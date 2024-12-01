Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyle Van Noy headshot

Kyle Van Noy Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 12:41pm

Van Noy (hamstring/neck) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles.

The veteran played on 29 defensive snaps and recorded two tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Monday night's win over the Chargers, but he emerged from the game with hamstring and neck injuries and didn't practice all week. Van Noy has 26 tackles (17 solo), including 8.0 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles on the year. Tavius Robinson might see more defensive snaps in his absence.

Kyle Van Noy
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now