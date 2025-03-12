Jaylinn Hawkins News: Staying with Patriots

The Patriots re-signed Hawkins to a one-year deal Wednesday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Hawkins will stay in New England for the 2025 campaign after having racked up 48 tackles (27 solo) and a fumble recovery in 17 games last season. He will likely serve as one of the top backup safeties behind Kyle Dugger (ankle) and Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and can contribute on special teams as well.