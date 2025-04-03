Joe Milton News: Bound for Dallas

The Cowboys acquired Milton and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Patriots on Thursday in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

A 2024 sixth-round pick, Milton spent most of his rookie season behind Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye on the depth chart but got the chance to play extended snaps in a win over the Bills in Week 18, when he completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown to go with 16 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. After the Patriots let Brissett walk in free agency before bringing in a more experienced backup option in Joshua Dobbs to serve as Maye's backup in 2025, Milton will be moved to Dallas, where he'll serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Dak Prescott (hamstring).