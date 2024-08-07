Fantasy Football
2024 New England Patriots Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Mike Doria
Published on August 7, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New England Patriots

In Year 4 of the post-Tom Brady era, the Patriots plummeted to 4-13, leading to an offseason reboot that saw the departure of long-time head coach Bill Belichick and an overhaul of the team's QB corps. We're on to a new era in New England, under coach Jerod Mayo and with Drake Maye, a promising franchise signal-caller in the making, on board. As this season approaches, it remains to be seen whether Maye or Jacoby Brissett is behind center Week 1, but either way, there's no fast track to a dynasty.

New England Patriots 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Jarod Mayo (Year 1)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Alex Van Pelt (Year 1) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: DeMarcus Covington (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 14

Full 2024 New England Patriots Depth Chart

Full 2023 New England Patriots Stats

Stats to Know for the New England Patriots

  • 2023 Record: 4-13
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .522 (T-9th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -130 (29th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 61% (13th)
  • 2023 PROE: -3.5% (22nd)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 20th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,020 (28th)1,091 (T-23rd)
Points236 (T-31st)366 (15th)
Turnovers29 (27th)18 (23rd)
Yards4,696 (30th)5,127 (7th)
Rush Yards1,627 (26th)1,584 (4th)
Pass Yards3,069 (28th)3,543 (11th)
Drives203 (3rd)203 (T-29th)
Yards per Drive23.1 (31st)25.2 (3rd)
Points per Drive1.10 (32nd)1.60 (6th)

New England Patriots 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsJacoby BrissettAntonio GibsonK.J. OsbornAustin Hooper
    Mitchell Wilcox
     
Veteran DeparturesMac JonesEzekiel ElliottDeVante ParkerMike Gesicki
   Matthew SlaterPharaoh Brown

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsArmon WattsSione TakitakiJaylinn Hawkins
  Oshane Ximines 
    
Veteran DeparturesLawrence GuyMack WilsonMyles Bryant
  Chris BoardJalen Mills
   J.C. Jackson
   Adrian Phillips

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
13Drake MayeQB
237Ja'Lynn PolkWR
368Caedan WallaceT
4103Layden RobinsonG
4110Javon BakerWR
6180Marcellas DialCB
6193Joe MiltonQB
7231Jaheim BellTE

New England Patriots 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Following an uneven three-year stint, the Patriots moved on from Mac Jones, Tom Brady's initial successor. Jones' exit paves the way for a preseason competition for the Week 1 starting quarterback assignment. Whether dependable veteran Jacoby Brissett or high-upside rookie Drake Maye earns the nod largely will determine the pace of the team's passing attack out of the gate.

As this year's No. 3 overall pick, Maye is destined to ascend to the top of the depth chart eventually, but Brissett profiles as New England's starter until further notice. If the 31-year-old helms the offense for part, most or even all the coming campaign, it's reasonable to expect that the team could lean heavily on the running back duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. The same could be said if Maye gets the nod, as he's liable to experience growing pains early on in his pro career.

In that context, members of the team's pass-catching corps are speculative fantasy options in 2024, though young wide receivers DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker could eventually make splashes once they gain chemistry with Maye. Meanwhile, tight end Hunter Henry provides continuity at his position, while retaining a decent fantasy floor. Also in the mix for targets are more experienced WRs Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but for now the unit lacks a sure-fire top-tier option.

New England Patriots 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: RB Antonio Gibson

It's a transitional year for the Patriots offense, which is reflected by the fact that RB Rhamondre Stevenson is the only player the team rosters with an ADP in the top 100. While he recently signed an extension, underscoring that he remains viewed as the team's top backfield option, Gibson – who previously logged starting experience with Washington – could possess sneaky fantasy value while handling a complementary role in what figures to be a run-heavy attack.

😴  Super Sleeper: WR Ja'Lynn Polk

Last year, rookie sixth-rounder DeMario Douglas emerged as a key member in New England's passing game, and this season the team welcomes a pair of draftees in Polk, a second-round pick, and fourth-rounder Javon Baker. Both fall into the Super Sleeper category, given that it's not hard to imagine one or both emerging enough as the 2024 campaign progresses to merit weekly lineup consideration. Polk, in particular, could carve out a steady role early on in a receiving corps without a clear pecking order.

New England Patriots 2024 Team Futures

New England Patriots 2024 Player Futures

New England Patriots 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8at Cincinnati Bengals1:00 PM
2Sep 15Seattle Seahawks1:00 PM
3Sep 19at New York Jets8:15 PM
4Sep 29at San Francisco 49ers4:05 PM
5Oct 6Miami Dolphins1:00 PM
6Oct 13Houston Texans1:00 PM
7Oct 20at Jacksonville Jaguars9:30 AM
8Oct 27New York Jets1:00 PM
9Nov 3at Tennessee Titans1:00 PM
10Nov 10at Chicago Bears1:00 PM
11Nov 17Los Angeles Rams1:00 PM
12Nov 24at Miami Dolphins1:00 PM
13Dec 1Indianapolis Colts1:00 PM
14Bye  
15Dec 15at Arizona Cardinals4:25 PM
16Dec 22at Buffalo Bills1:00 PM
17TBDLos Angeles ChargersTBD
18TBDBuffalo BillsTBD

