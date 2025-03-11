Juwan Johnson News: Re-signs for three years

Johnson and the Saints agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $30.75 million contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The initial report suggests the deal maxes out at $34.5 million and includes $21.25 million guaranteed. It looks like an overpay relative to other tight ends with similar receiving production, especially when considering how little Johnson offers as a blocker. A weak free-agent class may have been a factor, as Johnson would've been one of the better options amongst a weak crop if the Saints hadn't locked him up before he hit the open market. The 28-year-old averaged 2.6-2.8 receptions and 28-33 receiving yards per game each of the past three seasons, buoyed by strong finishes in 2023 and 2024 after not doing much for most of the year.