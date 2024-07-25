2024 Atlanta Falcons Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.
Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder failed to reach the playoffs in two seasons together and were replaced by HC Raheem Morris, OC Zac Robinson and QB Kirk Cousins. Morris is defensive-minded, while Robinson will attempt to elevate RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts by incorporating the Rams' high-octane style. Cousins' effectiveness coming off an Achilles injury will be closely monitored, but Atlanta has the potential to snap a six-year playoff drought and win the NFC South for the first time since 2016.
Atlanta Falcons 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: Raheem Morris (Year 1)
- Offensive Coordinator: Zac Robinson (Year 1) – West Coast offense
- Defensive Coordinator: Jimmy Lake (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
- Bye Week: 12
Full 2024 Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart
Full 2023 Atlanta Falcons Stats
Stats to Know for the Atlanta Falcons
- 2023 Record: 7-10
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .429 (32nd)
- 2023 Point Differential: -52 (T-23rd)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 55% (31st)
- 2023 PROE: -9.7% (32nd)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 4th
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|1,092 (13th)
|1,090 (22nd)
|Points
|321 (26th)
|373 (18th)
|Turnovers
|28 (T-23rd)
|16 (29th)
|Yards
|5,683 (17th)
|5,458 (25th)
|Rush Yards
|2,159 (9th)
|2,009 (20th)
|Pass Yards
|3,524 (22nd)
|3,449 (8th)
|Drives
|196 (T-7th)
|195 (T-24th)
|Yards per Drive
|28.8 (21st)
|28.0 (7th)
|Points per Drive
|1.60 (27th)
|1.86 (16th)
Atlanta Falcons 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|Kirk Cousins
|None
|Darnell Mooney
|Charlie Woerner
|Rondale Moore
|Ross Dwelley
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|Veteran Departures
|Desmond Ridder
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mack Hollins
|Jonnu Smith
|Logan Woodside
|Van Jefferson
|MyCole Pruitt
|Scotty Miller
Defense
|DL
|LB
|DB
|Veteran Additions
|Eddie Goldman
|None
|Antonio Hamilton
|James Smith-Williams
|Veteran Departures
|Calais Campbell
|Bud Dupree
|Jeff Okudah
|Albert Huggins
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Tre Flowers
|Tommy Togiai
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|1
|8
|Michael Penix
|QB
|2
|35
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|DT
|3
|74
|Bralen Trice
|OLB
|4
|109
|Brandon Dorlus
|DT
|5
|143
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|6
|186
|Jase McClellan
|RB
|6
|187
|Casey Washington
|WR
|6
|197
|Zion Logue
|DT
Atlanta Falcons 2024 Top Fantasy Story
The Falcons' upside and Kirk Cousins' health will be directly correlated this season. The signal-caller tore his right Achilles in late October 2023 and aims to be 100 percent by Week 1. If Cousins is healthy, Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts will have increased fantasy value compared to a year ago. New coordinator Zac Robinson also is expected to lift up Atlanta's offense, which was lackluster under Arthur Smith (eight games under 20 points last season).
London has shown flashes of being a superstar, including a 10-catch, 172-yard performance versus Tampa Bay in Week 14 last year. Because Cousins has thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 TDs each year he's played at least 16 games, London should have more consistent production with an elite QB at the helm. Meanwhile, Pitts had an encouraging rookie season but has yet to capitalize on his advanced skill set. He played in all 17 games in Year 3 after battling a knee issue the previous season. Finally, Robinson was solid as a rookie, but an overall improvement from the offseason should mean lighter boxes and more red-zone chances in 2024.
Cousins' four-year, $180 million deal was the headliner this offseason, but Atlanta also added WRs Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore. Cousins helped Justin Jefferson put up gaudy numbers in Minnesota, but Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn were also relevant at times, meaning Mooney and Moore should be on fantasy radars.
Atlanta Falcons 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: WR Darnell Mooney
A 2020 fifth-rounder, Mooney spent his first four seasons in Chicago. In 2021, Mooney caught 81 of 140 targets for 1,055 yards and four scores. However, in his final two campaigns with the Bears, the wideout totaled only 907 yards and three TDs. In Atlanta, Mooney has a chance to revitalize his career as the WR2 behind Drake London. With Kirk Cousins at the helm for Minnesota in 2021 and 2022, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn combined for 2,747 yards and 18 TDs while operating behind Justin Jefferson.
😴 Super Sleeper: RB Jase McClellan
A sixth-round pick out of Alabama, McClellan has a chance to carve out a role in Year 1. Bijan Robinson is slated to lead Atlanta in touches while Tyler Allgeier is expected to be the backup. However, Allgeier's YPC went from 4.9 as a rookie in 2022 to 3.7 last year. If Allgeier continues to struggle with the new offense led by Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson, McClellan would be the next man up. McClellan totaled 2,390 yards from scrimmage and 24 TDs in college and could thrive in fantasy if given an expanded role.
Atlanta Falcons 2024 Team Futures
- Falcons Super Bowl 59 odds: 30-1 (T-13th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Raheem Morris 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 13-1 (T-5th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 (T-3rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Atlanta Falcons 2024 Player Futures
- Kirk Cousins 2024 NFL MVP odds: 40-1 (17th) via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Bijan Robinson 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds: 20-1 (8th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Drake London 2024 Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1,000.5 (T-13th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
Atlanta Falcons 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|2
|Sep 16
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:15 PM
|3
|Sep 22
|Kansas City Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|4
|Sep 29
|New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|5
|Oct 3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:15 PM
|6
|Oct 13
|at Carolina Panthers
|4:25 PM
|7
|Oct 20
|Seattle Seahawks
|1:00 PM
|8
|Oct 27
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM
|9
|Nov 3
|Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 PM
|10
|Nov 10
|at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|11
|Nov 17
|at Denver Broncos
|4:05 PM
|12
|Bye
|13
|Dec 1
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1:00 PM
|14
|Dec 8
|at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|15
|Dec 16
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:30 PM
|16
|Dec 22
|New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|17
|TBD
|at Washington Commanders
|TBD
|18
|TBD
|Carolina Panthers
|TBD