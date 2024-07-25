2024 Atlanta Falcons Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder failed to reach the playoffs in two seasons together and were replaced by HC Raheem Morris, OC Zac Robinson and QB Kirk Cousins. Morris is defensive-minded, while Robinson will attempt to elevate RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts by incorporating the Rams' high-octane style. Cousins' effectiveness coming off an Achilles injury will be closely monitored, but Atlanta has the potential to snap a six-year playoff drought and win the NFC South for the first time since 2016.

Atlanta Falcons 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Raheem Morris (Year 1)

Raheem Morris (Year 1) Offensive Coordinator: Zac Robinson (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Zac Robinson (Year 1) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Jimmy Lake (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Jimmy Lake (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 12

Stats to Know for the Atlanta Falcons

2023 Record: 7-10

7-10 2023 Strength of Schedule: .429 (32nd)

.429 (32nd) 2023 Point Differential: -52 (T-23rd)

-52 (T-23rd) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 55% (31st)

55% (31st) 2023 PROE: -9.7% (32nd)

-9.7% (32nd) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 4th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,092 (13th) 1,090 (22nd) Points 321 (26th) 373 (18th) Turnovers 28 (T-23rd) 16 (29th) Yards 5,683 (17th) 5,458 (25th) Rush Yards 2,159 (9th) 2,009 (20th) Pass Yards 3,524 (22nd) 3,449 (8th) Drives 196 (T-7th) 195 (T-24th) Yards per Drive 28.8 (21st) 28.0 (7th) Points per Drive 1.60 (27th) 1.86 (16th)

Atlanta Falcons 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Atlanta Falcons 2024 Top Fantasy Story

The Falcons' upside and Kirk Cousins' health will be directly correlated this season. The signal-caller tore his right Achilles in late October 2023 and aims to be 100 percent by Week 1. If Cousins is healthy, Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts will have increased fantasy value compared to a year ago. New coordinator Zac Robinson also is expected to lift up Atlanta's offense, which was lackluster under Arthur Smith (eight games under 20 points last season).

London has shown flashes of being a superstar, including a 10-catch, 172-yard performance versus Tampa Bay in Week 14 last year. Because Cousins has thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 TDs each year he's played at least 16 games, London should have more consistent production with an elite QB at the helm. Meanwhile, Pitts had an encouraging rookie season but has yet to capitalize on his advanced skill set. He played in all 17 games in Year 3 after battling a knee issue the previous season. Finally, Robinson was solid as a rookie, but an overall improvement from the offseason should mean lighter boxes and more red-zone chances in 2024.

Cousins' four-year, $180 million deal was the headliner this offseason, but Atlanta also added WRs Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore. Cousins helped Justin Jefferson put up gaudy numbers in Minnesota, but Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn were also relevant at times, meaning Mooney and Moore should be on fantasy radars.

Atlanta Falcons 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Darnell Mooney

A 2020 fifth-rounder, Mooney spent his first four seasons in Chicago. In 2021, Mooney caught 81 of 140 targets for 1,055 yards and four scores. However, in his final two campaigns with the Bears, the wideout totaled only 907 yards and three TDs. In Atlanta, Mooney has a chance to revitalize his career as the WR2 behind Drake London. With Kirk Cousins at the helm for Minnesota in 2021 and 2022, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn combined for 2,747 yards and 18 TDs while operating behind Justin Jefferson.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Jase McClellan

A sixth-round pick out of Alabama, McClellan has a chance to carve out a role in Year 1. Bijan Robinson is slated to lead Atlanta in touches while Tyler Allgeier is expected to be the backup. However, Allgeier's YPC went from 4.9 as a rookie in 2022 to 3.7 last year. If Allgeier continues to struggle with the new offense led by Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson, McClellan would be the next man up. McClellan totaled 2,390 yards from scrimmage and 24 TDs in college and could thrive in fantasy if given an expanded role.

Atlanta Falcons 2024 Team Futures

Falcons Super Bowl 59 odds: 30-1 (T-13th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-13th) Raheem Morris 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 13-1 (T-5th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-5th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 (T-3rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Atlanta Falcons 2024 Player Futures

