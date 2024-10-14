Fantasy Football
Josh Allen headshot

Josh Allen News: Three touchdowns on MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Allen completed 19 of 25 pass attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns while rushing nine times for 18 yards and a third touchdown in Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Allen was coming off of his worst game of the season before clearing both injury and performance concerns in one fell swoop with Monday's three-score effort. The 28-year-old is sporting a sparkling 10:0 TD:INT ratio while adding two rushing scores through six games. Any concerns from last week's dud should be washed away heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Titans.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
