Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
January 3, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

This week is a little different, because I have to factor in not just the players' abilities and matchups, but also size up which teams might bench their starters. That's why I'm going to wait a day to put in the FLEX rankings while I try to gather more data. I'm assuming that the four teams with locked in playoff seeds (BAL, SF, KC and CLE) will all bench their starters for at least a portion of the game. Other teams at risk of doing so include the Lions and the Rams.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Dak Prescott DAL at WAS
2.Jalen Hurts PHI at NYG
3.*Josh Allen BUF at MIA
Note: Allen suffered a stinger on the final drive last week, and while he's sore, he's not expected to miss practice time, let alone the game.
4.Jared Goff DET vs. MIN
5.Justin Fields CHI at GB
6.Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SEA
7.Jordan Love GB vs. CHI
8.C.J. Stroud HOU at IND
9.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BUF
Note: Tagovailoa was rested late in the loss to the Ravens with a shoulder issue, but he's expected to play Sunday night.
10.*Trevor Lawrence JAC at TEN
Note: Lawrence is 'showing improvement' with his shoulder and is considered day-to-day.
11.Geno Smith SEA at ARI
12.*Baker Mayfield TB at CAR
Note: Mayfield is dealing with soreness in his ribs.
13.*Nick Mullens MIN at DET
Note: Mullens replaced Jaren Hall at halftime of Sunday's loss to the Packers - it's hard to imagine that the Vikings will start Hall again.
14.Derek Carr NO vs. ATL
15.*Mason Rudolph PIT at BAL
Note: Rudolph will get another start this week after leading the Steelers to consecutive 30+ point games.
16.Gardner Minshew IND vs. HOU
17.*Matthew Stafford LA at SF
Note: Does it matter to the Rams whether they are the 6-seed or the 7-seed?
18.Jake Browning CIN vs. CLE
19.Jarrett Stidham DEN at LV
20.Tyrod Taylor NYG vs. PHI
21.Desmond Ridder ATL at NO
22.Sam Howell WAS vs. DAL
23.*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. JAX
Note: Tannehill might be in line for another start with Will Levis tending to a foot injury.
24.Aidan O'Connell LV vs. DEN
25.Bryce Young CAR vs. TB
26.Easton Stick LAC vs. KC
27.Bailey Zappe NE vs. NYJ
28.Taysom Hill NO vs. ATL
29.*Sam Darnold SF vs. LAR
Note: I'm guessing that Darnold plays approximately 3/4 of the game Sunday, and he will definitely be without CMC and probably without his top pass-catchers.
30.Tyler Huntley BAL vs. PIT
31.Blaine Gabbert KC at LAC
32.PJ Walker CLE at CIN
33.*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT
Note: I think it's possible that Jackson plays a series or two, but I'd be surprised if it were anything more than that.
34.*Brock Purdy SF vs. LAR
Note: Like Lamar Jackson, I don't think we'll see much from Purdy this week.
35.Trevor Siemian NYJ at NE
36.*Patrick Mahomes KC at LAC
Note: The Chiefs are locked into the 3-seed. Blaine Gabbert is the backup.
37.*Joe Flacco CLE at CIN
Note: The Browns are 'working through the possibility' of resting Flacco this week with the Browns locked into the 5-seed in the AFC.
38.*Taylor Heinicke ATL at NO
Note: Heinicke is at risk of missing this week's game against the Saints with an ankle injury suffered against the Bears.
39.*Will Levis TEN vs. JAX
Note: Levis left last week with a foot injury and his status for this week is uncertain.
40.C.J. Beathard JAC at TEN
41.*Kenny Pickett PIT at BAL
Note: Pickett (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough, but he's expected to be the backup behind Mason Rudolph.
42.*Jaren Hall MIN at DET
Note: Hall was completely overmatched in the loss to the Packers.
43.Jacoby Brissett WAS vs. DAL
44.Zach Wilson NYJ at NE

Running Backs

1.James Conner ARZ vs. SEA
2.Jonathan Taylor IND vs. HOU
3.Rachaad White TB at CAR
4.Travis Etienne JAC at TEN
5.De'Von Achane MIA vs. BUF
6.Bijan Robinson ATL at NO
7.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. PHI
8.James Cook BUF at MIA
9.Breece Hall NYJ at NE
10.*Kyren Williams LA at SF
Note: Williams and Gibbs could be 1-2 this week, or could barely play, depending upon how much each team cares.
11.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. MIN
12.Derrick Henry TEN vs. JAX
13.Khalil Herbert CHI at GB
14.Tony Pollard DAL at WAS
15.*Najee Harris PIT at BAL
Note: Harris (knee) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through.
16.Zamir White LV vs. DEN
17.D'Andre Swift PHI at NYG
18.Devin Singletary HOU at IND
19.*Kenneth Walker SEA at ARI
Note: Aggravated his shoulder injury in the loss to the Steelers.
20.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. TB
21.David Montgomery DET vs. MIN
22.Aaron Jones GB vs. CHI
23.Jamaal Williams NO vs. ATL
24.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. KC
25.Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
26.Ty Chandler MIN at DET
27.Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. NYJ
28.Joe Mixon CIN vs. CLE
29.Jerome Ford CLE at CIN
30.*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. LAR
Note: Teammate Christian McCaffrey (calf) will sit out Week 18.
31.Brian Robinson WAS vs. DAL
32.*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at LV
Note: Increased workload is expected this week.
33.Gus Edwards BAL vs. PIT
34.*Chase Brown CIN vs. CLE
Note: I wouldn't be surprised if Brown gets a bit of a Week 18 lead back audition with the Bengals eliminated.
35.*Isiah Pacheco KC at LAC
Note: At risk of getting rested with the Chiefs locked into the 3-seed.
36.Jeff Wilson MIA vs. BUF
37.*AJ Dillon GB vs. CHI
Note: Suffered a stinger in the win over the Vikings.
38.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NYG
39.Tyjae Spears TEN vs. JAX
40.Kareem Hunt CLE at CIN
41.Justice Hill BAL vs. PIT
42.Tyler Allgeier ATL at NO
43.Roschon Johnson CHI at GB
44.*Jordan Mason SF vs. LAR
Note: Teammate Christian McCaffrey (calf) will sit out Week 18.
45.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. DAL
46.*Michael Carter ARZ vs. SEA
Note: Carter has ascended into the clear top backup role to James Conner.
47.Zach Charbonnet SEA at ARI
48.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at LAC
49.Alexander Mattison MIN at DET
50.Trey Sermon IND vs. HOU
51.*Javonte Williams DEN at LV
Note: Losing carries to Jaleel McLaughlin.
52.Miles Sanders CAR vs. TB
53.Latavius Murray BUF at MIA
54.Samaje Perine DEN at LV
55.Ameer Abdullah LV vs. DEN
56.Patrick Taylor GB vs. CHI
57.Tyler Goodson IND vs. HOU
58.Emari Demercado ARZ vs. SEA
59.Royce Freeman LA at SF
60.Dameon Pierce HOU at IND
61.Joshua Kelley LAC vs. KC
62.Pierre Strong CLE at CIN
63.D'Ernest Johnson JAC at TEN
64.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at NO
65.*Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL
Note: Kamara sat out the second half of last week's win over the Bucs with an ankle sprain.
66.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. BUF
67.*Zack Moss IND vs. HOU
Note: Moss (forearm) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through.
68.Josh Jacobs LV vs. DEN
69.Rico Dowdle DAL at WAS
70.*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. LAR
Note: McCaffrey (calf) has already been ruled out for Week 18, with the Niners having clinched the 1-seed in the NFC.

Wide Receivers

1.CeeDee Lamb DAL at WAS
2.Justin Jefferson MIN at DET
3.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF
4.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIN
5.A.J. Brown PHI at NYG
6.Mike Evans TB at CAR
7.Davante Adams LV vs. DEN
8.DJ Moore CHI at GB
9.*Puka Nacua LA at SF
Note: Even though the Rams might not have much to play for, Nacua has a rookie receiving yards record to accomplish, so you might see him out there for a while.
10.Nico Collins HOU at IND
11.DK Metcalf SEA at ARI
12.Michael Pittman IND vs. HOU
13.Calvin Ridley JAC at TEN
14.George Pickens PIT at BAL
15.Chris Olave NO vs. ATL
16.Chris Godwin TB at CAR
17.Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE
18.Adam Thielen CAR vs. TB
19.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. JAX
20.Drake London ATL at NO
21.Diontae Johnson PIT at BAL
22.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. DAL
23.Tyler Lockett SEA at ARI
24.Jordan Addison MIN at DET
25.Stefon Diggs BUF at MIA
26.DJ Chark CAR vs. TB
27.Rashid Shaheed NO vs. ATL
28.Demarcus Robinson LA at SF
29.Josh Downs IND vs. HOU
30.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. DAL
31.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ARI
32.Romeo Doubs GB vs. CHI
33.Demario Douglas NE vs. NYJ
34.*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. CLE
Note: Chase has talked about netting 100 catches on the season, so even though the game is otherwise meaningless for the Bengals, he might play for a half.
35.Brandin Cooks DAL at WAS
36.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. PHI
37.Gabe Davis BUF at MIA
38.Alec Pierce IND vs. HOU
39.Odell Beckham BAL vs. PIT
40.*Bo Melton GB vs. CHI
Note: Melton had a breakout performance in the second half of Sunday's win over the Vikings and has now been permanently added to the active roster, replacing the injured Samori Toure.
41.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CLE
42.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. DEN
43.Greg Dortch ARZ vs. SEA
44.Quentin Johnston LAC vs. KC
45.Jerry Jeudy DEN at LV
46.Michael Wilson ARZ vs. SEA
47.*Jameson Williams DET vs. MIN
Note: The ankle injury suffered by Williams on Saturday night was deemed 'not significant' by Lions coach Dan Campbell.
48.Parker Washington JAC at TEN
49.DeVante Parker NE vs. NYJ
50.Michael Gallup DAL at WAS
51.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. DAL
52.*K.J. Osborn MIN at DET
Note: After a huge Week 16 effort, Osborn wasn't even targeted against the Packers on Sunday night.
53.Josh Reynolds DET vs. MIN
54.Cedrick Wilson MIA vs. BUF
55.Richie James KC at LAC
56.Brandon Johnson DEN at LV
57.Justin Watson KC at LAC
58.Khalil Shakir BUF at MIA
59.A.T. Perry NO vs. ATL
60.Nelson Agholor BAL vs. PIT
61.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SEA
62.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT
63.Kalif Raymond DET vs. MIN
64.Cooper Kupp LA at SF
65.Rashee Rice KC at LAC
66.*Deebo Samuel SF vs. LAR
Note: I'm assuming we won't see much if any of Deebo or Aiyuk this week.
67.*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. LAR
Note: I'm assuming we won't see much if any of Deebo or Aiyuk this week.
68.*Zay Flowers BAL vs. PIT
Note: Flowers (calf) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report.
69.*Jayden Reed GB vs. CHI
Note: Reed exited Sunday night's game with a rib injury after a monster first half. X-rays came back negative.
70.*Elijah Moore CLE at CIN
Note: Moore suffered a concussion Thursday night - I wouldn't be surprised if he sits this week.
71.*DeVonta Smith PHI at NYG
Note: Smith's ankle sprain has been classified as 'minor,' but he was on crutches and a walking boot on Monday.
72.*Noah Brown HOU at IND
Note: Brown left last week's game with a back injury and was a non-participant Tuesday.
73.*Robert Woods HOU at IND
Note: Left last week's game with a hip injury and did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through.
74.*Tee Higgins CIN vs. CLE
Note: Higgins left last week's loss with a hamstring injury, but later returned. With the Bengals eliminated there's a good chance Higgins could sit this one out.
75.*Christian Kirk JAC at TEN
Note: Kirk (groin) will have his 21-day practice window open on Wednesday and it's possible he could return this week. The Jaguars lost another receiver in Jamal Agnew last week, so they really could use Kirk coming back.
76.Courtland Sutton DEN at LV
77.Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. CHI
78.Marvin Mims DEN at LV
79.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF
80.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. KC
81.Zay Jones JAC at TEN
82.Christian Watson GB vs. CHI
83.Keenan Allen LAC vs. KC
84.*Amari Cooper CLE at CIN
Note: The Browns are locked into the fifth spot - no need for them to rush Cooper back from his heel injury.
85.*Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. TB
Note: Moved to IR with a foot injury.
86.*Jamal Agnew JAC at TEN
Note: Agnew suffered a lower leg fracture in the win over Carolina and is out for the season.

Tight Ends

1.Sam LaPorta DET vs. MIN
2.Evan Engram JAC at TEN
3.Trey McBride ARZ vs. SEA
4.Dallas Goedert PHI at NYG
5.Jake Ferguson DAL at WAS
6.Juwan Johnson NO vs. ATL
7.Dalton Kincaid BUF at MIA
8.*Tucker Kraft GB vs. CHI
Note: Kraft had six catches on six targets and could be busy again this week, especially if Luke Musgrave doesn't return.
9.Dalton Schultz HOU at IND
10.Darren Waller NYG vs. PHI
11.Gerald Everett LAC vs. KC
12.Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
13.Kyle Pitts ATL at NO
14.*Cole Kmet CHI at GB
Note: Kmet (knee) was mostly a decoy in the win over the Falcons, after managing just one limited practice last week.
15.Cade Otton TB at CAR
16.Durham Smythe MIA vs. BUF
17.Logan Thomas WAS vs. DAL
18.Will Mallory IND vs. HOU
19.*Johnny Mundt MIN at DET
Note: Out-snapped and out-targeted Josh Oliver.
20.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. JAX
21.Tyler Conklin NYJ at NE
22.Tanner Hudson CIN vs. CLE
23.Brevin Jordan HOU at IND
24.Jonnu Smith ATL at NO
25.Dawson Knox BUF at MIA
26.Mike Gesicki NE vs. NYJ
27.Josh Oliver MIN at DET
28.Noah Fant SEA at ARI
29.*Isaiah Likely BAL vs. PIT
Note: Likely only had two receptions last week, but both went for touchdowns. He might see fewer snaps this week.
30.*David Njoku CLE at CIN
Note: Njoku is on a roll, but I think he and other key Browns players will be rested for most if not all of the game this week.
31.George Kittle SF vs. LAR
32.*Travis Kelce KC at LAC
Note: I expect the Chiefs to rest Kelce this week.
33.*Tyler Higbee LA at SF
Note: Higbee dislocated his left shoulder in the win over the Giants.
34.Hunter Henry NE vs. NYJ
35.Michael Mayer LV vs. DEN

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.CeeDee Lamb DAL at WAS

Kickers

1.Brandon Aubrey DAL at WAS
2.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. KC
3.Jake Elliott PHI at NYG
4.Jason Myers SEA at ARI
5.Tyler Bass BUF at MIA
6.Evan McPherson CIN vs. CLE
7.Chris Boswell PIT at BAL
8.Michael Badgley DET vs. MIN
9.Matt Gay IND vs. HOU
10.Blake Grupe NO vs. ATL
11.Younghoe Koo ATL at NO
12.Wil Lutz DEN at LV
13.Greg Joseph MIN at DET
14.*Harrison Butker KC at LAC
Note: Butker kicked a whopping six field goals last week in the win over the Bengals.
15.Justin Tucker BAL vs. PIT
16.Matt Prater ARZ vs. SEA
17.Jason Sanders MIA vs. BUF
18.*Anders Carlson GB vs. CHI
Note: Carlson has missed five extra-point attempts this season.
19.Mason Crosby NYG vs. PHI
20.Daniel Carlson LV vs. DEN
21.Jake Moody SF vs. LAR
22.Chase McLaughlin TB at CAR
23.*Brett Maher LA at SF
Note: Re-signed by the Rams.
24.Brandon McManus JAC at TEN
25.Cairo Santos CHI at GB
26.Joey Slye WAS vs. DAL
27.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at IND
28.Nick Folk TEN vs. JAX
29.Riley Patterson at
30.Chad Ryland NE vs. NYJ
31.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at NE
32.Dustin Hopkins CLE at CIN
33.*Matthew Wright at
Note: Signed to the Panthers' practice squad in case Eddy Piniero (hamstring) can't play.
34.*Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. TB
Note: Pineiro suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warmups last week.
35.*Lucas Havrisik at
Note: Havrisik was cut by the Rams, who re-signed Brett Maher.

Defenses

1.Dallas Cowboys at WAS
2.*Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR
Note: As Jerry Donabedian said in his Streaming Defenses article, the Bucs are in a great spot here even though they fully disappointed us last week.
3.New York Jets at NE
4.Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
5.New England Patriots vs. NYJ
6.New Orleans Saints vs. ATL
7.Philadelphia Eagles at NYG
8.Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN
9.Detroit Lions vs. MIN
10.Kansas City Chiefs at LAC
11.Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL
12.Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE
13.Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC
14.Denver Broncos at LV
15.Buffalo Bills at MIA
16.Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT
17.Cleveland Browns at CIN
18.San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR
19.Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
20.Green Bay Packers vs. CHI
21.Los Angeles Rams at SF
22.Chicago Bears at GB
23.Houston Texans at IND
24.Atlanta Falcons at NO
25.Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
26.Seattle Seahawks at ARI
27.Miami Dolphins vs. BUF
28.Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA
29.Minnesota Vikings at DET
30.New York Giants vs. PHI
31.Washington Commanders vs. DAL
32.Carolina Panthers vs. TB
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
