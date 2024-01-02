Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 18 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
January 2, 2024

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

It'll certainly be an interesting finish to the season, as Week 17 saw two of 2023's top fantasy backs suffer injuries while four teams became locked into specific playoff spots. There are also a few other teams that might consider resting starters Week 18, leaving no shortage of waiver options (or cheap DFS plays) for the final slate of the regular season. Check it all out below as you begin preparations for Week 18...

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Christian McCaffrey (calf / week-to-week)

Alvin Kamara (ankle / TBD)

Kenneth Walker (shoulder / day-to-day)

AJ Dillon (stinger / day-to-day)

McCaffrey doesn't believe his injury is serious, but coach Kyle Shanahan already confirmed the RB will miss a meaningless Week 18 game against the Rams (as will some of the team's healthier starters, presumably). Walker and Dillon appear to have suffered less serious injuries, while there hasn't been much detail provided on Kamara's ankle sprain. Kamara missed the entire second half of a win over Tampa, while Walker missed most of the fourth quarter in his team's game and Dillon missed part of the third and all of the fourth.

    

Missed Week 17

Josh Jacobs (quad / week-to-week)

Raheem Mostert (leg / day-to-day)

Zack Moss (arm / week-to-week)

Rico Dowdle (ankle/ day-to-day)

Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

James Conner - 67% snaps / fourth straight game with 89+ total yards and 1+ TD

De'Von Achane - 55% snaps, 17 of 22 RB opportunities pre-Q4 / 137 total yards

Khalil Herbert - 49% snaps / 21 of 31 RB opps. / second straight game w/ 100+ rushing

Zamir White - 26 of 28 RB opps. despite dropping to 58% of snaps / 106 total yards

Jonathan Taylor - 66% snaps / 22 of 30 RB opps / 104 total yards + TD

Jamaal Williams - 78% snaps after halftime + 17 opps. / Kamara injury

 Elijah Mitchell - 17-80-1 rushing / McCaffrey injury

Isiah Pacheco - 92% snaps / all 25 RB opps. / 165 total yards + TD / (CEH inactive)

Jaleel McLaughlin - 27% snaps / 11 of 35 RB opps. / back-to-back games w/ 60+ yards

Javonte Williams - third straight game below 50% snaps / nine in a row <4.0 YPC

     

Trending Down 📉

James Cook - 114 yards, no TD over last two games

 Ty Chandler - 56% snaps / 13 of 18 RB opps. / 81 total yards over last two weeks

D'Onta Foreman - healthy scratch

Javonte Williams - third straight game <50% snaps

Chase Brown - 14% snaps / five of 31 RB opps. / second straight game <30 yards

Emari Demercado - 13% snaps / three of 38 RB opps.

Isaiah Spiller - 19% snaps / three of 20 RB opps. / six touches total last two weeks

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

  1. Minnesota Vikings
  2. San Francisco 49ers

Alexander Mattison barely played Week 16 in his first game back from an ankle injury but then took 40 percent of snaps (though only five touches) in the SNF loss to Green Bay. I wouldn't be surprised if he's back in the lead role Week 18, considering Ty Chandler isn't good and hasn't played well the past two weeks. Then again, Mattison isn't good either...

San Francisco's backfield has been the least complicated in the NFL all season. But now they've got a meaningless Week 18 game, and with Christian McCaffrey nursing a calf injury the Niners might be more inclined to worry about keeping Elijah Mitchell healthy (always a challenge). And even third-stringer Jordan Mason has value to the team, typically playing about 15 special teams snaps per game. I wouldn't be surprised to see any of Mitchell, Mason or Tyrion Davis-Price (practice squad) leading San Francisco's backfield Week 18 against the Rams.

    

On the Brink

  1. Denver Broncos
  2. Baltimore Ravens

Javonte Williams is still getting double-digit carries and a few targets every week, but the Broncos also made room for Jaleel McLaughlin to get double-digit touches and about one-fourth of snaps the past two games, perhaps because the rookie has been more efficient than Williams all year. I don't expect another shift for Week 18 really, but it isn't out of the question, and McLaughlin now seems like an excellent late-round pick for 2024 after being quasi-dormant during the middle part of the season.

The Ravens have been listed as 'messy' for most of the year, but in the wake of Keaton Mitchell's ACL tear they seem to have settled back in with the same role division between Gus Edwards and Justice Hill that we saw back in September. It's a bit more complicated than a standard running/receiving split, as there have been games in which Hill actually gets a couple more carries than The Bus. I also wonder if Hill might just become the outright lead back in the playoffs; he's been better than Edwards overall this year, and especially the past two weeks. From Box Score Breakdown:

  • In two games since Keaton Mitchell's season-ending ACL injury:
    • Hill has 50% of snaps, 13 carries and eight targets.
    • Edwards has 48% of snaps, 25 carries and one target.

In terms of Week 18, there's a good chance we see a lot of No. 3 RB Melvin Gordon, who ran hard in garbage time against the Dolphins but probably won't be too efficient if he has to face the Pittsburgh defense behind a bunch of backup offensive linemen. Come playoff time, Hill is the guy I'd want in a fantasy lineup, if only by a hair over Edwards.

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Week 18 Starters

Jamaal Williams - 18%

Pierre Strong - 1%

Elijah Mitchell - 13%

Melvin Gordon - 0%

Jordan Mason - 2%

Ronnie Rivers - 0%

Tyjae Spears - 44%

Craig Reynolds - 0%

Jaleel McLaughlin - 9%

Tyrion Davis-Price - 0%

Boston Scott - 0%

The Ravens (No. 1), Chiefs (No. 3) and Browns (No. 5) are all locked into specific playoff spots in the AFC. The 49ers (No.1) are the only team with that honor in the NFC, but you could also argue the Lions (probably No. 3), Eagles (probably No. 5) and Rams (No. 6/7) don't have a ton to play for. In other words, we can't 100 percent count on normal workloads for any of the following guys...

Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, Isiah Pacheco, Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, McCaffrey/Mitchell, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Kyren Williams.

    

Drop Candidates

Jerome Ford

Ty Chandler

Zack Moss

Antonio Gibson

D'Onta Foreman

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • Ru Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • Ru Sn = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • Pa Sn = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT% = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
  Sn/GmSn%SnapsRu RateRu SnPa Sn3D%3D SnSAT%Gms
1LAKyren Williams54.863.7%65739.0%25640163.7%1076.4%12
2NYGSaquon Barkley49.665.2%64547.6%30733852.0%10211.2%13
3SFChristian McCaffrey48.480.2%77544.1%34243386.7%11119.9%16
4TBRachaad White48.478.9%77539.9%30946683.8%16012.9%16
5JAXTravis Etienne48.373.9%77241.2%31845465.4%1069.3%16
6DALTony Pollard47.073.7%75239.8%29945371.1%1139.6%16
7LVJosh Jacobs44.561.2%57847.1%27230627.8%446.7%13
8ATLBijan Robinson43.968.1%70239.5%27742589.8%15822.5%16
9CINJoe Mixon43.475.7%69541.0%28541028.4%317.8%16
10LACAustin Ekeler41.853.4%54338.3%20833544.8%778.7%13
11NOAlvin Kamara41.252.0%53639.9%21432242.5%798.4%13
12NERhamondre Stevenson39.349.9%47139.1%18428754.5%9010.0%12
13KCIsiah Pacheco38.954.0%54445.8%24929511.9%196.4%14
14DETJahmyr Gibbs38.750.7%54236.3%19734553.5%9215.9%14
15PHID'Andre Swift38.158.5%61050.8%31030029.2%5012.5%16
16CARChuba Hubbard38.159.2%60941.5%25335667.9%1273.3%16
17INDZack Moss37.948.1%49342.0%20728646.9%756.7%13
18ARIJames Conner37.346.3%44752.8%23621113.6%246.7%12
19CLEJerome Ford36.453.7%58339.5%23035362.4%11812.2%16
20NYJBreece Hall36.058.4%57638.5%22235440.2%7810.8%16
21INDJonathan Taylor35.931.5%32346.7%15117228.8%4611.8%9
22MIARaheem Mostert35.352.9%53048.3%25627440.5%6417.4%15
23MINAlexander Mattison35.353.0%52938.6%20432535.3%607.9%15
24BUFJames Cook35.254.7%56347.6%26829533.1%4811.2%16
25HOUDevin Singletary34.353.4%54841.6%22832033.0%5910.4%16
26WASBrian Robinson32.445.4%45442.7%19426012.7%212.0%14
27SEAKenneth Walker32.147.7%44950.1%2252249.4%1512.2%14
28PITNajee Harris31.953.0%51155.4%28322811.4%206.1%16
29TENTyjae Spears31.954.2%51131.3%16035196.4%16021.1%16
30DETDavid Montgomery31.638.4%41154.3%22318831.4%545.1%13
31GBAJ Dillon31.547.7%47345.2%21425935.8%586.8%15
32TENDerrick Henry31.152.9%49860.6%3021962.4%44.0%16
33DENJavonte Williams29.746.7%44558.7%26118410.4%163.1%15
34PITJaylen Warren29.548.9%47238.8%18328988.6%15612.9%16
35CHIKhalil Herbert29.531.0%32452.8%17115320.2%375.6%11
36NEEzekiel Elliott29.349.7%46942.9%20126849.7%8211.1%16
37GBAaron Jones29.329.5%29347.4%13915422.8%3711.3%10
38CHID'Onta Foreman28.724.7%25858.1%1501084.9%95.0%9
39WASAntonio Gibson28.542.8%42819.4%8334575.2%1246.3%15
40SEAZach Charbonnet28.545.3%42729.5%12630160.6%9710.8%15
41BALGus Edwards27.443.0%43860.3%26417426.6%413.2%16
42PHIKenneth Gainwell26.738.4%40138.9%15624566.7%11417.5%15
43MIADe'Von Achane25.725.7%25740.5%10415322.2%3527.2%10
44CHIRoschon Johnson25.434.0%35539.2%13921661.2%11210.7%14
45CARMiles Sanders25.336.8%37938.0%14423528.3%5310.8%15
46BALJustice Hill25.137.0%37737.1%14023758.4%906.9%15
47NOJamaal Williams23.827.67%28545.3%12915632.30%606.0%12
48CLEKareem Hunt22.629.2%31750.2%15915829.1%5511.7%14
49HOUDameon Pierce22.328.2%29057.2%1661243.4%66.2%13
50LACJoshua Kelley22.134.8%35437.9%13422050.0%867.1%16
51MINTy Chandler21.325.6%25643.4%11114515.9%274.7%12
52ARIEmari Demercado21.228.5%27530.2%8319257.4%1017.3%13
53BUFLatavius Murray21.032.7%33639.6%13320359.3%8618.5%16
54ATLTyler Allgeier20.632.0%33064.5%21311711.9%213.3%16
55LARoyce Freeman20.616.0%16550.3%838217.3%2910.3%8
56GBPatrick Taylor20.620.8%20624.3%5015638.9%6317.0%10
57KCJerick McKinnon20.424.3%24519.6%4819771.1%11315.5%12
58DENSamaje Perine19.933.5%31927.6%8823171.4%11013.2%16
59BALKeaton Mitchell18.412.7%12958.1%75545.2%813.2%7
60NYGMatt Breida16.526.7%26436.7%9716741.3%8111.4%16
61MIASalvon Ahmed16.413.1%13127.5%369519.0%3032.8%8
62BALMelvin Gordon15.74.6%4759.6%28197.1%114.3%3
63ARIKeaontay Ingram15.111.0%10644.3%47594.5%814.2%7
64KCClyde Edwards-Helaire14.920.7%20839.4%8212614.5%2310.1%14
65NYJIsrael Abanikanda14.07.1%7031.4%22483.1%68.6%5
66DALRico Dowdle13.920.4%20851.9%10810018.9%3012.5%15
67ARIMichael Carter13.87.2%6933.3%23468.5%1510.8%5
68HOUDare Ogunbowale13.79.3%9612.5%128431.3%5617.7%7
69MIAJeff Wilson13.312.0%12039.2%477318.4%2922.5%9
70NYJDalvin Cook12.919.7%19439.7%7711711.3%227.2%15
71LVZamir White12.718.9%17849.4%88901.9%35.1%14
72SFElijah Mitchell12.713.1%12766.1%84433.9%518.1%10
73ATLCordarrelle Patterson12.515.8%16351.5%847921.6%3853.4%13
74NOKendre Miller12.38.3%8643.0%37495.9%119.3%7
75LACIsaiah Spiller11.810.4%10641.5%44623.5%62.8%9
76LVAmeer Abdullah11.819.9%18810.1%1916969.6%11011.7%16
77JAXD'Ernest Johnson10.916.7%17534.3%6011525.3%4116.0%16
78DENJaleel McLaughlin10.918.4%17545.7%809511.0%1720.0%16
79TBChase Edmonds10.813.2%13042.3%557512.0%2311.5%12
80HOUMike Boone10.79.3%9611.5%118532.4%5826.0%9
81CLEPierre Strong10.512.5%13644.9%61756.9%1314.7%13
82BUFTy Johnson10.47.1%7354.8%40330.7%123.3%7
83WASChris Rodriguez10.39.3%9365.6%61324.2%76.5%9
84DALDeuce Vaughn9.85.8%5950.8%30297.5%1216.9%6
85DETCraig Reynolds9.811.9%12748.0%616615.1%2618.9%13
86NEKevin Harris9.33.0%2846.4%13150.6%13.6%3
87CINTrayveon Williams9.316.2%14924.2%3611359.6%6516.8%16
88LARonnie Rivers9.05.2%5437.0%20342.4%47.4%6
89INDTrey Sermon8.49.9%10142.6%435816.3%269.9%12
90JAXTank Bigsby8.312.0%12561.6%77489.3%1518.4%15
91SEADeeJay Dallas7.99.2%8721.8%196830.0%4820.7%11
92CINChase Brown7.27.8%7254.2%39333.7%412.5%10
93SFJordan Mason7.27.5%7270.8%51216.3%823.6%10

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
 Car/GmCar ShCarRu YdRu TDBTT/BTYPCYBCYAC
1Kyren Williams19.051.7%2281144122311.35.023.281.74
2Josh Jacobs17.961.0%23380561320.83.452.171.29
3Saquon Barkley17.654.0%22991641419.14.002.281.72
4Christian McCaffrey17.057.9%2721459141424.25.363.312.05
5Derrick Henry16.362.4%2611014112014.53.892.121.76
6David Montgomery16.143.8%209975122011.34.672.412.26
7Rachaad White15.861.7%25391561520.93.622.251.37
8Travis Etienne15.758.4%25195111368.43.792.411.37
9Jonathan Taylor15.431.4%13955361213.03.982.221.76
10Joe Mixon15.268.8%24392381421.03.802.561.24
11James Conner15.141.8%1818906238.94.923.321.60
12Tony Pollard14.753.5%2359355329.03.982.031.95
13Isiah Pacheco14.652.7%20593571615.64.563.191.38
14Kenneth Walker14.456.6%2028278268.84.092.861.24
15D'Andre Swift14.347.1%229104952013.44.583.001.58
16Najee Harris14.351.1%2299237298.74.032.201.83
17James Cook14.047.1%224108621222.14.852.961.89
18Raheem Mostert13.947.9%2091012182210.64.842.971.88
19Javonte Williams13.948.3%20874221220.73.572.051.52
20Alvin Kamara13.840.4%18069451418.23.862.511.34
21Zack Moss13.640.0%1777645540.84.322.491.82
22Chuba Hubbard13.451.7%21581951714.83.812.211.60
23Rhamondre Stevenson13.039.6%15661941512.93.971.981.99
24Austin Ekeler13.042.1%16961751415.23.652.141.51
25Bijan Robinson12.740.8%20394842012.74.672.871.80
26Jerome Ford12.640.7%2018074259.74.012.461.55
27D'Onta Foreman12.121.4%1094254913.33.902.391.51
28Jahmyr Gibbs12.135.4%1699159278.25.412.872.54
29Brian Robinson12.149.4%16970852010.14.192.521.67
30Devin Singletary12.046.2%19283531022.14.352.961.39
31Aaron Jones12.029.0%12054521113.24.543.041.50
32AJ Dillon11.943.0%17861321216.73.441.841.60
33Gus Edwards11.836.4%188762131118.24.052.631.42
34Breece Hall11.653.8%18681642410.84.392.222.17
35Alexander Mattison11.546.6%1736760633.73.912.381.53
36Tyler Allgeier11.336.2%18065941413.93.661.761.91
37Dameon Pierce11.234.9%14541621312.22.871.301.57
38Khalil Herbert10.923.6%12058321013.84.863.081.78
39Ezekiel Elliott10.743.4%17158831119.73.442.101.34
40Kareem Hunt9.627.3%1354119274.53.041.961.09
41De'Von Achane9.321.3%937447139.28.005.102.90
42Jaylen Warren8.831.3%1407514277.35.363.441.93
43Miles Sanders8.430.3%12641411212.83.291.571.71
44Jamaal Williams7.720.7%922800335.73.042.001.04
45Zach Charbonnet6.928.9%10343011112.24.172.351.83
46Joshua Kelley6.626.2%1054042716.13.852.101.74
47Melvin Gordon III6.33.7%1963100.03.321.951.37
48Elijah Mitchell6.113.0%612291321.73.752.561.20
49Tyjae Spears6.123.2%9742811212.24.412.322.09
50Keaton Mitchell5.99.1%47396278.08.435.213.21
51Ty Chandler5.624.3%903923336.34.363.101.26
52Royce Freeman5.616.6%73317289.14.342.481.86
53Justice Hill5.616.3%843873138.44.613.451.15
54Roschon Johnson5.414.9%763322813.84.373.091.28
55Rico Dowdle5.318.2%803152518.83.942.201.74
56Kenneth Gainwell5.115.8%773022617.83.922.261.66
57Zamir White4.920.7%793391331.04.292.222.08
58Latavius Murray4.916.6%793004332.03.802.201.59
59Clyde Edwards-Helaire4.917.5%68222199.33.262.161.10
60Jaleel McLaughlin4.516.7%724041812.95.613.562.06
61Dalvin Cook4.519.4%672140711.73.191.871.33
62Emari Demercado4.513.4%582842239.54.902.862.03
63Keaontay Ingram4.48.1%35740313.02.110.941.17
64Kevin Harris4.33.3%13611115.04.691.772.92
65Antonio Gibson4.218.4%6325711010.84.082.241.84
66Isaiah Spiller4.19.2%37960314.32.591.001.59
67Kendre Miller4.06.3%28830218.52.961.641.32
68Chris Rodriguez3.914.9%512472510.64.842.412.43
69Damien Harris3.84.8%23941212.54.092.481.61
70Chase Edmonds3.811.0%451490229.03.312.161.16
71Michael Carter3.64.2%181320126.07.336.001.33
72Jeff Wilson3.67.3%32143000.04.472.841.63
73Cordarrelle Patterson3.59.1%451610154.03.581.891.69
74Matt Breida3.413.0%551511236.02.751.621.13
75Ty Johnson3.26.1%291270135.04.382.721.66
76Patrick Taylor3.27.7%32141058.64.412.751.66
77Samaje Perine3.111.6%502311812.14.622.182.44
78Pierre Strong3.19.9%492261413.54.613.121.49
79Chase Brown3.09.3%331360223.04.121.702.42
80Tank Bigsby2.910.9%47116259.62.471.720.74
81Salvon Ahmed2.85.0%2261149.52.771.731.05
82Craig Reynolds2.68.6%411791146.04.372.541.83
83Trey Sermon2.57.9%351600312.74.572.512.06
84D'Ernest Johnson2.59.3%40109000.02.731.980.75
85Ronnie Rivers2.44.3%1977000.04.052.531.53
86Jordan Mason2.17.2%341703136.05.002.852.15
87Jerick McKinnon1.85.4%21601146.02.862.190.67
88Ameer Abdullah0.93.9%15890133.05.933.602.33
89Trayveon Williams0.94.0%1471000.05.073.501.57

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • RTs/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
 Tg/GmTgtRT/GmRTsTPRRPa SnRt/PSRecYardsTDDropGm
1Alvin Kamara6.68620.326432.6%3220.0%754661113
2Breece Hall5.89319.130530.5%3540.0%745794516
3Christian McCaffrey5.28323.938221.7%4330.0%675647116
4Austin Ekeler5.16621.928523.2%3350.0%443981513
5Jahmyr Gibbs5.07022.231122.5%3450.0%523161414
6Bijan Robinson4.97822.335721.8%4250.0%513843816
7Saquon Barkley4.55819.925922.4%3380.0%392294413
8Jaylen Warren4.36913.521631.9%2890.0%563530216
9Rhamondre Stevenson4.35118.722422.8%2870.0%382380512
10Travis Etienne4.26720.132220.8%4540.0%534461316
11Tyjae Spears4.26716.025626.2%3510.0%493440316
12Josh Jacobs4.25417.823123.4%3060.0%372960613
13Rachaad White4.16624.238717.1%4660.0%605313116
14Tony Pollard4.16522.636218.0%4530.0%532950216
15Kyren Williams4.04823.828516.8%4010.0%322063312
16Joe Mixon3.96220.633018.8%4100.0%513702216
17Aaron Jones3.83813.113129.0%1540.0%252031310
18Jerome Ford3.86018.229120.6%3530.0%422935816
19Antonio Gibson3.75518.728119.6%3450.0%453612315
20De'Von Achane3.63614.814824.3%1530.0%261923010
21Ezekiel Elliott3.65712.720328.1%2680.0%462862016
22Isiah Pacheco3.54918.626118.8%2950.0%442442114
23Javonte Williams3.3499.914932.9%1840.0%401852215
24Samaje Perine3.35211.017629.5%2310.0%474320116
25James Cook3.15016.326119.2%2950.0%414294316
26D'Andre Swift3.14915.424719.8%3000.0%392141116
27Salvon Ahmed2.92311.08826.1%950.0%1688118
28Alexander Mattison2.94316.524817.3%3250.0%291873715
29Brian Robinson2.94015.421518.6%2600.0%333583314
30Roschon Johnson2.94011.716424.4%2160.0%342090114
31Zack Moss2.83716.521417.3%2860.0%271922213
32Miles Sanders2.74112.919321.2%2350.0%271540215
33Jerick McKinnon2.73213.215820.3%1970.0%251924212
34Khalil Herbert2.62912.113321.8%1530.0%181211111
35Chuba Hubbard2.64216.125816.3%3560.0%372240016
36Kenneth Walker2.63612.317220.9%2240.0%282561214
37Zach Charbonnet2.53815.222816.7%3010.0%311810115
38James Conner2.42913.816517.6%2110.0%231112012
39Kenneth Gainwell2.43612.919418.6%2450.0%301830015
40Jonathan Taylor2.32116.715014.0%1720.0%17145119
41Devin Singletary2.33716.826913.8%3200.0%291910216
42Emari Demercado2.33011.214620.5%1920.0%211190413
43Derrick Henry2.3369.915922.6%1960.0%282140116
44Jaleel McLaughlin2.3365.68940.4%950.0%311602016
45Israel Abanikanda2.2117.83928.2%480.0%743025
46Raheem Mostert2.13215.823713.5%2740.0%251753015
47Michael Carter2.1299.413222.0%460.0%23991114
48Najee Harris2.13311.318018.3%2280.0%241490216
49Justice Hill1.92911.817716.4%2370.0%251801015
50Jeff Wilson1.9177.87024.3%730.0%1485019
51AJ Dillon1.92813.320014.0%2590.0%222230115
52David Montgomery1.82410.413517.8%1880.0%161170113
53Ty Chandler1.8227.69124.2%1450.0%191390012
54D'Onta Foreman1.8169.98918.0%1080.0%1177119
55Patrick Taylor1.71711.811814.4%1560.0%11490110
56Keaton Mitchell1.6116.34425.0%540.0%993007
57Ameer Abdullah1.4238.112917.8%1690.0%181240016
58Kareem Hunt1.4208.411816.9%1580.0%14790214
59Clyde Edwards-Helaire1.4207.911018.2%1260.0%161791114
60Kendre Miller1.4105.94124.4%490.0%9111017
61Jamaal Williams1.4178.710416.3%1560.0%15540012
62Latavius Murray1.4229.915813.9%2030.0%171190316
63Dalvin Cook1.3205.98822.7%1170.0%15780115
64Chase Edmonds1.3165.56624.2%750.0%13840112
65Matt Breida1.3218.313315.8%1670.0%17880116
66Dameon Pierce1.3178.010416.3%1240.0%131010213
67Chase Brown1.3133.03043.3%330131461010
68Tyler Allgeier1.3205.58822.7%1170.0%151831116
69Zamir White1.2175.17223.6%900.0%14890014
70Rico Dowdle1.2185.37922.8%1000.0%14902015
71Deuce Vaughn1.274.02429.2%290.0%740006
72Melvin Gordon1.034.31323.1%190.0%346003
73Dare Ogunbowale1.079.46610.6%840.0%218007
74Mike Boone1.098.07212.5%850.0%740019
75Cordarrelle Patterson0.9125.87516.0%790.0%9381013
76Ty Johnson0.964.12920.7%330.0%653107
77Ronnie Rivers0.854.22520.0%340522006
78DeeJay Dallas0.894.14520.0%6806260011
79Gus Edwards0.8138.41359.6%1740.0%121800016
80Joshua Kelley0.8129.31488.1%2200.0%8320216
81D'Ernest Johnson0.8125.68913.5%1150.0%101400116
82Isaiah Spiller0.764.94413.6%620.0%634009
83Kevin Harris0.723.71118.2%150.0%254003
84Elijah Mitchell0.663.73716.2%430.0%4-10110
85Keaontay Ingram0.646.9488.3%590.0%426007
86Trayveon Williams0.694.77512.0%11307100016
87Pierre Strong0.574.35612.5%750.0%5470013
88Trey Sermon0.563.23815.8%5803130212
89Craig Reynolds0.454.3568.9%660.0%5470013
90Jordan Mason0.331.71717.6%2102190010
91Tank Bigsby0.342.53710.8%480160015
92Chris Rodriguez0.223.2296.9%320.0%212009
93Jakob Johnson0.223.7444.5%600.0%1120112
94Royce Freeman0.117.1571.8%820.0%00008

       

