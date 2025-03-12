Jonathan Jones News: Heading to Washington
The Commanders signed Jones to a one-year contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has only played for the Patriots since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and he played a pivotal role on New England's defense during its two Super Bowl victories. The 31-year-old corner out of Auburn gives the Commanders a veteran one-two punch at outside corner opposite Marshon Lattimore. Jones played in all 17 regular-season games for the Patriots in 2024 and finished with 58 tackles (41 solo), six pass defenses and two forced fumbles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now