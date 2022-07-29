NFL Training Camp News and Notes: July 29

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
All teams have reported to training camp and have begun practice in earnest, so the news is flowing in. While there's no clarity on roles yet, we do have some interesting observations of job battles. We'll also cover all the most recent injury news.
Training Camp Storyline
Jets Passing Attack
Zach Wilson had a disappointing rookie season but the Jets have done their best to surround him with plenty of offensive talent. They bolstered the offensive line with the addition of Laken Tomlinson, and also spent two premium picks to add WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall to improve the skill positions. That will put Zach Wilson in a position to succeed in his second season and prove that he is the Jets' franchise quarterback. A recent report from camp suggested he's had an up-and-down start to training camp. On Friday, he completed a high percentage of passes but also turned the ball over twice.
Job Battles
- Perhaps the biggest news of the day was Miles Sanders working with the second-team offense in Philadelphia, with both Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott working with the first team. The expectation is still that Sanders will work as the lead back, but this is a situation to watch.
- Less surprising is news surrounding Washington's backfield. Rookie Brian Robinson has had first-team reps and is projected to at least take the short-yardage role from Antonio Gibson at a minimum. This situation feels a bit more dire for Gibson as opposed to the Sanders note above, but it's still early in training camp.
- Isaiah Spiller has reportedly impressed as a pass catcher in camp. While that can't be a bad thing, he isn't likely to work as a receiver regularly given the presence of Austin Ekeler as the primary back in Los Angeles. If Spiller proves capable in pass protection, he could emerge to have a valuable role in the backfield as a rookie.
- Tony Pollard is getting reps out of the slot to get him on the field without taking Ezekiel Elliott off the field. It's difficult to see how that role will translate for Pollard in the regular season, given the Cowboys' top four receivers are CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert and James Washington.
- Atlanta doesn't seem to have a quarterback controversy yet, as Marcus Mariota has taken all of the team's first-team reps under center. It's possible rookie Desmond Ridder starts at some point, but unsurprisingly that doesn't seem likely in Week 1.
- The Giants' wide receiver corps is relatively healthy, with Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson practicing fully and with the first team. That has demoted Darius Slayton to the second team, even with Sterling Shepard on the PUP list.
- Parris Campbell has yet to stay healthy consistently in the NFL, but he's on the field to begin training camp and is on the field opposite Michael Pittman in two receiver sets. It's possible that rookie Alec Pierce leaps Campbell at some point, but for now Pierce has split reps between the first and second teams.
Injuries
- The Cardinals will rely on Marquise Brown heavily early in the season with DeAndre Hopkins sidelined. However, Brown has opened camp on the NFI list with a hamstring injury. He's expected to be back at practice within a week, but it will be worth confirming that actually occurs.
- Robert Woods is not back to full practice but is running routes and doing other non-contact work. He's shooting to be ready for Week 1 and should have a big role in the Tennessee passing attack with only unproven options on the depth chart behind him.
- The Packers' wide receiver corps has been a hot topic all offseason thanks to the lack of quality options. Both Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins sat out to begin training camp, though Watkins was back on the field Friday. If he can remain healthy, he could have the chance to secure plenty of targets from Aaron Rodgers.
- A few Steelers pass-catchers have suffered injuries early in camp. Pat Freiermuth suffered a hamstring injury Thursday and remained out Friday. Chase Claypool suffered a shoulder injury Friday, but the injury has been downplayed as minor.