|165
|17.6%
|211
|0.0%
|23
|111
|2
|0
|12
|39
|Kenneth Gainwell
|2.4
|36
|12.9
|194
|18.6%
|245
|0.0%
|30
|183
|0
|0
|15
|40
|Jonathan Taylor
|2.3
|21
|16.7
|150
|14.0%
|172
|0.0%
|17
|145
|1
|1
|9
|41
|Devin Singletary
|2.3
|37
|16.8
|269
|13.8%
|320
|0.0%
|29
|191
|0
|2
|16
|42
|Emari Demercado
|2.3
|30
|11.2
|146
|20.5%
|192
|0.0%
|21
|119
|0
|4
|13
|43
|Derrick Henry
|2.3
|36
|9.9
|159
|22.6%
|196
|0.0%
|28
|214
|0
|1
|16
|44
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|2.3
|36
|5.6
|89
|40.4%
|95
|0.0%
|31
|160
|2
|0
|16
|45
|Israel Abanikanda
|2.2
|11
|7.8
|39
|28.2%
|48
|0.0%
|7
|43
|0
|2
|5
|46
|Raheem Mostert
|2.1
|32
|15.8
|237
|13.5%
|274
|0.0%
|25
|175
|3
|0
|15
|47
|Michael Carter
|2.1
|29
|9.4
|132
|22.0%
|46
|0.0%
|23
|99
|1
|1
|14
|48
|Najee Harris
|2.1
|33
|11.3
|180
|18.3%
|228
|0.0%
|24
|149
|0
|2
|16
|49
|Justice Hill
|1.9
|29
|11.8
|177
|16.4%
|237
|0.0%
|25
|180
|1
|0
|15
|50
|Jeff Wilson
|1.9
|17
|7.8
|70
|24.3%
|73
|0.0%
|14
|85
|0
|1
|9
|51
|AJ Dillon
|1.9
|28
|13.3
|200
|14.0%
|259
|0.0%
|22
|223
|0
|1
|15
|52
|David Montgomery
|1.8
|24
|10.4
|135
|17.8%
|188
|0.0%
|16
|117
|0
|1
|13
|53
|Ty Chandler
|1.8
|22
|7.6
|91
|24.2%
|145
|0.0%
|19
|139
|0
|0
|12
|54
|D'Onta Foreman
|1.8
|16
|9.9
|89
|18.0%
|108
|0.0%
|11
|77
|1
|1
|9
|55
|Patrick Taylor
|1.7
|17
|11.8
|118
|14.4%
|156
|0.0%
|11
|49
|0
|1
|10
|56
|Keaton Mitchell
|1.6
|11
|6.3
|44
|25.0%
|54
|0.0%
|9
|93
|0
|0
|7
|57
|Ameer Abdullah
|1.4
|23
|8.1
|129
|17.8%
|169
|0.0%
|18
|124
|0
|0
|16
|58
|Kareem Hunt
|1.4
|20
|8.4
|118
|16.9%
|158
|0.0%
|14
|79
|0
|2
|14
|59
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|1.4
|20
|7.9
|110
|18.2%
|126
|0.0%
|16
|179
|1
|1
|14
|60
|Kendre Miller
|1.4
|10
|5.9
|41
|24.4%
|49
|0.0%
|9
|111
|0
|1
|7
|61
|Jamaal Williams
|1.4
|17
|8.7
|104
|16.3%
|156
|0.0%
|15
|54
|0
|0
|12
|62
|Latavius Murray
|1.4
|22
|9.9
|158
|13.9%
|203
|0.0%
|17
|119
|0
|3
|16
|63
|Dalvin Cook
|1.3
|20
|5.9
|88
|22.7%
|117
|0.0%
|15
|78
|0
|1
|15
|64
|Chase Edmonds
|1.3
|16
|5.5
|66
|24.2%
|75
|0.0%
|13
|84
|0
|1
|12
|65
|Matt Breida
|1.3
|21
|8.3
|133
|15.8%
|167
|0.0%
|17
|88
|0
|1
|16
|66
|Dameon Pierce
|1.3
|17
|8.0
|104
|16.3%
|124
|0.0%
|13
|101
|0
|2
|13
|67
|Chase Brown
|1.3
|13
|3.0
|30
|43.3%
|33
|0
|13
|146
|1
|0
|10
|68
|Tyler Allgeier
|1.3
|20
|5.5
|88
|22.7%
|117
|0.0%
|15
|183
|1
|1
|16
|69
|Zamir White
|1.2
|17
|5.1
|72
|23.6%
|90
|0.0%
|14
|89
|0
|0
|14
|70
|Rico Dowdle
|1.2
|18
|5.3
|79
|22.8%
|100
|0.0%
|14
|90
|2
|0
|15
|71
|Deuce Vaughn
|1.2
|7
|4.0
|24
|29.2%
|29
|0.0%
|7
|40
|0
|0
|6
|72
|Melvin Gordon
|1.0
|3
|4.3
|13
|23.1%
|19
|0.0%
|3
|46
|0
|0
|3
|73
|Dare Ogunbowale
|1.0
|7
|9.4
|66
|10.6%
|84
|0.0%
|2
|18
|0
|0
|7
|74
|Mike Boone
|1.0
|9
|8.0
|72
|12.5%
|85
|0.0%
|7
|40
|0
|1
|9
|75
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|0.9
|12
|5.8
|75
|16.0%
|79
|0.0%
|9
|38
|1
|0
|13
|76
|Ty Johnson
|0.9
|6
|4.1
|29
|20.7%
|33
|0.0%
|6
|53
|1
|0
|7
|77
|Ronnie Rivers
|0.8
|5
|4.2
|25
|20.0%
|34
|0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|6
|78
|DeeJay Dallas
|0.8
|9
|4.1
|45
|20.0%
|68
|0
|6
|26
|0
|0
|11
|79
|Gus Edwards
|0.8
|13
|8.4
|135
|9.6%
|174
|0.0%
|12
|180
|0
|0
|16
|80
|Joshua Kelley
|0.8
|12
|9.3
|148
|8.1%
|220
|0.0%
|8
|32
|0
|2
|16
|81
|D'Ernest Johnson
|0.8
|12
|5.6
|89
|13.5%
|115
|0.0%
|10
|140
|0
|1
|16
|82
|Isaiah Spiller
|0.7
|6
|4.9
|44
|13.6%
|62
|0.0%
|6
|34
|0
|0
|9
|83
|Kevin Harris
|0.7
|2
|3.7
|11
|18.2%
|15
|0.0%
|2
|54
|0
|0
|3
|84
|Elijah Mitchell
|0.6
|6
|3.7
|37
|16.2%
|43
|0.0%
|4
|-1
|0
|1
|10
|85
|Keaontay Ingram
|0.6
|4
|6.9
|48
|8.3%
|59
|0.0%
|4
|26
|0
|0
|7
|86
|Trayveon Williams
|0.6
|9
|4.7
|75
|12.0%
|113
|0
|7
|10
|0
|0
|16
|87
|Pierre Strong
|0.5
|7
|4.3
|56
|12.5%
|75
|0.0%
|5
|47
|0
|0
|13
|88
|Trey Sermon
|0.5
|6
|3.2
|38
|15.8%
|58
|0
|3
|13
|0
|2
|12
|89
|Craig Reynolds
|0.4
|5
|4.3
|56
|8.9%
|66
|0.0%
|5
|47
|0
|0
|13
|90
|Jordan Mason
|0.3
|3
|1.7
|17
|17.6%
|21
|0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|10
|91
|Tank Bigsby
|0.3
|4
|2.5
|37
|10.8%
|48
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|15
|92
|Chris Rodriguez
|0.2
|2
|3.2
|29
|6.9%
|32
|0.0%
|2
|12
|0
|0
|9
|93
|Jakob Johnson
|0.2
|2
|3.7
|44
|4.5%
|60
|0.0%
|1
|12
|0
|1
|12
|94
|Royce Freeman
|0.1
|1
|7.1
|57
|1.8%
|82
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8