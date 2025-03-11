KaVontae Turpin News: Re-signs for three years

Turpin and the Cowboys reached agreement Tuesday on a three-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports

The report notes that Turpin will become the "highest-paid special teams player in NFL history", although part of the motivation for re-signing him is that he's also a significant contributor on offense. He caught 31 of 52 targets for 420 yards and two TDs last season, adding 16 carries for 92 yards, 18 punt returns for 187 yards (with one TD) and 27 kick returns for 904 yards (and another TD). Turpin is a late bloomer who went undrafted back in 2019 and didn't make a regular-season appearance until 2022, which explains why he'll be 29 years old at the start of his fourth NFL campaign come September. He'll presumably land somewhere between third and fifth on the depth chart at wide receiver, in addition to returning both punts and kickoffs.