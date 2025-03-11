Leonard Floyd News: Being cut by San Francisco

The 49ers are slated to release Floyd, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Floyd, who tallied 8.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games (all starts) with San Francisco in 2024, will hit the free agent market and likely generate a fair amount of interest. If designated as a post-June 1 release, the decision to cut Floyd will save the 49ers roughly $7.95 million against the cap.