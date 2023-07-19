2023 New York Jets Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New York Jets

After being hampered by arguably the worst collective quarterback play in the NFL last season, the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers to helm the team's talented young offense. With Rodgers, as well as 2022 draftees Garrett Wilson (10th overall) and Breece Hall (36th overall) leading the way, this could well be the best fantasy offense in franchise history. Offensive line play, health and Rodgers' effectiveness at this stage of his career will determine whether this group can reach its lofty ceiling.

2023 New York Jets Quarterback Room

At least on paper, no quarterback room improved more this offseason than the Jets' by virtue of the addition of Rodgers. Since drafting Zach Wilson second overall in 2021, the team's signal-callers have logged a 34:34 TD:INT, including a 15:18 mark by Wilson in 22 starts. Over the same two-year span, Rodgers posted a 63:16 TD:INT for Green Bay, despite working with minimal receiving talent last season.

The biggest concern with Rodgers is how much he has left in the tank at age 39, but his decline in 2022 following back-to-back MVP seasons can be attributed at least partly to a thumb injury and a lackluster supporting cast. Rodgers' ceiling is a fifth MVP campaign, but his floor is lower than we've grown accustomed to considering his advanced age and new surroundings. Wilson still is around as a backup but won't see the field in 2023 if things go according to plan, while White left via free agency after providing a late-season spark off the bench last year.

2023 New York Jets Backfield

Breece Hall looked like a star in the making prior to tearing his ACL in Week 7 last season, and the Jets also have a few players capable of stepping up while the 2022 second-rounder works his way back to 100 percent. He averaged 97.3 yards from scrimmage per game and scored five touchdowns before getting hurt. He's on track to be available by Week 1, but it may take longer for the 22-year-old to regain his pre-injury effectiveness and usage.

Behind Hall, the Jets have 2021 fourth-round pick Michael Carter, 2023 draftee Abanikanda and NC State product Zonovan Knight. The 5-8 Carter has been up and down as a change-of-pace back, mustering 1,041 rushing yards, 613 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over his first two seasons. Abanikanda has more power than the shifty Carter and is coming off a 21-score season at Pitt. Knight topped 100 total yards in each of his first two games last season but ran out of steam after that. He's a candidate for the practice squad, though Knight's contributions in the return game could convince the Jets to roster four running backs.

2023 New York Jets Receiving Corps

Garrett Wilson is the clear No. 1 receiver in this group, but the rest of the depth chart is unsettled. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year had 1,103 receiving yards last year despite New York's subpar quarterback play, and having Aaron Rodgers on board could help Wilson join the top tier of NFL wideouts in his second season.

Lazard followed Rodgers to New York after leading the Packers with 788 receiving yards last year, and Cobb also tagged along as a depth option. The 6-5 Lazard will likely compete for the No. 2 WR role with the 6-3 Corey Davis, but both big-bodied receivers should see the field plenty thanks to their blocking skills and ability to make contested catches. Davis has recorded 1,028 receiving yards in 22 games across two campaigns with the Jets.

New York also signed the speedy Hardman, who topped 500 yards in three consecutive seasons with the Chiefs to begin his career before a groin injury kept him short of that mark (297) in 2022. The key tight ends for the Jets remain unchanged, with Tyler Conklin (58 catches last season) and C.J. Uzomah (21) ahead of 2022 third-rounder Jeremy Ruckert.

2023 New York Jets Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Corey Davis

Davis hasn't lived up to expectations since being drafted fifth overall in 2017, but having Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill and Zach Wilson as his quarterbacks certainly hasn't helped. Perhaps working with Aaron Rodgers will allow the 28-year-old wideout to take his game to the next level. Davis will face plenty of competition for targets, but out of New York's pass catchers, only Garrett Wilson (1,103 in 2022) and Davis (984 in 2020) have topped 900 receiving yards in a season since 2014.

😴 Super Sleeper: Israel Abanikanda

If Abanikanda manages to carve out a prominent role in the Jets' deep backfield, the rookie fifth-rounder has the skills to hit the ground running. With Breece Hall recovering from a torn ACL, Abanikanda could get such an opportunity early on. His 1,431-rushing-yard, 21-total-TD final season at Pitt included a 320-yard, six-score game, and the 20-year-old has a workhorse frame at 5-11, 215. Abanikanda also ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, so he possesses an intriguing mix of size and speed.

2023 New York Jets Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Robert Saleh (Year 3)

Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich (Year 3) – 4-3 scheme

2023 New York Jets Depth Chart

QB: Aaron Rodgers / Zach Wilson / Tim Boyle / Chris Streveler

RB: Breece Hall / Michael Carter / Israel Abanikanda / Zonovan Knight / Travis Dye

WR1: Garrett Wilson

WR2: Allen Lazard / Corey Davis / Denzel Mims

WR3: Mecole Hardman / Randall Cobb

TE: Tyler Conklin / C.J. Uzomah / Jeremy Ruckert / Zack Kuntz

O-Line: LT Duane Brown / LG Laken Tomlinson / C Connor McGovern / RG Alijah Vera-Tucker / RT Mekhi Becton (RotoWire Rank: No. 20)

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the New York Jets

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 9.5 (T-7th)

2022 Record: 7-10

2022 Points Scored: 296 (29th)

2022 Points Allowed: 316 (4th)

2022 Point Differential: -20 (T-18th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 37.7 percent (29th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,074 (15th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 31

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 New York Jets Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 11 Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM 2 Sep 17 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM 3 Sep 24 New England Patriots 1:00 PM 4 Oct 1 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM 5 Oct 8 at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM 6 Oct 15 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM 7 Bye 8 Oct 29 at New York Giants 1:00 PM 9 Nov 6 Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM 10 Nov 12 at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM 11 Nov 19 at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM 12 Nov 24 Miami Dolphins 3:00 PM 13 Dec 3 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 14 Dec 10 Houston Texans 1:00 PM 15 Dec 17 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM 16 Dec 24 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM 17 Dec 28 at Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM 18 TBD at New England Patriots TBD

New York Jets Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Jets Super Bowl 58 Odds: 18-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 6:00 PM ET on July 19, 2023.