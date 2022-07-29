NFL Training Camp News and Notes: July 29

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

All teams have reported to training camp and have begun practice in earnest, so the news is flowing in. While there's no clarity on roles yet, we do have some interesting observations of job battles. We'll also cover all the most recent injury news.

Training Camp Storyline

Jets Passing Attack

Zach Wilson had a disappointing rookie season but the Jets have done their best to surround him with plenty of offensive talent. They bolstered the offensive line with the addition of Laken Tomlinson, and also spent two premium picks to add WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall to improve the skill positions. That will put Zach Wilson in a position to succeed in his second season and prove that he is the Jets' franchise quarterback. A recent report from camp suggested he's had an up-and-down start to training camp. On Friday, he completed a high percentage of passes but also turned the ball over twice.

Job Battles

Injuries