Keaton Mitchell Injury: Set to resume practicing

Mitchell (knee) is in line to return to practice this week, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Mitchell, who suffered an ACL tear on Dec. 17 last year, is on the PUP list, but once he's back at practice, the running back's 21-day window for activation will open. Per Mink, Mitchell figures to need a multi-week ramp up period before returning to game action, but once the 22-year-old is deemed ready, he'll provide the Ravens with backfield depth behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.