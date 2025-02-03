Jaycee Horn News: Past hip injury
Horn (hip) participated in the relay race and flag football events at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The fourth-year corner out of South Carolina earned his first Pro Bowl selection after a strong 2024 campaign, during which he logged 68 tackles (49 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and 13 pass defenses (including one interception) across 15 regular-season games. Horn will be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, and his strong performance this past season could lead to an extension during the offseason.
