Jeff Okudah headshot

Jeff Okudah Injury: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Okudah (concussion) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Okudah was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a concussion, but his DNP on Thursday indicates that he is trending in the wrong direction in terms of playing in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Titans. Myles Bryant and Kris Boyd would be the top candidates to start at outside corner opposite Derek Stingley if Okudah is unable to play in Week 18.

Jeff Okudah
Houston Texans
