Justin Fields News: Will start in 2025

Jets general manager Darren Mougey said Sunday that Fields will be the team's starter heading into the 2025 season, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Fields joined the Jets on a two-year, $40 million on March 10 after the team moved on from starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. It was widely assumed that the 26-year-old would fill the hole at starting quarterback, so Mougey's comments don't come as much of a surprise; however, the general manager added that incumbent backup Tyrod Taylor will be "on his heels," per Costello. Mougey also said that the team is hoping for Fields to pull off a turnaround similar to a pair of other high first-round draft picks who found success with a different team than the one who drafted them, citing Sam Darnold with the Vikings last year and Baker Mayfield with the Buccaneers, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Fields performed relatively well after being traded from the Bears to the Steelers last offseason. In 10 appearances with six starts, he completed a career-high 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception to go along with 62 carries for 289 yards and five TDs. The Jets' offensive skill players are headlined by a pair of standouts with wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, but the team lacks in offensive depth and overall infrastructure.