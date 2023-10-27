Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Walker Cleared, Lockett Looking Good, Moss Uncertain

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Joshua Dobbs, Tyson Bagent, Will Levis, Tyrod Taylor and P.J. Walker will all start this week, though in Levis' case he might be sharing snaps with Malik Willis.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Brian Daboll was asked again if Daniel Jones will play again this season. Kept saying: "Getting better. See where he is next week." When told that was less declarative that previously: "Yep." Daboll said he doesn't have a crystal ball and those are questions he doesn't have… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 27, 2023

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Reich: Frankie Luvu and Xavier Woods are trending toward being on the field Sunday.

Reich called Luvu an "anchor." — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 27, 2023

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Moss is the big one here for most fantasy leagues, with an absence likely opening the door for Jonathan Taylor's first huge workload of the season (it might happen even if Moss plays). Moss missed practice Wednesday and Friday, with a limited session Thursday being his only participation of the week.

Otherwise, the potential game-time calls for the early contests shouldn't matter much unless you're in a deeper league and thinking of using someone like Commanders WR Dyami Brown, Packers TE Tucker Kraft or Saints TE Juwan Johnson. The latter is returning from a four-game absence, and Hill's presence (or lack thereof) might not matter much for his role anyway.

Musgrave is someone I've been a fan of all year, but it sounds like he won't be at his best even if he ends up playing.

Matt LaFleur on Luke Musgrave: "I'll tell you what he's one tough sucker now. I don't think too many guys would've been able to come back that quickly from what happened to him." #Packers — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) October 27, 2023

Late-Afternoon Games

Ford initially was expected to miss multiple games with a high-ankle sprain, but he apparently is making great progress and might not miss any at all. Even so, it'll be tough to trust him as a fantasy option if he ends up active, as his injury could lead to more playing time for Kareem Hunt and/or Pierre Strong.

Purdy and Lockett both were full practice participants Friday, putting them on track to play. The only concern with Lockett is that Pete Carroll can be deceptive about injuries, almost always erring toward optimism. And then in Purdy's case it all comes down to receiving clearance from an independent neurologist Saturday.

Pete Carroll says Tyler Lockett and Jamal Adams made it through practice today and indicates they are on track to play Sunday. That appears to leave only Phil Haynes as out for Sunday. Carroll indicates Anthony Bradford will again start there. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 27, 2023

Primetime Games

Montgomery seems unlikely to play and may be ruled out Saturday. Palmer and Everett, on the other hand, both appear truly questionable. If both end up sitting, the Chargers won't have much pass-catching depth behind Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler. Note that Stone Smartt got more playing time than Donald Parham after Everett left last week's loss to the Chiefs. An absence for Palmer would mean more playing time for Quentin Johnson and Derius Davis, neither of whom has done much this season. FWIW, Everett managed a full practice Friday while Palmer was limited.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen