Josh Downs Injury: Limited in return to practice

Downs (toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Downs managed just one practice last week, logging a full session Friday before catching seven of nine targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 win over the Titans on Sunday. Limited participation Thursday puts him on track for multiple practices this week, but his fantasy value takes a hit even if things are moving in a positive direction with the toe injury, as Anthony Richardson's expected return to the starting QB role portends fewer passer attempts and a lower completion rate (relative to what Downs experienced catching passes from Joe Flacco the past three games). Downs has a team-high 28 percent target share since making his season debut Week 3, with Michael Pittman getting 21 percent and every other Colt at 12 percent or lower over the past four games.