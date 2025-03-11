Laken Tomlinson News: Gets next opportunity in Houston

Tomlinson is in line to sign a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Texans, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Tomlinson's signing coincides with Houston's decision to trade Kenyon Green to Philadelphia, positioning the 33-year-old for a realistic chance to start at guard for his new team. The veteran lineman started all 17 regular-season games for the Seahawks in 2024.