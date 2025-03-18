Jeff Okudah News: Signs with Minnesota

Okudah agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Okudah will head to his fourth team in as many years, hoping to rejuvenate his career after suffering a hip injury last season that held him out nine games. The 2020 first-round pick joins a retooled Minnesota secondary, which managed to retain Byron Murphy on a massive deal at the eve of free agency, but otherwise lost Shaquill Griffin, Stephon Gilmore and Fabian Moreau to the open market. The 26-year-old corner has only appeared in 49 percent of games through his first five seasons.