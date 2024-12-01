Kyle Van Noy Injury: Not playing Sunday

Van Noy (hamstring/neck) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles.

The veteran played on 29 defensive snaps and recorded two tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Monday night's win over the Chargers, but he emerged from the game with hamstring and neck injuries and didn't practice all week. Van Noy has 26 tackles (17 solo), including 8.0 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles on the year. Tavius Robinson might see more defensive snaps in his absence.