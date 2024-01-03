Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
This week is a little different, because I have to factor in not just the players' abilities and matchups, but also size up which teams might bench their starters. That's why I'm going to wait a day to put in the FLEX rankings while I try to gather more data. I'm assuming that the four teams with locked in playoff seeds (BAL, SF, KC and CLE) will all bench their starters for at least a portion of the game. Other teams at risk of doing so include the Lions and the Rams.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These
This week is a little different, because I have to factor in not just the players' abilities and matchups, but also size up which teams might bench their starters. That's why I'm going to wait a day to put in the FLEX rankings while I try to gather more data. I'm assuming that the four teams with locked in playoff seeds (BAL, SF, KC and CLE) will all bench their starters for at least a portion of the game. Other teams at risk of doing so include the Lions and the Rams.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Dak Prescott DAL at WAS
|2.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at NYG
|3.
|*Josh Allen BUF at MIA
Note: Allen suffered a stinger on the final drive last week, and while he's sore, he's not expected to miss practice time, let alone the game.
|4.
|Jared Goff DET vs. MIN
|5.
|Justin Fields CHI at GB
|6.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SEA
|7.
|Jordan Love GB vs. CHI
|8.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at IND
|9.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BUF
Note: Tagovailoa was rested late in the loss to the Ravens with a shoulder issue, but he's expected to play Sunday night.
|10.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at TEN
Note: Lawrence is 'showing improvement' with his shoulder and is considered day-to-day.
|11.
|Geno Smith SEA at ARI
|12.
|*Baker Mayfield TB at CAR
Note: Mayfield is dealing with soreness in his ribs.
|13.
|*Nick Mullens MIN at DET
Note: Mullens replaced Jaren Hall at halftime of Sunday's loss to the Packers - it's hard to imagine that the Vikings will start Hall again.
|14.
|Derek Carr NO vs. ATL
|15.
|*Mason Rudolph PIT at BAL
Note: Rudolph will get another start this week after leading the Steelers to consecutive 30+ point games.
|16.
|Gardner Minshew IND vs. HOU
|17.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at SF
Note: Does it matter to the Rams whether they are the 6-seed or the 7-seed?
|18.
|Jake Browning CIN vs. CLE
|19.
|Jarrett Stidham DEN at LV
|20.
|Tyrod Taylor NYG vs. PHI
|21.
|Desmond Ridder ATL at NO
|22.
|Sam Howell WAS vs. DAL
|23.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. JAX
Note: Tannehill might be in line for another start with Will Levis tending to a foot injury.
|24.
|Aidan O'Connell LV vs. DEN
|25.
|Bryce Young CAR vs. TB
|26.
|Easton Stick LAC vs. KC
|27.
|Bailey Zappe NE vs. NYJ
|28.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. ATL
|29.
|*Sam Darnold SF vs. LAR
Note: I'm guessing that Darnold plays approximately 3/4 of the game Sunday, and he will definitely be without CMC and probably without his top pass-catchers.
|30.
|Tyler Huntley BAL vs. PIT
|31.
|Blaine Gabbert KC at LAC
|32.
|PJ Walker CLE at CIN
|33.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT
Note: I think it's possible that Jackson plays a series or two, but I'd be surprised if it were anything more than that.
|34.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. LAR
Note: Like Lamar Jackson, I don't think we'll see much from Purdy this week.
|35.
|Trevor Siemian NYJ at NE
|36.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC at LAC
Note: The Chiefs are locked into the 3-seed. Blaine Gabbert is the backup.
|37.
|*Joe Flacco CLE at CIN
Note: The Browns are 'working through the possibility' of resting Flacco this week with the Browns locked into the 5-seed in the AFC.
|38.
|*Taylor Heinicke ATL at NO
Note: Heinicke is at risk of missing this week's game against the Saints with an ankle injury suffered against the Bears.
|39.
|*Will Levis TEN vs. JAX
Note: Levis left last week with a foot injury and his status for this week is uncertain.
|40.
|C.J. Beathard JAC at TEN
|41.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT at BAL
Note: Pickett (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough, but he's expected to be the backup behind Mason Rudolph.
|42.
|*Jaren Hall MIN at DET
Note: Hall was completely overmatched in the loss to the Packers.
|43.
|Jacoby Brissett WAS vs. DAL
|44.
|Zach Wilson NYJ at NE
Running Backs
|1.
|James Conner ARZ vs. SEA
|2.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. HOU
|3.
|Rachaad White TB at CAR
|4.
|Travis Etienne JAC at TEN
|5.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. BUF
|6.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at NO
|7.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. PHI
|8.
|James Cook BUF at MIA
|9.
|Breece Hall NYJ at NE
|10.
|*Kyren Williams LA at SF
Note: Williams and Gibbs could be 1-2 this week, or could barely play, depending upon how much each team cares.
|11.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. MIN
|12.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. JAX
|13.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at GB
|14.
|Tony Pollard DAL at WAS
|15.
|*Najee Harris PIT at BAL
Note: Harris (knee) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through.
|16.
|Zamir White LV vs. DEN
|17.
|D'Andre Swift PHI at NYG
|18.
|Devin Singletary HOU at IND
|19.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at ARI
Note: Aggravated his shoulder injury in the loss to the Steelers.
|20.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. TB
|21.
|David Montgomery DET vs. MIN
|22.
|Aaron Jones GB vs. CHI
|23.
|Jamaal Williams NO vs. ATL
|24.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. KC
|25.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
|26.
|Ty Chandler MIN at DET
|27.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. NYJ
|28.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. CLE
|29.
|Jerome Ford CLE at CIN
|30.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. LAR
Note: Teammate Christian McCaffrey (calf) will sit out Week 18.
|31.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. DAL
|32.
|*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at LV
Note: Increased workload is expected this week.
|33.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. PIT
|34.
|*Chase Brown CIN vs. CLE
Note: I wouldn't be surprised if Brown gets a bit of a Week 18 lead back audition with the Bengals eliminated.
|35.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at LAC
Note: At risk of getting rested with the Chiefs locked into the 3-seed.
|36.
|Jeff Wilson MIA vs. BUF
|37.
|*AJ Dillon GB vs. CHI
Note: Suffered a stinger in the win over the Vikings.
|38.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NYG
|39.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. JAX
|40.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at CIN
|41.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. PIT
|42.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at NO
|43.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at GB
|44.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. LAR
Note: Teammate Christian McCaffrey (calf) will sit out Week 18.
|45.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. DAL
|46.
|*Michael Carter ARZ vs. SEA
Note: Carter has ascended into the clear top backup role to James Conner.
|47.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at ARI
|48.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at LAC
|49.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at DET
|50.
|Trey Sermon IND vs. HOU
|51.
|*Javonte Williams DEN at LV
Note: Losing carries to Jaleel McLaughlin.
|52.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. TB
|53.
|Latavius Murray BUF at MIA
|54.
|Samaje Perine DEN at LV
|55.
|Ameer Abdullah LV vs. DEN
|56.
|Patrick Taylor GB vs. CHI
|57.
|Tyler Goodson IND vs. HOU
|58.
|Emari Demercado ARZ vs. SEA
|59.
|Royce Freeman LA at SF
|60.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at IND
|61.
|Joshua Kelley LAC vs. KC
|62.
|Pierre Strong CLE at CIN
|63.
|D'Ernest Johnson JAC at TEN
|64.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at NO
|65.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL
Note: Kamara sat out the second half of last week's win over the Bucs with an ankle sprain.
|66.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. BUF
|67.
|*Zack Moss IND vs. HOU
Note: Moss (forearm) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through.
|68.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. DEN
|69.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at WAS
|70.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. LAR
Note: McCaffrey (calf) has already been ruled out for Week 18, with the Niners having clinched the 1-seed in the NFC.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at WAS
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at DET
|3.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIN
|5.
|A.J. Brown PHI at NYG
|6.
|Mike Evans TB at CAR
|7.
|Davante Adams LV vs. DEN
|8.
|DJ Moore CHI at GB
|9.
|*Puka Nacua LA at SF
Note: Even though the Rams might not have much to play for, Nacua has a rookie receiving yards record to accomplish, so you might see him out there for a while.
|10.
|Nico Collins HOU at IND
|11.
|DK Metcalf SEA at ARI
|12.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. HOU
|13.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at TEN
|14.
|George Pickens PIT at BAL
|15.
|Chris Olave NO vs. ATL
|16.
|Chris Godwin TB at CAR
|17.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE
|18.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. TB
|19.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. JAX
|20.
|Drake London ATL at NO
|21.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at BAL
|22.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. DAL
|23.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at ARI
|24.
|Jordan Addison MIN at DET
|25.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at MIA
|26.
|DJ Chark CAR vs. TB
|27.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. ATL
|28.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at SF
|29.
|Josh Downs IND vs. HOU
|30.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. DAL
|31.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ARI
|32.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. CHI
|33.
|Demario Douglas NE vs. NYJ
|34.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. CLE
Note: Chase has talked about netting 100 catches on the season, so even though the game is otherwise meaningless for the Bengals, he might play for a half.
|35.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at WAS
|36.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. PHI
|37.
|Gabe Davis BUF at MIA
|38.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. HOU
|39.
|Odell Beckham BAL vs. PIT
|40.
|*Bo Melton GB vs. CHI
Note: Melton had a breakout performance in the second half of Sunday's win over the Vikings and has now been permanently added to the active roster, replacing the injured Samori Toure.
|41.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CLE
|42.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. DEN
|43.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. SEA
|44.
|Quentin Johnston LAC vs. KC
|45.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at LV
|46.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. SEA
|47.
|*Jameson Williams DET vs. MIN
Note: The ankle injury suffered by Williams on Saturday night was deemed 'not significant' by Lions coach Dan Campbell.
|48.
|Parker Washington JAC at TEN
|49.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. NYJ
|50.
|Michael Gallup DAL at WAS
|51.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. DAL
|52.
|*K.J. Osborn MIN at DET
Note: After a huge Week 16 effort, Osborn wasn't even targeted against the Packers on Sunday night.
|53.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. MIN
|54.
|Cedrick Wilson MIA vs. BUF
|55.
|Richie James KC at LAC
|56.
|Brandon Johnson DEN at LV
|57.
|Justin Watson KC at LAC
|58.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at MIA
|59.
|A.T. Perry NO vs. ATL
|60.
|Nelson Agholor BAL vs. PIT
|61.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SEA
|62.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT
|63.
|Kalif Raymond DET vs. MIN
|64.
|Cooper Kupp LA at SF
|65.
|Rashee Rice KC at LAC
|66.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. LAR
Note: I'm assuming we won't see much if any of Deebo or Aiyuk this week.
|67.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. LAR
Note: I'm assuming we won't see much if any of Deebo or Aiyuk this week.
|68.
|*Zay Flowers BAL vs. PIT
Note: Flowers (calf) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report.
|69.
|*Jayden Reed GB vs. CHI
Note: Reed exited Sunday night's game with a rib injury after a monster first half. X-rays came back negative.
|70.
|*Elijah Moore CLE at CIN
Note: Moore suffered a concussion Thursday night - I wouldn't be surprised if he sits this week.
|71.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI at NYG
Note: Smith's ankle sprain has been classified as 'minor,' but he was on crutches and a walking boot on Monday.
|72.
|*Noah Brown HOU at IND
Note: Brown left last week's game with a back injury and was a non-participant Tuesday.
|73.
|*Robert Woods HOU at IND
Note: Left last week's game with a hip injury and did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through.
|74.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. CLE
Note: Higgins left last week's loss with a hamstring injury, but later returned. With the Bengals eliminated there's a good chance Higgins could sit this one out.
|75.
|*Christian Kirk JAC at TEN
Note: Kirk (groin) will have his 21-day practice window open on Wednesday and it's possible he could return this week. The Jaguars lost another receiver in Jamal Agnew last week, so they really could use Kirk coming back.
|76.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at LV
|77.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. CHI
|78.
|Marvin Mims DEN at LV
|79.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF
|80.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. KC
|81.
|Zay Jones JAC at TEN
|82.
|Christian Watson GB vs. CHI
|83.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. KC
|84.
|*Amari Cooper CLE at CIN
Note: The Browns are locked into the fifth spot - no need for them to rush Cooper back from his heel injury.
|85.
|*Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. TB
Note: Moved to IR with a foot injury.
|86.
|*Jamal Agnew JAC at TEN
Note: Agnew suffered a lower leg fracture in the win over Carolina and is out for the season.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. MIN
|2.
|Evan Engram JAC at TEN
|3.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. SEA
|4.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at NYG
|5.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at WAS
|6.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. ATL
|7.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at MIA
|8.
|*Tucker Kraft GB vs. CHI
Note: Kraft had six catches on six targets and could be busy again this week, especially if Luke Musgrave doesn't return.
|9.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at IND
|10.
|Darren Waller NYG vs. PHI
|11.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. KC
|12.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
|13.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at NO
|14.
|*Cole Kmet CHI at GB
Note: Kmet (knee) was mostly a decoy in the win over the Falcons, after managing just one limited practice last week.
|15.
|Cade Otton TB at CAR
|16.
|Durham Smythe MIA vs. BUF
|17.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. DAL
|18.
|Will Mallory IND vs. HOU
|19.
|*Johnny Mundt MIN at DET
Note: Out-snapped and out-targeted Josh Oliver.
|20.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. JAX
|21.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at NE
|22.
|Tanner Hudson CIN vs. CLE
|23.
|Brevin Jordan HOU at IND
|24.
|Jonnu Smith ATL at NO
|25.
|Dawson Knox BUF at MIA
|26.
|Mike Gesicki NE vs. NYJ
|27.
|Josh Oliver MIN at DET
|28.
|Noah Fant SEA at ARI
|29.
|*Isaiah Likely BAL vs. PIT
Note: Likely only had two receptions last week, but both went for touchdowns. He might see fewer snaps this week.
|30.
|*David Njoku CLE at CIN
Note: Njoku is on a roll, but I think he and other key Browns players will be rested for most if not all of the game this week.
|31.
|George Kittle SF vs. LAR
|32.
|*Travis Kelce KC at LAC
Note: I expect the Chiefs to rest Kelce this week.
|33.
|*Tyler Higbee LA at SF
Note: Higbee dislocated his left shoulder in the win over the Giants.
|34.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. NYJ
|35.
|Michael Mayer LV vs. DEN
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at WAS
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at WAS
|2.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. KC
|3.
|Jake Elliott PHI at NYG
|4.
|Jason Myers SEA at ARI
|5.
|Tyler Bass BUF at MIA
|6.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. CLE
|7.
|Chris Boswell PIT at BAL
|8.
|Michael Badgley DET vs. MIN
|9.
|Matt Gay IND vs. HOU
|10.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. ATL
|11.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at NO
|12.
|Wil Lutz DEN at LV
|13.
|Greg Joseph MIN at DET
|14.
|*Harrison Butker KC at LAC
Note: Butker kicked a whopping six field goals last week in the win over the Bengals.
|15.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. PIT
|16.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. SEA
|17.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. BUF
|18.
|*Anders Carlson GB vs. CHI
Note: Carlson has missed five extra-point attempts this season.
|19.
|Mason Crosby NYG vs. PHI
|20.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. DEN
|21.
|Jake Moody SF vs. LAR
|22.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at CAR
|23.
|*Brett Maher LA at SF
Note: Re-signed by the Rams.
|24.
|Brandon McManus JAC at TEN
|25.
|Cairo Santos CHI at GB
|26.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. DAL
|27.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at IND
|28.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. JAX
|29.
|Riley Patterson at
|30.
|Chad Ryland NE vs. NYJ
|31.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at NE
|32.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at CIN
|33.
|*Matthew Wright at
Note: Signed to the Panthers' practice squad in case Eddy Piniero (hamstring) can't play.
|34.
|*Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. TB
Note: Pineiro suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warmups last week.
|35.
|*Lucas Havrisik at
Note: Havrisik was cut by the Rams, who re-signed Brett Maher.
Defenses
|1.
|Dallas Cowboys at WAS
|2.
|*Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR
Note: As Jerry Donabedian said in his Streaming Defenses article, the Bucs are in a great spot here even though they fully disappointed us last week.
|3.
|New York Jets at NE
|4.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
|5.
|New England Patriots vs. NYJ
|6.
|New Orleans Saints vs. ATL
|7.
|Philadelphia Eagles at NYG
|8.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN
|9.
|Detroit Lions vs. MIN
|10.
|Kansas City Chiefs at LAC
|11.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL
|12.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE
|13.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC
|14.
|Denver Broncos at LV
|15.
|Buffalo Bills at MIA
|16.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT
|17.
|Cleveland Browns at CIN
|18.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR
|19.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
|20.
|Green Bay Packers vs. CHI
|21.
|Los Angeles Rams at SF
|22.
|Chicago Bears at GB
|23.
|Houston Texans at IND
|24.
|Atlanta Falcons at NO
|25.
|Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
|26.
|Seattle Seahawks at ARI
|27.
|Miami Dolphins vs. BUF
|28.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA
|29.
|Minnesota Vikings at DET
|30.
|New York Giants vs. PHI
|31.
|Washington Commanders vs. DAL
|32.
|Carolina Panthers vs. TB