2022 San Francisco 49ers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have signaled that they're committed to Trey Lance as their starting QB. But Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the team, mostly because his recovery from March shoulder surgery dimmed his trade market. Despite that fact and Deebo Samuel's quest for a new contract, this team still is chock-full of upside.

2022 Offseason Moves – San Francisco 49ers

Key Acquisitions

Tyrion Davis-Price – RB (Rd. 3, No. 93 – LSU)

A north-south runner, he could carve out a complementary role early.

Charvarius Ward – CB (from Chiefs)

His three-year, $40.5 million deal is 14th among NFL corners in AAV.

George Odum – S (from Colts)

Proven safety who can step in for either injury-prone starter.

Drake Jackson – DE (Rd. 2, No. 61 – USC)

The upside pick could be an instant edge-rush depth piece.

Key Departures

Raheem Mostert – RB (to Dolphins)

The Mosterati took his talents to South Beach.

GM John Lynch let another premier interior defensive lineman walk.

Jaquiski Tartt – S (to Eagles)

The long-time starting safety found a new home in Philly in mid-June.

Laken Tomlinson – G (to Jets)

A great value signing for the Niners in 2019, he cashes out with the Jets.

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan (Year 6)

Offensive Coordinator: None – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: DeMeco Ryans (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme

Stats to Know for the San Francisco 49ers

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: 9.5 (T-9th)

2021 Record: 10-7

2021 Points Scored: 427 (13th)

2021 Points Allowed: 365 (T-9th)

2021 Point Differential: +62 (12th)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 48.4 percent (4th)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,046 (T-25th)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 3

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart

QB: Trey Lance / Jimmy Garoppolo / Nate Sudfeld

RB: Elijah Mitchell / Jeff Wilson / Tyrion Davis-Price / Trey Sermon / JaMycal Hasty

FB: Kyle Juszczyk

WR1: Deebo Samuel / Danny Gray

WR2: Brandon Aiyuk / Malik Turner / Marcus Johnson / KeeSean Johnson

WR3: Jauan Jennings / Ray-Ray McCloud

TE: George Kittle / Tyler Kroft / Charlie Woerner / Ross Dwelley

O-Line: LT Trent Williams / LG Colton McKivitz / C Jake Brendel / RG Daniel Brunskill / RT Mike McGlinchey (RotoWire Rank: No. 13)

Kicker: Robbie Gould

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 San Francisco 49ers Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 11 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM 2 Sep 18 Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM 3 Sep 25 @ Denver Broncos 8:20 PM 4 Oct 3 Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM 5 Oct 9 @ Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM 6 Oct 16 @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 7 Oct 23 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM 8 Oct 30 @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM 9 Bye 10 Nov 13 Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM 11 Nov 21 @ Arizona Cardinals 8:15 PM 12 Nov 27 New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM 13 Dec 4 Miami Dolphins 4:05 PM 14 Dec 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM 15 Dec 15 @ Seattle Seahawks 8:15 PM 16 Dec 24 Washington Commanders 4:05 PM 17 Jan 1 @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM 18 TBD Arizona Cardinals TBD

San Francisco 49ers Storylines for 2022

How the Lance Era Could Look in 2022

The football world is eager to see how the third overall pick from the 2021 Draft looks on the field after holding the clipboard for nearly his entire rookie campaign. Coach Kyle Shanahan – who doesn't like to tip his hand to the media – confirmed at the start of training camp that it's Trey Lance's time at quarterback. What can we expect from the offense once the raw and athletic prospect takes over for Jimmy Garoppolo?

From a fantasy perspective, it's hard to see anything but upside for nearly every skill-position player donning red and gold moving forward. George Kittle posted a 71-910-6 line – mostly with Garoppolo – in 14 games last season, but it felt like there were plenty of yards left on the table due to the veteran QB's inability to deliver the ball under duress. Keeping Kittle in mind, his YPC could resemble the 15.6 mark from 2018 due to Lance's big-play potential after the superstar tight end never surpassed 13.2 over the last three seasons.

That said, Shanahan's ultra-conservative approach to Lance last year has created some doubt surrounding his fantasy potential in his first full campaign as a starter. The physical tools – cannon arm, a mobile tank on the run – undoubtedly are there, and if his work ethic is as advertised, we may be calling it the "Trey Area" for years to come.

Deebo's Offseason Dilemma

The anticipation of Trey Lance leading San Francisco's offense should have been the focus of the media buzz surrounding the team this offseason after falling just short of a Super Bowl bid. That rose-tinted scenario was dragged down to earth when Deebo Samuel and his camp came to the realization that the rising star was being overused and underpaid heading into the final year of his rookie contract and made a trade request.

Currently, he's slated to make a $3.94 million base salary in 2022, which is glaringly low for a player who finished third in total yards (1,770) last season behind only Jonathan Taylor and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp. The toll Samuel's body endured over 19 games could result in the star player asking that he be used more at his true position of wide receiver, theoretically producing fewer absorbed hits per game than a running back.

On the flip side, if the 26-year-old winds up with a quarterback who can get him the ball further down the field – whether it be Lance or a starter on another team – the ceiling for his receiving production may rise even further. With contract negotiations extending into training camp, Samuel is poised to get the extension he desires, or at least a sign-and-trade if the relationship between player and front office deteriorates to the same level as earlier this year.

Mitchell N' the Rest

Elijah Mitchell's improbable ascension to immediate stardom may have been lost on some in the shadow of Deebo Samuel's monster campaign in 2021. The sixth-round pick out of Louisiana initially was expected to begin the season on the practice squad, but injuries to Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson opened the door for one of the 49ers' two rookie running backs to seize an opportunity.

Mitchell rose to the occasion after third-rounder Trey Sermon managed to fall out of favor with the coaching staff and front office that scouted him just months earlier. The end result was Mitchell posting 1,100 combined yards and six touchdowns across 11 contests.

The 24-year-old exhibited a unique slipperiness to his game, where he routinely would bounce off or slither through seemingly sure tackles for a few extra yards. The only criticism that could be made of Mitchell's overall status as San Francisco's clear lead back heading into this season is his lack of receiving experience, but he did haul in 19 of 20 targets last year.

With Mostert in Miami, Wilson will compete for slotting behind Mitchell with rookie Tyrion Davis-Price and Sermon, if the latter can get back on Kyle Shanahan's good side. Mitchell won't be the only RB used by the 49ers, but he'll be the top dog for the team to kick off 2022.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: WR Brandon Aiyuk

After starting 2021 slowly, Aiyuk showed signs of life in the second half of the season, averaging 4.3 receptions and 68.5 yards in Weeks 9-18. If Deebo Samuel is moved, though, Aiyuk's ceiling would skyrocket.

⬇️ Falling: QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The writing seemed to be on the wall for Garoppolo after the team was hamstrung by his inconsistent postseason play. Now that he's reported to camp and passed a physical, the waiting game officially is on for his next destination.

😴 Sleeper: RB Tyrion Davis-Price

The 49ers haven't had a ton of recent success drafting running backs in the third round, but Davis-Price adds a power option to Kyle Shanahan's arsenal. The rookie could generate value if he carves out a role in camp.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Deebo Samuel

The 49ers' inability to extend Samuel's contract thus far has muddied the waters, but his ability is unquestioned. Finances aside, he established himself as one of the top talents in the league last year. The team hopes that it can continue to rely on one of its best offensive weapons, especially if Trey Lance delivers on his upside.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report

TE George Kittle

Kittle has begun to show a bit of wear and tear in recent seasons, accruing 13 missed contests since 2019 after missing just one over his first two years in the league. While no one would dare question the superstar's toughness, the 49ers ask the versatile Kittle to shoulder a lot of the team's responsibilities – most notably as a blocker in Kyle Shanahan's power-run scheme – which does not produce stats for fantasy managers. The 28-year-old heads into camp with an undisclosed lower-body injury, which could result in a discount on a premium asset come draft season, so long as his Week 1 status isn't in jeopardy.

RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell burst onto the scene as a breakout fantasy star last year. The sixth-round pick was afforded the opportunity to shine due to multiple backs suffering injuries during training camp and early into the season. Mitchell will head into training camp with an injury designation of his own in 2022, but it's important to note that it was a voluntary procedure on the knee that hampered him in the 49ers' playoff run. According to reports, Mitchell's offseason surgery won't affect his availability for training camp, so his Week 1 status projects to be clear.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo gutted through multiple injuries down the stretch of last season, sitting out Week 17 with a sprained right thumb before sustaining a shoulder sprain in a wild-card win at Dallas. After a lackluster performance in a losing effort against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers are moving on from the veteran in favor of Trey Lance. Garoppolo hasn't made much noise this offseason while focusing on his recovery from a procedure on his damaged shoulder. Regardless of how his situation plays out in the coming weeks, it appears that his surgically-repaired shoulder should be ready by the start of the regular season.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – San Francisco 49ers

While the quarterback position may garner the most headlines out of San Francisco in training camp, the 49ers are fairly set at the starting skill positions. A pivotal job battle for fantasy purposes could end up being how the depth chart shakes up behind Elijah Mitchell.

With a wealth of fresh legs in the backfield, the 26-year-old Jeff Wilson is the veteran presence and frontrunner to begin camp as the No. 2 RB, but his lack of explosiveness makes him an unfavorable option with which to handcuff Mitchell.

Tyrion Davis-Price, a 2022 third-round pick, is a more tantalizing upside pick late in drafts, as his physical style complements Mitchell's smooth running style. The LSU product didn't provide much in terms of receiving film in college (28 catches over 35 games), which could keep his role limited early due to the superior receiving abilities of Wilson or even JaMycal Hasty.

Trey Sermon was in Davis-Price's situation last year – a promising rookie third-rounder – but the former was unable to seize the moment like Mitchell did. For now, Sermon may be fighting for a roster spot as opposed to the primary backup role. Whoever comes out on top could see 5-10 touches per game with a potential boost in value for any games that Mitchell is sidelined.