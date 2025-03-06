Kenneth Gainwell News: Staring down free agency

Gainwell rushed 75 times for 290 yards (3.9 YPC) and one touchdown across 17 regular-season appearances with the Eagles in 2024. He also secured 16 of 22 targets for 116 receiving yards, while racking up a career-high 456 yards as a kick returner.

Gainwell spent the 2024 campaign operating in a depth complementary role behind superstar backfield leader Saquon Barkley, culminating in just six carries for 10 yards during the team's Super Bowl LIX win. Having played out the final year of his rookie deal, the 2021 fifth-round pick is now slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year next week. Gainwell's versatile skillset will improve his odds of securing another pass-catching or change-of-pace role.