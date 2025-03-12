Fantasy Football
Jonathan Jones News: Heading to Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

The Commanders signed Jones to a one-year contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jones has only played for the Patriots since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and he played a pivotal role on New England's defense during its two Super Bowl victories. The 31-year-old corner out of Auburn gives the Commanders a veteran one-two punch at outside corner opposite Marshon Lattimore. Jones played in all 17 regular-season games for the Patriots in 2024 and finished with 58 tackles (41 solo), six pass defenses and two forced fumbles.

