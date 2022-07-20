2022 New York Jets Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New York Jets

New York has completely remade its offense over the last two offseasons, drafting a pair of WRs early to grow alongside 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson under center. The Jets also upgraded in the trenches and feature a promising backfield led by the young duo of Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

2022 Offseason Moves – New York Jets

Key Acquisitions

Garrett Wilson – WR (Rd. 1, No. 10 – Ohio State)

Set for a key role out of the gate next to Elijah Moore and Corey Davis.

Breece Hall – RB (Rd. 2, No. 36 – Iowa State)

Arrives on the heels of logging a 24-game rushing TD streak in college.

Leads a revamped TE corps following a five-TD season with Cincinnati.

Tyler Conklin – TE (from Vikings)

Caught 61 passes last year and now will share the field with Uzomah.

Laken Tomlinson – G (from 49ers)

A mauling guard who should open holes like he did for San Fran's RBs.

Sauce Gardner – CB (Rd. 1, No. 4 – Cincinnati)

The 6-3, 200-pounder didn't allow a single receiving TD in college.

Jeremy Ruckert – TE (Rd. 3, No. 101 – Ohio State)

A developmental option at his position to ease in behind the veterans.

Key Departures

Jamison Crowder – WR (to Bills)

Was an effective slot receiver for the Jets when healthy.

New York Jets 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Robert Saleh (Year 2)

Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur (Year 2) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme

Stats to Know for the New York Jets

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: 5.5 (T-29th)

2021 Record: 4-13

2021 Points Scored: 310 (28th)

2021 Points Allowed: 504 (32nd)

2021 Point Differential: -194 (31st)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 36.7 percent (30th)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,036 (T-27th)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 11

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 New York Jets Depth Chart

QB: Zach Wilson / Joe Flacco / Mike White

RB: Breece Hall / Michael Carter / Tevin Coleman / Ty Johnson / La'Mical Perine

WR1: Elijah Moore / Braxton Berrios

WR2: Corey Davis / Denzel Mims

WR3: Garrett Wilson / Jeff Smith

TE: C.J. Uzomah / Tyler Conklin / Jeremy Ruckert

O-Line: LT George Fant / LG Laken Tomlinson / C Connor McGovern / RG Alijah Vera-Tucker / RT Mekhi Becton (RotoWire Rank: No. 15)

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein / Eddy Pineiro

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 New York Jets Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 11 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM 2 Sep 18 @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 3 Sep 25 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM 4 Oct 2 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM 5 Oct 9 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM 6 Oct 16 @ Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM 7 Oct 23 @ Denver Broncos 4:05 PM 8 Oct 30 New England Patriots 1:00 PM 9 Nov 6 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM 10 Bye 11 Nov 20 @ New England Patriots 1:00 PM 12 Nov 27 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM 13 Dec 4 @ Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM 14 Dec 11 @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM 15 Dec 18 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM 16 Dec 22 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 PM 17 Jan 1 @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM 18 TBD @ Miami Dolphins TBD

New York Jets Storylines for 2022

Sophomore Jump or Sophomore Slump?

Zach Wilson is coming off a forgettable rookie campaign, but recent history suggests he still has time to turn things around as his age-23 season approaches. Of the 15 quarterbacks taken in the first round in the four drafts preceding Wilson's, only Josh Rosen and Daniel Jones threw for fewer yards in Year 2 than Year 1.

Merely avoiding a drop-off won't be enough to put Wilson on the fantasy map in most formats considering he totaled just 2,334 passing yards and a 9:11 TD:INT in 13 games last season, but GM Joe Douglas has done all he can to put Wilson in position to succeed.

As a rookie, Wilson looked jittery before spraining his PCL in Week 7. He had noticeably better command of the offense after returning and didn't throw a pick over the final five games, but season-ending injuries to Elijah Moore and Corey Davis left Wilson with a dearth of quality pass catchers down the stretch.

Moore and Davis should be healthy to begin 2022, and Douglas also used a premium pick on wide receiver Garrett Wilson in addition to signing tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as free agents. Given the influx of weapons and expected abundance of passing situations – New York's defense allowed 29.6 points per game en route to a 4-13 finish last year – Wilson will have only himself to blame if he fails to make a sophomore leap.

What's the Pass Catcher Pecking Order?

The Jets were in the market for a big-name No. 1 wideout in advance of the 2022 Draft but ultimately opted to bolster the position by using the No. 10 overall pick on Garrett Wilson. The playmaker out of Ohio State will join incumbents Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, who were brought in via the draft and free agency, respectively, last year.

Moore's ability to shift into the slot should keep all three on the field for a significant portion of games at the expense of fan favorite Braxton Berrios, but free-agent additions C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin also should compete for attention from signal-caller Zach Wilson after New York got spotty production from the tight-end position last season.

While the 27-year-old Davis is the least exciting of New York's top three wide receivers, he also has the highest floor of the trio, as he was on pace for a second consecutive 900-yard campaign and used his 6-3 frame to secure four touchdowns in nine games in 2021 before suffering a groin injury.

Moore and Wilson have overlapping skill sets as shiftier yards after the catch guys, and the former was really coming into his own as a rookie before hurting his quadriceps Week 13. Wilson-to-Wilson rolls right off the tongue, but Moore's established chemistry with Zach should give him the early edge while Garrett adjusts to the NFL.

Breece for Impact

Coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur both come from the 49ers, so while Zach Wilson and the passing attack have generated most of the offseason buzz, the Jets likely will look to emulate San Francisco's run-first approach. The team added another former 49er to help with that mission, signing guard Laken Tomlinson to boost an offensive line that also includes first-round picks from the 2020 and 2021 Drafts (Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker, respectively).

Most importantly, the Jets traded up to 36th overall for Breece Hall this year. He was the first running back drafted in 2022 following a stellar Iowa State career capped by consecutive seasons with 23 TDs and more than 1,750 yards from scrimmage. Hall also had the fifth-highest Relative Athletic Score among RBs since 2003 at the combine, slotting in just ahead of Reggie Bush and trailing only Najee Harris, Travis Etienne, Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.

The rookie is capable of handling a three-down role and immediately will slot in as the favorite to lead the team in carries, but there should be plenty of touches left over for Michael Carter, who's coming off a strong first-year effort of his own. Carter turned 183 touches into 964 yards and four TDs in 2021, and he's well versed in playing a 1B role from his college days at North Carolina alongside Javonte Williams.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: QB Zach Wilson

GM Joe Douglas has beefed up the offense surrounding last year's No. 2 pick out of BYU. Now it's up to Wilson to take the next step after posting modest stats over the course of his 13 starts as a rookie.

⬇️ Falling: RB Tevin Coleman

Coleman has the inside track on holding onto a roster spot as a veteran third-stringer, but his carries will be limited behind rookie Breece Hall and sophomore Michael Carter, who out-touched Coleman, 183-95, in 2021.

😴 Sleeper: TE C.J. Uzomah

Uzomah was inked to a three-year deal after setting career highs in catches (49), yards (493) and TDs (five) with the Bengals last year. The 29-year-old could see more volume as a safety valve for the franchise's developing QB.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Elijah Moore

Moore took a few games to acclimate to the NFL after being drafted 34th overall in 2021, but he was ascending before having his rookie season cut short due to injury. In his last six games, he secured 34 of 51 targets for 459 yards and five TDs. Moore will remain a featured target despite the Jets having drafted Garrett Wilson.

New York Jets Injury Report

WR Elijah Moore

Just as Moore was starting to heat up, a quadriceps issue cut his rookie season short. He didn't play after Week 13 and also went through a stint in the league's COVID-19 protocols while in recovery mode, but he was nearing full health when the season ended and thus should open training camp without any limitations. Moore also dealt with a quad injury during the 2021 preseason, but it's too early to declare this a recurring issue that bears monitoring.

WR Corey Davis

The injury bug bit the Jets badly last season, and the receiving corps arguably was the most impacted group. In addition to missing Moore down the stretch, New York also was without Davis after Week 13 due to a groin concern. Davis dealt with a hip issue earlier in 2021, and his eight games missed matched the total number of absences from his four previous NFL seasons combined. Given Davis' consistent availability prior to last year, there's reason to believe the 27-year-old will stay on the field after having addressed the groin injury via core-muscle surgery.

T Mekhi Becton

Both the advantages and disadvantages of Becton's enormous frame have been on display since the Jets drafted him 11th overall in 2020. Listed at 6-7, 363 pounds, he consistently overpowered defenders as a rookie, but an MCL injury suffered in the 2021 season opener sidelined the offensive tackle for the remainder of his sophomore season. The team expects Becton to be ready for training camp, and if he can avoid further joint issues as a result of his weight, the 23-year-old should go back to opening up holes for the Jets' running game.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – New York Jets

There's little doubt that Breece Hall and Michael Carter should have a near duopoly on touches in the Jets backfield when healthy, but how the workload is divided between them will go a long way in determining each young running back's fantasy value. While both are capable of playing three-down roles, the 6-1, 220-pound Hall is better suited for a heavier workload and goal-line touches than 5-8, 201-pounder Carter.

The latter should continue to play a sizable role after averaging 4.3 yards per carry and catching 36 of 55 targets in 14 games as a rookie last season, but Hall was the first running back drafted in 2022 at 36th overall and should lead this group right away given the quick learning curve for running backs relative to most other positions in the NFL. A roughly 60/40 Hall/Carter split in touches is the most likely scenario.