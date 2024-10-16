Jakobi Meyers Injury: Not in line to practice Wednesday

Meyers (ankle) is not slated to practice Wednesday, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Meyers, who missed this last weekend's game against the Steelers, thus has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's contest against the Rams. Once he's available to return to the Raiders' lineup, Meyers will have an opportunity to lead the team's WR corps, given that Davante Adams was traded to the Jets on Tuesday, but for now his Week 7 status has yet to be determined.