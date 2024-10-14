Josh Allen News: Three touchdowns on MNF

Allen completed 19 of 25 pass attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns while rushing nine times for 18 yards and a third touchdown in Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Allen was coming off of his worst game of the season before clearing both injury and performance concerns in one fell swoop with Monday's three-score effort. The 28-year-old is sporting a sparkling 10:0 TD:INT ratio while adding two rushing scores through six games. Any concerns from last week's dud should be washed away heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Titans.