2024 New England Patriots Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

New England Patriots

In Year 4 of the post-Tom Brady era, the Patriots plummeted to 4-13, leading to an offseason reboot that saw the departure of long-time head coach Bill Belichick and an overhaul of the team's QB corps. We're on to a new era in New England, under coach Jerod Mayo and with Drake Maye, a promising franchise signal-caller in the making, on board. As this season approaches, it remains to be seen whether Maye or Jacoby Brissett is behind center Week 1, but either way, there's no fast track to a dynasty.

New England Patriots 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Jarod Mayo (Year 1)

Jarod Mayo (Year 1) Offensive Coordinator: Alex Van Pelt (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Alex Van Pelt (Year 1) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: DeMarcus Covington (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

DeMarcus Covington (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 14

Stats to Know for the New England Patriots

2023 Record: 4-13

4-13 2023 Strength of Schedule: .522 (T-9th)

.522 (T-9th) 2023 Point Differential: -130 (29th)

-130 (29th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 61% (13th)

61% (13th) 2023 PROE: -3.5% (22nd)

-3.5% (22nd) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 20th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,020 (28th) 1,091 (T-23rd) Points 236 (T-31st) 366 (15th) Turnovers 29 (27th) 18 (23rd) Yards 4,696 (30th) 5,127 (7th) Rush Yards 1,627 (26th) 1,584 (4th) Pass Yards 3,069 (28th) 3,543 (11th) Drives 203 (3rd) 203 (T-29th) Yards per Drive 23.1 (31st) 25.2 (3rd) Points per Drive 1.10 (32nd) 1.60 (6th)

New England Patriots 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

New England Patriots 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Following an uneven three-year stint, the Patriots moved on from Mac Jones, Tom Brady's initial successor. Jones' exit paves the way for a preseason competition for the Week 1 starting quarterback assignment. Whether dependable veteran Jacoby Brissett or high-upside rookie Drake Maye earns the nod largely will determine the pace of the team's passing attack out of the gate.

As this year's No. 3 overall pick, Maye is destined to ascend to the top of the depth chart eventually, but Brissett profiles as New England's starter until further notice. If the 31-year-old helms the offense for part, most or even all the coming campaign, it's reasonable to expect that the team could lean heavily on the running back duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. The same could be said if Maye gets the nod, as he's liable to experience growing pains early on in his pro career.

In that context, members of the team's pass-catching corps are speculative fantasy options in 2024, though young wide receivers DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker could eventually make splashes once they gain chemistry with Maye. Meanwhile, tight end Hunter Henry provides continuity at his position, while retaining a decent fantasy floor. Also in the mix for targets are more experienced WRs Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but for now the unit lacks a sure-fire top-tier option.

New England Patriots 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: RB Antonio Gibson

It's a transitional year for the Patriots offense, which is reflected by the fact that RB Rhamondre Stevenson is the only player the team rosters with an ADP in the top 100. While he recently signed an extension, underscoring that he remains viewed as the team's top backfield option, Gibson – who previously logged starting experience with Washington – could possess sneaky fantasy value while handling a complementary role in what figures to be a run-heavy attack.

😴 Super Sleeper: WR Ja'Lynn Polk

Last year, rookie sixth-rounder DeMario Douglas emerged as a key member in New England's passing game, and this season the team welcomes a pair of draftees in Polk, a second-round pick, and fourth-rounder Javon Baker. Both fall into the Super Sleeper category, given that it's not hard to imagine one or both emerging enough as the 2024 campaign progresses to merit weekly lineup consideration. Polk, in particular, could carve out a steady role early on in a receiving corps without a clear pecking order.

New England Patriots 2024 Team Futures

Patriots Super Bowl 59 odds: 250-1 (T-30th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-30th) Jerod Mayo 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 27-1 (17th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(17th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 4.5 (32nd) via FanDuel Sportsbook

New England Patriots 2024 Player Futures

New England Patriots 2024 Schedule