Jalen Ramsey headshot

Jalen Ramsey News: Trade might be coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 5:28pm

Ramsey and the Dolphins are exploring options for a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ramsey signed a three-year extension in September, but the length was mostly a vehicle for short-term cap savings -- there's no guaranteed money beyond 2025. He does have a full guarantee for his $25.1 million in compensation this year, including a $4 million roster bonus the Dolphins already paid. Most of the money ($18.98 million) comes from an option bonus that's due Week 1 and spreads the cap burden to future seasons, making the 30-year-old cornerback a viable trade target for teams without much wiggle room under the 2025 cap. Multiple teams figure to be interested in a trade, considering Ramsey played all 17 games last season and earned PFF's No. 10 grade among CBs while recording 60 tackles, 11 pass defenses and two interceptions. He's still a high-quality starter on the perimeter or in the slot, and he has the necessary size and physicality to transition to safety toward the end of his career.

