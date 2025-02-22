Joel Bitonio News: Contemplating retirement

Bitonio is deciding whether or not to retire and expects to inform the Browns of his decision before the start of free agency, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bitonio has been in the NFL for 11 years and has been voted to the Pro Bowl each of the past seven seasons. He started in all 17 games for Cleveland last year and has missed just two regular-season contests since 2017. It would be a huge loss for the Browns' offensive line if Bitonio isn't part of the team next season, and Cabot adds that the left guard is "leaning a certain way" on retiring but isn't yet ready to share his decision.