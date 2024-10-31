Fantasy Football
Josh Downs headshot

Josh Downs Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 11:14am

Downs (toe) returned to practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Along with receiver Michael Pittman (back), Downs continues to have his practice reps managed, but his return to Thursday's session has him on track to suit up Sunday against the Vikings. So long as Downs upgrades to full practice participation Thursday and/or Friday, he should approach the Week 9 game without a designation.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
