Jeff Okudah News: Limited role with Texans in 2024

Okudah finished the 2024 regular season with nine total tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed over six games.

Okudah latched on with the Texans in free agency after the 2023 season, but he failed to have a major impact in 2024. The cornerback suffered a hip injury in Week 1, which sidelined him for the team's next nine games. He later suffered a concussion in Week 17 and ultimately played just 74 defensive snaps and 72 snaps on special teams while appearing in six regular-season contests. Okudah will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he'll likely head wherever he has the clearest path to playing time.