IDP Analysis: Week 2 Review

In one sense, Stone got some bad news Monday as Marcus Williams (pectoral) is expected to avoid being placed on injured reserve. On the other hand, Williams isn't likely to return in the immediate short term, and Stone stepped up in his absence to play 100 percent of defensive snaps as well as still serving a role on special teams.

Tremaine Edward's time in Buffalo didn't necessarily go as hoped, but there still had to be some concern about how he would be replaced in the middle of the defense. Bernard has answered that question emphatically by racking up 17 combined tackles through two weeks, also matching Matt Milano snap-for-snap with 88. Speaking of Milano, coach Sean McDermott has discussed the importance of the veteran in helping Bernard develop, and we could see that continue throughout the season. Bernard is still widely available in IDP leagues on Fantrax and other commissioner services, so now is the time to act.

We're through nearly two full weeks of the regular season, and the most recent slate of games helped us confirm some of the trends from Week 1 and make evaluations with more confidence. Like with most offensive player analysis at this point in the season, I'm more interested in roles and usage rather than raw stats. As a result, this article will have a lot of references to snap counts and discussion of how a player fits in his respective defensive schemes.

Rising

Terrel Bernard, LB

Geno Stone, S

Kyzir White , LB and K'Von Wallace , S

We'll highlight a pair of defenders in the desert who appear set for significant defensive roles. White played a key role in Philadelphia's excellent unit in 2022, but due to the talent and depth on the roster, he was in more of a rotational role than in his breakout 2021 campaign with the Chargers. Through two games in Arizona, he's played 100 percent of the snaps and is on a 136-tackle pace across a full season.

Speaking of the Eagles, Wallace was unable to make the roster out of training camp but was picked up by familiar face Jonathan Gannon – who coached Wallace one year earlier in Philly. He played a versatile role in Week 1 and that only increased in Week 2 with Budda Baker (hamstring) sidelined, and he will remain so for at least the next three games.

Deommodore Lenoir , CB

Lenoir is another widely available player who perhaps shouldn't be. Like Stone, he plays nearly every snap on defense while also chipping in on special teams. The context of the team around him helps significantly, as the 49ers should force a ton of turnovers, with Lenoir being a potential beneficiary.

Jordyn Brooks , LB

The return of Brooks almost seemed too good to be true in Week 1, but his performance in Week 2 confirmed that he's pulled off quite an impressive recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in mid-January. It was widely expected he would return after the season started, perhaps missing a significant portion of the campaign. Instead, two weeks into the new year he has two double-digit tackle performances. Brooks is buried on the list because he's rostered nearly everywhere, so there's not much actionable here, but his performance is worth praising regardless.

Fallers

Jaylinn Hawkins , S

Last week, Jessie Bates was highlighted as a riser, but his addition to the Atlanta roster has directly and negatively affected Hawkins. After an 84-tackle season in 2022, Hawkins has played only 10 defensive snaps and 43 snaps on special teams combined across two games. The Falcons talked about finding a role for him in nickel personnel, but that has instead belonged to Dee Alford.

Shaquille Leonard , LB

This may be a bit harsh, as Leonard has been on the field quite a bit to begin 2023 after struggling with injuries for nearly all of last season. He appears here, however, because Zaire Franklin seems to have taken the title as leader of the middle of the defense. Likely in an effort to protect his health, Leonard also had a more rotational role in Week 2, which limited him to only three tackles. We could see more of that moving forward.