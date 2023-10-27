Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Walker Cleared, Lockett Looking Good, Moss Uncertain

Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Walker Cleared, Lockett Looking Good, Moss Uncertain

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
October 27, 2023

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

Joshua Dobbs, Tyson Bagent, Will Levis, Tyrod Taylor and P.J. Walker will all start this week, though in Levis' case he might be sharing snaps with Malik Willis. 

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

Joshua Dobbs, Tyson Bagent, Will Levis, Tyrod Taylor and P.J. Walker will all start this week, though in Levis' case he might be sharing snaps with Malik Willis. 

          

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

          

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

      

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Moss is the big one here for most fantasy leagues, with an absence likely opening the door for Jonathan Taylor's first huge workload of the season (it might happen even if Moss plays). Moss missed practice Wednesday and Friday, with a limited session Thursday being his only participation of the week.

Otherwise, the potential game-time calls for the early contests shouldn't matter much unless you're in a deeper league and thinking of using someone like Commanders WR Dyami Brown, Packers TE Tucker Kraft or Saints TE Juwan Johnson. The latter is returning from a four-game absence, and Hill's presence (or lack thereof) might not matter much for his role anyway.

Musgrave is someone I've been a fan of all year, but it sounds like he won't be at his best even if he ends up playing.

     

Late-Afternoon Games

Ford initially was expected to miss multiple games with a high-ankle sprain, but he apparently is making great progress and might not miss any at all. Even so, it'll be tough to trust him as a fantasy option if he ends up active, as his injury could lead to more playing time for Kareem Hunt and/or Pierre Strong.

Purdy and Lockett both were full practice participants Friday, putting them on track to play. The only concern with Lockett is that Pete Carroll can be deceptive about injuries, almost always erring toward optimism. And then in Purdy's case it all comes down to receiving clearance from an independent neurologist Saturday.

   

Primetime Games

Montgomery seems unlikely to play and may be ruled out Saturday. Palmer and Everett, on the other hand, both appear truly questionable. If both end up sitting, the Chargers won't have much pass-catching depth behind Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler. Note that Stone Smartt got more playing time than Donald Parham after Everett left last week's loss to the Chiefs. An absence for Palmer would mean more playing time for Quentin Johnson and Derius Davis, neither of whom has done much this season. FWIW, Everett managed a full practice Friday while Palmer was limited.

         

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

   

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
DraftKings NFL: Week 8 Breakdown
DraftKings NFL: Week 8 Breakdown
Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 8 DFS Recommendations
Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 8 DFS Recommendations
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 8 Matchups
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 8 Matchups
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 8 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 8 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers