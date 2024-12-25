Justin Fields Injury: Emergency third QB on Wednesday

Fields (abdomen) is listed as the Steelers' inactive third quarterback for Wednesday's game against the Chiefs, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

With Fields, who had been listed as questionable for the contest, in line to be the team's emergency third QB, Kyle Allen is slated to serve as Pittsburgh's No. 2 signal caller behind Russell Wilson on Wednesday. Fields' next chance to step back in as Wilson's top backup will arrive in Week 18 versus the Bengals.