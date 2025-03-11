Fantasy Football
Juwan Johnson headshot

Juwan Johnson News: Re-signs for three years

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Johnson and the Saints agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $30.75 million contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The initial report suggests the deal maxes out at $34.5 million and includes $21.25 million guaranteed. It looks like an overpay relative to other tight ends with similar receiving production, especially when considering how little Johnson offers as a blocker. A weak free-agent class may have been a factor, as Johnson would've been one of the better options amongst a weak crop if the Saints hadn't locked him up before he hit the open market. The 28-year-old averaged 2.6-2.8 receptions and 28-33 receiving yards per game each of the past three seasons, buoyed by strong finishes in 2023 and 2024 after not doing much for most of the year.

Juwan Johnson
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
