Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Laken Tomlinson headshot

Laken Tomlinson News: Gets next opportunity in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Tomlinson is in line to sign a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Texans, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Tomlinson's signing coincides with Houston's decision to trade Kenyon Green to Philadelphia, positioning the 33-year-old for a realistic chance to start at guard for his new team. The veteran lineman started all 17 regular-season games for the Seahawks in 2024.

Laken Tomlinson
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now