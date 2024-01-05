Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 18 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

This article will go game by game for the Week 17 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

I'm going to have to punt on this one. We know that the Ravens aren't expected to use their starters much or at all in this game, but we also don't know how the Ravens intend to use the backups, especially with Tylan Wallace managing a knee injury. It seems like Wallace and Nelson Agholor might be the snap leaders at receiver. Whoever plays projects poorly because of the surrounding personnel disadvantage relative to the Steelers defense.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace









PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

Rock Ya-Sin and Arthur Maulet aren't really built to cover George Pickens or Diontae Johnson. Whichever matchup the Ravens arrange is one that suits the Steelers receivers. The only concern for them in this game would be the potential effect of Mason Rudolph traveling to Baltimore, where many quarterbacks struggle, but the wideouts have the advantage otherwise.

Upgrade: George Pickens, Diontae Johnson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Houston has its optimal loadout at corner, where Derek Stingley and Steven Nelson are both stingy on the outside. That makes it a tough matchup for Michael Pittman on paper, though Pittman's high target volume and chain-moving functions don't really require much separation. Josh Downs would ideally step up in the slot but catches a tough matchup there against Desmond King. Alec Pierce usually does decoy work and it's not clear why this game would be any different.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce









HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

With Tank Dell and Noah Brown out and Robert Woods (hip) both ineffective and questionable, there might be a concern here of Nico Collins getting almost too much attention. There's reason to think Collins can produce despite seeing double and maybe even triple-teams in this game, though, because offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has consistently outschemed opposing coordinators this year and the Colts corner personnel is not good. Not just that, but if the Colts contain Collins here it would probably constitute the best defensive game plan from Gus Bradley in upwards of 10 years. Jaylon Jones and Julius Brents are both rookies on the boundary, so even Xavier Hutchinson might be able to get something going here. It doesn't seem like John Metchie is able to play a full game's worth of snaps yet.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen should have an advantage over Christian Izien in the slot, though the same was true the last time these teams played, and Thielen was held to three catches for 25 yards on six targets in that contest. There would be reason to think Thielen might correct those numbers with league-average quarterback play, but it's the second part that's the weekly issue. DJ Chark can beat Carlton Davis downfield but probably not underneath, while Jamel Dean doesn't let anyone get vertical without a double move. Basically, Thielen should be regularly open and Chark should be open sometimes, but the quarterback might not get the ball to either.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Adam Thielen, DJ Chark









TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin could have a challenging matchup here in general, because standout coordinator Ejiro Evero has the Carolina defense overachieving in general, and because Baker Mayfield is playing through a rib injury. The toughest Carolina cover is probably Jaycee Horn, who himself is playing through a toe injury, so it would help Evans especially if Horn isn't quite himself. Donte Jackson is more beatable on the other side, especially for Evans, but Horn can present a challenge to either receiver.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

The Browns figure to sit out many starters in this game, so Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should get looks at corners much easier than what they'd normally see against Cleveland. If Higgins (hamstring) is out then Tyler Boyd would have a clearer route to benefiting from the Cleveland backups. Specifically, Chase and Boyd respectively would like to see Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome take the day off.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ja'Marr Chase (arguable upgrade depending on Ward), Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd (arguable upgrade depending on Newsome)









CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Amari Cooper is definitely sitting and Elijah Moore (concussion) might sit, so your snap leaders at wideout for Cleveland in this game appear to be Cedric Tillman and David Bell. Particularly since the Browns aren't clearly trying to win, it's difficult to put faith in receivers like these against what will mostly be the starting Cincinnati defense.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Cedric Tillman, David Bell, James Proche

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown had no trouble against Josh Metellus two weeks ago, catching 12 passes on 14 targets, so there's reason to consider this a plus matchup for St. Brown. The boundary corners are similarly vulnerable as Metellus, especially downfield. Jameson Williams should be able to get open downfield if the Vikings are trying to press at all, and Josh Reynolds might find some room especially if he's getting a cushion at all.

Upgrade: Amon-Ra St. Browns

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds









MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Jefferson is far too much for any of the Detroit corners. K.J. Osborn isn't as much of a lock to get open because he isn't the downfield threat that Jefferson is, but Osborn makes a play downfield on occasion and that's where the Lions are weakest. Jordan Addison got hurt the last time these teams played, but we know he can beat corners like Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs. The least enviable spot for the Vikings route runners might be in the slot, where Brian Branch might be a little more challenging than Sutton or Joseph (but still very beatable downfield).

Upgrade: Justin Jefferson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jordan Addison (upgrade if Osborn plays slot), K.J. Osborn (arguable upgrade if Addison plays the slot)

New England vs. New York Jets

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Bailey Zappe throws it to DeVante Parker no matter whether he's covered, but against D.J. Reed there might be actual openings for Parker, since Reed is just 5-foot-9. Against Sauce Gardner, though, Parker might set some kind of record for least separation per target. Demario Douglas is talented and probably more viable against Michael Carter in the slot than Parker is when matched up against Gardner.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeVante Parker (the less Gardner the better), Demario Douglas









JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Garrett Wilson figures to see a lot of Jonathan Jones when lined up outside, and that might make for a fairly challenging matchup. Wilson can produce even against corners better than Jones, it's just asking a lot given the quarterback situation.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Garrett Wilson

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Terrell is a good bet to shadow Chris Olave when Olave lines up outside, and perhaps Rashid Shaheed when Olave moves into the slot. Slot corner Dee Alford has seen good results this year but isn't built to run downfield, where both Olave and Shaheed are uniquely dangerous. Olave can beat Terrell, and Shaheed might be able to also, but whoever is running against the other corners (ideally Jeff Okudah) probably has the easier route to getting open. It's not easy to envision A.T. Perry beating Okudah and especially not Terrell if the matchup should occur.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry









ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London turned seven targets into 91 yards against New Orleans in Week 12, showing he can at least do some damage against Paulson Adebo and Isaac Yiadom. London can definitely torch the latter and beat up on corners like Adebo all the time at USC, but as has always been the case, the issue with London is his quarterback and coach.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

Treylon Burks might have some talent, but when DeAndre Hopkins is active there's no workload left for Burks. Hopkins probably won't separate much from Tyson Campbell, but Hopkins' jumpball abilities need no elaboration. Ryan Tannehill can't possibly be as bad for Hopkins as Will Levis was, but maybe that's not saying anything, either.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks









JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Calvin Ridley can torch all of these Titans corners, but there isn't a worse offensive coordinator in the league than Sherwood Press Taylor. Taylor may as well send each opponent the entire Jacksonville playbook and the game plan specifics, because his static offensive scheme is the most predictable the NFL has seen in many years. It's like playing with one hand behind your back, but maybe Taylor won't be able to sandbag the obvious talent advantage Ridley and Trevor Lawrence have over this defense. Taylor has pulled it off repeatedly in 2023, though, and it's getting tough to bet against the guy. No one else wrecks games half as well. It would help the Jaguars offense if Christian Kirk could play, but it's not clear if he will. Parker Washington lacks the vertical threat that Kirk poses, and vertical games are what the Titans corners struggle with most. Zay Jones doesn't matter as much, but safe to say he's better than Tim Jones when healthy.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Greg Dortch might be able to draw some rinky-dink targets underneath Tariq Woolen for shallow gains, but vertically he can't beat anyone and against Tre Brown those rinky-dink targets won't be quite as easy. At 6-foot-4 Woolen is better built to match up against someone like Michael Wilson, who's much bigger than Dortch or Rondale Moore. Moore has proven non-viable in this offense for whatever reason, but he should mostly see Devon Witherspoon.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore









SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Issues at right tackle might fire up the Arizona pass rush a bit, but in terms of coverage this is plainly a plus matchup for the Seattle wideouts. Boundary corners Antonio Hamilton and Starling Thomas are both athletic (especially Thomas), but neither played is suited to matching DK Metcalf vertically. Tyler Lockett is a bit less threatening but poses a similar issues. Garrett Williams is probably at a disadvantage against Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the slot.

Upgrade: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Jayden Reed gets most of the slot reps and from there should mostly face Kyler Gordon. Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson could all pose dangers to Tyrique Stevenson and Terrel Smith. The playing time between those three isn't clear, though Doubs is the healthiest and has played the most snaps to this point. There's reason to think Bo Melton can keep producing if given the opportunity, but it might be too crowded at this point.

Upgrade: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson, Bo Melton

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

DJ Moore might see a shadow assignment from Jaire Alexander in this game but (A) the Packers don't generally use Alexander that way and (B) Moore probably doesn't need to worry about Alexander. It's possible there isn't really a corner in the league who can contain Moore without help.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DJ Moore

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chiefs are down CB1 L'Jarius Sneed, but Trent McDuffie is still tough in the slot while Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams have had some seasoning on the boundary by now. It'd be easier to beat Watson or Williams if you're Joshua Palmer, but Palmer might more so get followed around by McDuffie. Quentin Johnston doesn't have an obvious angle on Watson or Williams.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Joshua Palmer (the less McDuffie the better), Quentin Johnston









KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

No Rashee Rice means the slot is open, and it's not clear how the Chiefs will handle it. Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are apparently just beyond criticism to Andy Reid, so they'll keep wasting everyone's time on the boundary. It might be Richie James who steps up in the slot, and James has a history of playing very well there. Mecole Hardman is far better than Watson or MVS but Reid's priority is clearly something other than yardage.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Richie James (arguable upgrade if playing from the slot), Justin Watson, Marquez-Valdes Scantling

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams might be a good candidate to see an assignment from Patrick Surtain, but it just isn't really a worthwhile worry for Adams' investors. There's reason to think Adams can beat Surtain in general, and Adams' target volume tends to make things fall in place. If Adams struggles here it would likely be due to the quarterback rather than the matchup. The same is true of Jakobi Meyers, especially if he manages to avoid Surtain.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers









DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton can get the better of the Raiders boundary corners, especially the 5-foot-8 Amik Robertson. It's Nate Hobbs in the slot that you want to avoid, and Sutton should avoid Hobbs in three-wide situations for that reason. There's a chance Hobbs sees Sutton when the Broncos go two-wide, though. Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims can both dust these outside corners, too. The quarterback part of the equation is the issue.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton (arguable Upgrade if Hobbs is avoided), Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Darius Slayton is a good player and would get more recognition for the fact in a better offense. He can beat many corners deep, including James Bradberry and certainly Eli Ricks. Kelee Ringo has the speed and length to neutralize Slayton vertically – he'll be tested to prove as much. Wan'Dale Robinson doesn't have a clear angle on Avonte Maddox in the slot.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson









PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Brown can overpower Adoree' Jackson or Cor'Dale Flott, and he should be expected to do as much. DeVonta Smith doesn't have an obvious trait advantage over those corners, but Smith is a better receiver than either is a cornerback. The Eagles offense is a mess lately but the cornerback matchup is good here for both wideouts.

Upgrade: A.J. Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeVonta Smith

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

This one is simple: Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are way too much for Ahkello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick – especially Witherspoon laterally, and especially Kendrick vertically. Witherspoon is an aircraft carrier and Kendrick runs a 4.7 – these guys can't cover.

Upgrade: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Puka Nacua might get shadowed by Charvarius Ward since Nacua lines up outside more than Cooper Kupp and since Ward plays outside. It would be a waste for the 49ers to leave Ward on Demarcus Robinson, for instance – Ambry Thomas is the 49ers boundary corner who better fits Robinson's pay grade. Nacua versus Ward would be a big-time matchup, and one with no clear advantage. Ward won't give up anything vertically, but Nacua doesn't really do that much vertical work anyway. The 49ers will need to give Deommodore Lenoir help if he's going to hold up against Cooper Kupp, meanwhile.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Ward)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Terry McLaurin can torch these corners and Jahan Dotson can probably create some downfield separation against Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland, too. The issue, as always, has to do with the quarterback play and to a lesser extent the Dallas pass rush. A lot of receivers who can beat Bland and Gilmore never get the chance. Curtis Samuel is the easiest target to access if the rush is getting to the quarterback.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel









DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb can do as much damage as he wants here. Dallas might want to instead run a vanilla playbook and maybe even get some looks for Brandin Cooks et al so that Dallas' playoff opponents spend more time preparing for non-Lamb pass catchers while saving their best tricks for Lamb in the playoffs.

Upgrade: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

That Jaylen Waddle is dealing with a high ankle sprain means he almost certainly won't be himself even if he does play here. Tyreek Hill wasn't diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, yet we've seen him shaking off some rust in trying to return from his own sprain. Hill should be fine here, though the scheming of Sean McDermott got the better of Mike McDaniels' offensive game plan last time. The issue is that Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford are comfortable defending underneath, but Tua Tagovailoa's quick release generally requires usage of the field that Douglas and Benford are best at spamming. Getting vertical against them is key, but easier said than done if you can't drop deep in the pocket.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson









BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

Stefon Diggs can beat whatever corners the Dolphins use against him, even Jalen Ramsey, but the Bills offense might be considered broken until they show the ability to run basic functions with any of their pass catchers, which hasn't been the case for about two months now. Then again, even if the Bills offense stays broke, they might be able to look good against this Miami defense, if only for one week. Josh Allen has annihilated the Dolphins in recent matchups, so perhaps he just has Vic Fangio's number. Gabe Davis has no obvious route to getting open unless the Dolphins mess up their downfield zones, and Khalil Shakir doesn't have a clear advantage over Kader Kohou, but perhaps one or either of them will just get carried along by Allen's overall performance rather than actions of their own.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir