Mason Crosby News: Hangs up cleats

Crosby announced Tuesday on 105.7 The Fan in Milwaukee that he is retiring from the NFL, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

Crosby, who didn't play during the 2024 campaign, suited up for 13 seasons with the Packers after being selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he earned a ring when Green Bay won Super Bowl XLV. He also played three games with the Giants in 2023. The 40-year-old retires having converted 400 of 492 field-goal attempts (81.3 percent) in his regular-season career, plus 739 of 760 extra-point tries (97.2 percent).