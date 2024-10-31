Josh Downs Injury: Returns to practice
Downs (toe) returned to practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Along with receiver Michael Pittman (back), Downs continues to have his practice reps managed, but his return to Thursday's session has him on track to suit up Sunday against the Vikings. So long as Downs upgrades to full practice participation Thursday and/or Friday, he should approach the Week 9 game without a designation.
