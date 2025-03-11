Fantasy Football
Leonard Floyd News: Being cut by San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The 49ers are slated to release Floyd, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Floyd, who tallied 8.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games (all starts) with San Francisco in 2024, will hit the free agent market and likely generate a fair amount of interest. If designated as a post-June 1 release, the decision to cut Floyd will save the 49ers roughly $7.95 million against the cap.

