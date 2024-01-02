Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 18 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Dennis Allen declined to clarify the severity of the ankle sprain injury for Alvin Kamara but said he was in today for rehab.

It'll certainly be an interesting finish to the season, as Week 17 saw two of 2023's top fantasy backs suffer injuries while four teams became locked into specific playoff spots. There are also a few other teams that might consider resting starters Week 18, leaving no shortage of waiver options (or cheap DFS plays) for the final slate of the regular season. Check it all out below as you begin preparations for Week 18...

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Christian McCaffrey (calf / week-to-week)

Alvin Kamara (ankle / TBD)

Kenneth Walker (shoulder / day-to-day)

AJ Dillon (stinger / day-to-day)

McCaffrey doesn't believe his injury is serious, but coach Kyle Shanahan already confirmed the RB will miss a meaningless Week 18 game against the Rams (as will some of the team's healthier starters, presumably). Walker and Dillon appear to have suffered less serious injuries, while there hasn't been much detail provided on Kamara's ankle sprain. Kamara missed the entire second half of a win over Tampa, while Walker missed most of the fourth quarter in his team's game and Dillon missed part of the third and all of the fourth.

Dennis Allen declined to clarify the severity of the ankle sprain injury for Alvin Kamara but said he was in today for rehab. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 1, 2024

Missed Week 17

Josh Jacobs (quad / week-to-week)

Raheem Mostert (leg / day-to-day)

Zack Moss (arm / week-to-week)

Rico Dowdle (ankle/ day-to-day)

Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness / day-to-day)

Jerick McKinnon (IR - groin / eligible for divisional round return)

A bunch of these guys seemed likely to play as of Thursday or Friday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he expected Mostert to play, which didn't end up happening. Dowdle had been playing through an ankle injury for more than a month and then finally missed a game, allowing Deuce Vaughn to get a few touches as Tony Pollard's backup. And then Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed KC's win over Cincinnati, which contributed to Isiah Pacheco topping 90 percent snap share for the first time (six days after suffering a concussion).

There's a good chance at least one or two of those guys will be back Week 18, and Miller might also finally return after Kamara joined him in picking up an ankle injury. Jacobs, on the other hand, seems less likely to play. He was listed as doubtful last week, and the Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

James Conner - 67% snaps / fourth straight game with 89+ total yards and 1+ TD

De'Von Achane - 55% snaps, 17 of 22 RB opportunities pre-Q4 / 137 total yards

Khalil Herbert - 49% snaps / 21 of 31 RB opps. / second straight game w/ 100+ rushing

Zamir White - 26 of 28 RB opps. despite dropping to 58% of snaps / 106 total yards

Jonathan Taylor - 66% snaps / 22 of 30 RB opps / 104 total yards + TD

Jamaal Williams - 78% snaps after halftime + 17 opps. / Kamara injury

Elijah Mitchell - 17-80-1 rushing / McCaffrey injury

Isiah Pacheco - 92% snaps / all 25 RB opps. / 165 total yards + TD / (CEH inactive)

Jaleel McLaughlin - 27% snaps / 11 of 35 RB opps. / back-to-back games w/ 60+ yards

Javonte Williams - third straight game below 50% snaps / nine in a row <4.0 YPC

Trending Down 📉

James Cook - 114 yards, no TD over last two games

Ty Chandler - 56% snaps / 13 of 18 RB opps. / 81 total yards over last two weeks

D'Onta Foreman - healthy scratch

Javonte Williams - third straight game <50% snaps

Chase Brown - 14% snaps / five of 31 RB opps. / second straight game <30 yards

Emari Demercado - 13% snaps / three of 38 RB opps.

Isaiah Spiller - 19% snaps / three of 20 RB opps. / six touches total last two weeks

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

Minnesota Vikings San Francisco 49ers

Alexander Mattison barely played Week 16 in his first game back from an ankle injury but then took 40 percent of snaps (though only five touches) in the SNF loss to Green Bay. I wouldn't be surprised if he's back in the lead role Week 18, considering Ty Chandler isn't good and hasn't played well the past two weeks. Then again, Mattison isn't good either...

San Francisco's backfield has been the least complicated in the NFL all season. But now they've got a meaningless Week 18 game, and with Christian McCaffrey nursing a calf injury the Niners might be more inclined to worry about keeping Elijah Mitchell healthy (always a challenge). And even third-stringer Jordan Mason has value to the team, typically playing about 15 special teams snaps per game. I wouldn't be surprised to see any of Mitchell, Mason or Tyrion Davis-Price (practice squad) leading San Francisco's backfield Week 18 against the Rams.

On the Brink

Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens

Javonte Williams is still getting double-digit carries and a few targets every week, but the Broncos also made room for Jaleel McLaughlin to get double-digit touches and about one-fourth of snaps the past two games, perhaps because the rookie has been more efficient than Williams all year. I don't expect another shift for Week 18 really, but it isn't out of the question, and McLaughlin now seems like an excellent late-round pick for 2024 after being quasi-dormant during the middle part of the season.

The Ravens have been listed as 'messy' for most of the year, but in the wake of Keaton Mitchell's ACL tear they seem to have settled back in with the same role division between Gus Edwards and Justice Hill that we saw back in September. It's a bit more complicated than a standard running/receiving split, as there have been games in which Hill actually gets a couple more carries than The Bus. I also wonder if Hill might just become the outright lead back in the playoffs; he's been better than Edwards overall this year, and especially the past two weeks. From Box Score Breakdown:

In two games since Keaton Mitchell 's season-ending ACL injury: Hill has 50% of snaps, 13 carries and eight targets. Edwards has 48% of snaps, 25 carries and one target .



In terms of Week 18, there's a good chance we see a lot of No. 3 RB Melvin Gordon, who ran hard in garbage time against the Dolphins but probably won't be too efficient if he has to face the Pittsburgh defense behind a bunch of backup offensive linemen. Come playoff time, Hill is the guy I'd want in a fantasy lineup, if only by a hair over Edwards.

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Week 18 Starters

Jamaal Williams - 18%

Pierre Strong - 1%

Elijah Mitchell - 13%

Melvin Gordon - 0%

Jordan Mason - 2%

Ronnie Rivers - 0%

Tyjae Spears - 44%

Craig Reynolds - 0%

Jaleel McLaughlin - 9%

Tyrion Davis-Price - 0%

Boston Scott - 0%

The Ravens (No. 1), Chiefs (No. 3) and Browns (No. 5) are all locked into specific playoff spots in the AFC. The 49ers (No.1) are the only team with that honor in the NFC, but you could also argue the Lions (probably No. 3), Eagles (probably No. 5) and Rams (No. 6/7) don't have a ton to play for. In other words, we can't 100 percent count on normal workloads for any of the following guys...

Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, Isiah Pacheco, Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, McCaffrey/Mitchell, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Kyren Williams.

Drop Candidates

Jerome Ford

Ty Chandler

Zack Moss

Antonio Gibson

D'Onta Foreman

