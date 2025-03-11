Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenneth Gainwell headshot

Kenneth Gainwell News: Stays in Pennsylvania with PIT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Steelers agreed to terms with Gainwell on a one-year contract Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Gainwell won't have to move far, as he's staying in the state of Pennsylvania. With the Steelers, Gainwell slides into a backfield depth chart that is currently led by Jaylen Warren after Najee Harris left to join the Chargers on Monday. In four seasons with the Eagles, Gainwell rushed 280 times for 1,185 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding 102 catches for 721 yards and an additional score in the passing game. He's a quality change-of-pace back, though his skill set feels a bit redundant to Warren. Gainwell is unlikely to have much fantasy relevance in 2025 barring injuries ahead of him, as the Steelers are probably not done adding at the position.

Kenneth Gainwell
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now