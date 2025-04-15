Jalen Ramsey News: Time in Miami nearing end

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Tuesday that after numerous conversations with Ramsey "we decided it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward [separately]", Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miami has already paid out $4 million of the fully guaranteed $25.1 million that Ramsey is due in 2025 as a roster bonus, while $18.98 million of the remaining amount comes as a bonus due in Week 1 which can be spread across future seasons, making his contract relatively trade-friendly. Ramsey played all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2024 and remained a high-end starter, though failed to earn a Pro Bowl nod for the first time since his rookie year. There should be no shortage of teams interested in trading for Ramsey, though in the event that no deal can be worked out, Grier said "if he's here, we'll deal with it."