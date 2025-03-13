Fantasy Football
Joshua Uche headshot

Joshua Uche News: Bolsters Philly's defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 11:43am

The Eagles signed Uche to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Uche began the 2024 campaign with New England but was traded to Kansas City in late October, where he struggled to carve out more than a reserve role. He tallied just 2.0 sacks across his tenure with both the Patriots and Chiefs in 2024, Uche's lowest mark since his rookie campaign. He'll work to bounce back and help replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham for the Eagles.

Joshua Uche
Philadelphia Eagles
