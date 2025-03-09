Josh Allen News: Signs record-setting deal with BUF

Allen and the Bills agreed on a six-year, $330 million contract that includes $250 million guaranteed Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen will receive a record-setting amount of guaranteed money fresh off of winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in 2024. The quarterback still had four years remaining on his prior contract, but Buffalo decided ink the new deal with their franchise superstar. Allen completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while also adding 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground over 17 regular-season games in 2024. Most notably perhaps was his amount of interceptions, getting picked off just six times, a new career low for the seven-year vet.