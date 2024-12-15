New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The holidays are just about here, and we have loads excellent sportsbook promos available at NFL betting sites. Bet and Get up to $1000 in bonus bets with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens Saints Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 15

One of the biggest mismatches of Week 15 will feature the Giants hosting the Ravens. With the game looking like a potential blowout, it could be a tricky one to bet on. Let's highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 43-44 (-5.61 units)

Giants vs. Ravens Betting Odds

Giants: Spread +16.5 (-110), +900 Moneyline (bet365)

Ravens: Spread -16.5 (-110), -1100 Moneyline (Fanatics)

Game Total: 42.5 points (Caesars)

The Giants will undergo yet another change at quarterback. Drew Lock (heel) is out, paving the way for Tommy DeVito to start again.

There are terrific promos available from the leading sports betting apps right here at Rotowire. Bet $1 and use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code and double your winnings on your first 10 bets

Giants vs. Ravens Betting Picks

Lamar Jackson under 26.5 pass attempts (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

A quick first glance makes this number seem very low. Jackson attempted 36 passes against the Eagles in the Ravens last game. Over the last four games, Lamar has attempted at least 33 passes three times. In total, he has attempted at least 30 passes in a game seven times this season.

The reason to take the under here is that the Ravens should race out to a big early lead, meaning that Jackson might not need to throw much in the second half. The Ravens have won three games by at least 10 points this season. He attempted 22 or fewer passes in each of those games.

Derrick Henry longest rush over 19.5 yards (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Henry comes with tremendous upside in this game. He is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, the highest mark of his career. He has done so while receiving at least 18 carries in a game seven times. The only concern with him is that if the Ravens race out to a big lead early, we might not see much of Henry in the fourth quarter.

The Giants have allowed an average of 4.9 yard per carry, the third-highest mark in the league. Part of that is because they have allowed 17 carries of at least 20 yards, which is more than any other team. Henry has recorded at least one carry of at least 20 yards in 10 of 13 games this season. This wager is very appealing.

Kyle Van Noy over 0.25 Sacks (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants offensive line is a mess. Tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) is out for the season and now guard Jon Runyan Jr. (ankle) is week-to-week. With all of their injuries up front, the Giants allowed eight sacks of Drew Lock over their last two games.

One of the reasons why Tommy DeVito has struggled to find success in the NFL is that he holds onto the ball way too long. He was sacked 37 times over nine games last season. He was sacked four times in his one start this season. Let's take a chance here on Van Noy, who had nine sacks last season and has eight sacks through 12 games this year.

Giants vs. Ravens Prediction

It would take a miracle for the Giants to win this game. The bigger question is, can the Ravens cover this huge number? The Giants average just 14.9 points per game and the Ravens are fresh coming out of their bye week, so don't be surprised if the Ravens do actually cover.