Jaycee Horn headshot

Jaycee Horn News: Past hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 4:41pm

Horn (hip) participated in the relay race and flag football events at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The fourth-year corner out of South Carolina earned his first Pro Bowl selection after a strong 2024 campaign, during which he logged 68 tackles (49 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and 13 pass defenses (including one interception) across 15 regular-season games. Horn will be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, and his strong performance this past season could lead to an extension during the offseason.

Jaycee Horn
Carolina Panthers
