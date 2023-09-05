Weekly Rankings: Week 1 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at NE
|2.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. HOU
|3.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DET
Note: As if Mahomes didn't have enough challenges with his pass-catching corps to begin with, now he might be without Travis Kelce (knee) on Thursday night, with precious little time to prepare for his absence.
|4.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at IND
|5.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. MIA
|6.
|Josh Allen BUF at NYJ
|7.
|Justin Fields CHI vs. GB
|8.
|Jared Goff DET at KC
|9.
|*Joe Burrow CIN at CLE
Note: Burrow (calf) is officially day-to-day after returning to practice last week. He also has struggled at times against the Browns, though last year's Halloween Night loss was the Bengals' first full game without Chase.
|10.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. LAR
|11.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. TB
|12.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at LAC
|13.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. DAL
|14.
|Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. BUF
|15.
|Dak Prescott DAL at NYG
|16.
|Jordan Love GB at CHI
|17.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. LV
|18.
|Deshaun Watson CLE vs. CIN
|19.
|Brock Purdy SF at PIT
|20.
|Sam Howell WAS vs. ARI
|21.
|Anthony Richardson IND vs. JAX
|22.
|Kenny Pickett PIT vs. SF
|23.
|Mac Jones NE vs. PHI
|24.
|Desmond Ridder ATL vs. CAR
|25.
|Derek Carr NO vs. TEN
|26.
|Baker Mayfield TB at MIN
|27.
|Bryce Young CAR at ATL
|28.
|Jimmy Garoppolo LV at DEN
|29.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN at NO
|30.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at SEA
Note: Stafford will likely be without Cooper Kupp (hamstring) for Week 1 and has noted that he's struggling to connect with the young receivers on the Rams roster.
|31.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU at BAL
Note: Stroud gets an awful matchup on the road for his debut.
|32.
|*Joshua Dobbs ARZ at WAS
Note: Either Dobbs or Clayton Tune will start for the Cardinals after they waived Colt McCoy on cutdown day.
|33.
|Clayton Tune ARZ at WAS
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at PIT
|2.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. MIA
|3.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. CIN
|4.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DAL
|5.
|Derrick Henry TEN at NO
|6.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CAR
|7.
|Tony Pollard DAL at NYG
|8.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. PHI
|9.
|Joe Mixon CIN at CLE
|10.
|Aaron Jones GB at CHI
|11.
|*Josh Jacobs LV at DEN
Note: Jacobs first started practicing last Wednesday after signing his one-year deal. He might be a little limited in Week 1 as a result.
|12.
|Travis Etienne JAC at IND
|13.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at KC
Note: The Lions have suggested that they'll use Gibbs '... in ways some people don't quite think we might...' That comment can be interpreted in a lot of ways.
|14.
|*Alexander Mattison MIN vs. TB
Note: Only has Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin behind him on the depth chart for now.
|15.
|J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. HOU
|16.
|Cam Akers LA at SEA
|17.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. LAR
Note: Walker missed some time in training camp with a groin injury but appears to be good to go for Week 1.
|18.
|*Breece Hall NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Hall (knee) is on track to be ready for Week 1, but the Jets have also said that they will be 'prudent' with his usage.
|19.
|D'Andre Swift PHI at NE
|20.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. LV
|21.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. SF
|22.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at BAL
|23.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. ARI
|24.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DET
|25.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at LAC
Note: Mostert is the likely lead back for the Dolphins after they failed to sign a free agent or trade for Jonathan Taylor.
|26.
|James Conner ARZ at WAS
|27.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. GB
|28.
|Rachaad White TB at MIN
|29.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. DET
|30.
|AJ Dillon GB at CHI
|31.
|Miles Sanders CAR at ATL
|32.
|David Montgomery DET at KC
|33.
|Jamaal Williams NO vs. TEN
|34.
|James Cook BUF at NYJ
|35.
|Rashaad Penny PHI at NE
|36.
|*Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Cook (shoulder) practiced in full with the Jets for the first time last Tuesday, but is expected to be a full-go in Week 1.
|37.
|Samaje Perine DEN vs. LV
|38.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. ARI
|39.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CAR
Note: Allgeier might get more work than usual with Cordarrelle Patterson (soft-tissue injury) not practicing.
|40.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. LAR
|41.
|*Deon Jackson IND vs. JAX
Note: Jackson is more likely to start in Week 1 than Zack Moss, who is returning from a broken forearm. But the Colts will probably use a committee approach overall.
|42.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. PHI
|43.
|Damien Harris BUF at NYJ
|44.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at LAC
Note: Achane (shoulder) no longer has a red non-contact jersey at practice. With Jeff Wilson out, Achane has a chance to make an impact behind Raheem Mostert.
|45.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. SF
|46.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at PIT
|47.
|*D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. GB
Note: Foreman (chest/ribs) returned to practice last week after getting hurt in the preseason finale.
|48.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at ATL
|49.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at IND
|50.
|Devin Singletary HOU at BAL
|51.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. CIN
|52.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at NO
|53.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NE
|54.
|Chase Brown CIN at CLE
|55.
|*Kendre Miller NO vs. TEN
Note: Miller has missed practice time recently with a hamstring injury.
|56.
|Deuce Vaughn DAL at NYG
|57.
|Kyren Williams LA at SEA
|58.
|Joshua Kelley LAC vs. MIA
|59.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. DET
|60.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. GB
|61.
|*Zamir White LV at DEN
Note: White get a little more work than is customary if the Raiders decide to ease Josh Jacobs back in.
|62.
|*Zack Moss IND vs. JAX
Note: Moss (forearm) is 'progressing well' but his status for Week 1 is uncertain. I think Deon Jackson is a better bet for Week 1, but Moss might be the better long-term bet while Jonathan Taylor is out.
|63.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ at WAS
|64.
|Evan Hull IND vs. JAX
|65.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. HOU
|66.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. TB
|67.
|*Sean Tucker TB at MIN
Note: I like Tucker as Rachaad White's primary backup.
|68.
|Zach Evans LA at SEA
|69.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at NYG
|70.
|*Chris Evans CIN at CLE
Note: Evans (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday after sitting out the preseason finale.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. TB
|2.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at LAC
Note: Hill will not face any discipline for his marina incident.
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at CLE
|4.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at KC
Note: St. Brown (ankle) is not listed on the injury report after suffering a minor injury in practice three weeks ago.
|5.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG
|6.
|A.J. Brown PHI at NE
|7.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at NYJ
|8.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
|9.
|Chris Olave NO vs. TEN
|10.
|Davante Adams LV at DEN
|11.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at IND
|12.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAC
|13.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. LAR
|14.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at NE
|15.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. MIA
|16.
|Tee Higgins CIN at CLE
|17.
|Deebo Samuel SF at PIT
|18.
|Drake London ATL vs. CAR
|19.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. GB
|20.
|Chris Godwin TB at MIN
|21.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. MIA
|22.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at PIT
|23.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. CIN
|24.
|Christian Watson GB at CHI
|25.
|*Mike Evans TB at MIN
Note: Evans had a groin injury pop up, perhaps not coincidentally at the same time as he chirped up regarding contract extension talks.
|26.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. SF
|27.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at NO
|28.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. LAR
|29.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. DET
|30.
|George Pickens PIT vs. SF
|31.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. JAX
|32.
|Christian Kirk JAC at IND
|33.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
|34.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. TB
|35.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. ARI
|36.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at WAS
|37.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at NYG
|38.
|*Terry McLaurin WAS vs. ARI
Note: McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury in the preseason finale and his status for Week 1 remains in question.
|39.
|Gabe Davis BUF at NYJ
|40.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. PHI
|41.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. HOU
|42.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. HOU
|43.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. CIN
|44.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. BUF
|45.
|*Treylon Burks TEN at NO
Note: Burks suffered an LCL injury two weeks ago, but he has already returned to practice.
|46.
|Michael Thomas NO vs. TEN
|47.
|*Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. LAR
Note: Smith-Njigba (wrist) has started practicing - will he be ready for Week 1?
|48.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at DEN
|49.
|Adam Thielen CAR at ATL
|50.
|Marvin Mims DEN vs. LV
|51.
|Quentin Johnston LAC vs. MIA
|52.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at CLE
|53.
|*Kadarius Toney KC vs. DET
Note: Toney (meniscus) has had a pair of limited practices this week after missing much of training camp. Travis Kelce's injury gives Toney's status a heightened sense of urgency.
|54.
|Zay Jones JAC at IND
|55.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. DET
|56.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. GB
|57.
|Odell Beckham BAL vs. HOU
|58.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at WAS
|59.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR at ATL
|60.
|*Van Jefferson LA at SEA
Note: Jefferson should get additional opportunities even if Cooper Kupp plays this week, but can he gain separation?
|61.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. ARI
|62.
|Michael Gallup DAL at NYG
|63.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TEN
|64.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. CIN
|65.
|*DeVante Parker NE vs. PHI
Note: Parker practiced Monday after missing multiple practices last week.
|66.
|Nico Collins HOU at BAL
|67.
|Jayden Reed GB at CHI
|68.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. TB
|69.
|*Rashee Rice KC vs. DET
Note: Playing time could come slowly for Rice, who could lose some reps to Justin Watson.
|70.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. JAX
|71.
|Josh Downs IND vs. JAX
|72.
|Mecole Hardman NYJ vs. BUF
|73.
|Jalin Hyatt NYG vs. DAL
|74.
|Robert Woods HOU at BAL
|75.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG vs. DAL
|76.
|Kendrick Bourne NE vs. PHI
|77.
|Parris Campbell NYG vs. DAL
|78.
|Marvin Jones DET at KC
|79.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. MIA
|80.
|Puka Nacua LA at SEA
|81.
|DJ Chark CAR at ATL
|82.
|*Romeo Doubs GB at CHI
Note: Doubs (hamstring) is uncertain for Week 1.
|83.
|*Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. LV
Note: Jeudy (hamstring) is still limited to conditioning work on the side. It's good news that the Broncos didn't put him on the short-term IR, but I don't think he'll be ready for Week 1.
|84.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at SEA
Note: Kupp had a setback with hamstring injury and has had a lengthy visit with a specialist in Minnesota this week.
Tight Ends
|1.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. TB
Note: Hockenson (lower back) got a new deal and is on track to play in Week 1.
|2.
|Darren Waller NYG vs. DAL
|3.
|*Mark Andrews BAL vs. HOU
Note: Andrews has been sidelined from practice the last two weeks with an undisclosed injury, but the Ravens expect him to return to practice Wednesday.
|4.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at NE
|5.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. CAR
|6.
|David Njoku CLE vs. CIN
|7.
|Evan Engram JAC at IND
|8.
|*George Kittle SF at PIT
Note: Kittle (adductor strain) played in the preseason finale, but was limited to side work in Monday's practice.
|9.
|Tyler Higbee LA at SEA
|10.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. SF
|11.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at BAL
|12.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at NO
|13.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. TEN
|14.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. GB
|15.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at NYJ
|16.
|Sam LaPorta DET at KC
|17.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. MIA
|18.
|Irv Smith CIN at CLE
|19.
|*Noah Gray KC vs. DET
Note: Gray could be asked to take on a pretty big role if Travis Kelce has to sit out Thursday night.
|20.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. PHI
|21.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at NYG
|22.
|Greg Dulcich DEN vs. LV
|23.
|Luke Musgrave GB at CHI
|24.
|Michael Mayer LV at DEN
|25.
|Hayden Hurst CAR at ATL
|26.
|Dawson Knox BUF at NYJ
|27.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. LAR
|28.
|Trey McBride ARZ at WAS
|29.
|Cade Otton TB at MIN
|30.
|*Logan Thomas WAS vs. ARI
Note: Thomas (calf) is on track to be ready for Week 1. He has to hold off Cole Turner for the starting job in DC.
|31.
|*Travis Kelce KC vs. DET
Note: Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice Tuesday and his status for Thursday night is in doubt.
|32.
|*Zach Ertz ARZ at WAS
Note: Ertz (knee) is uncertain for Week 1.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. TB
|2.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at LAC
Note: Hill will not face any discipline for his marina incident.
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at CLE
|4.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at PIT
|5.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. MIA
|6.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. CIN
|7.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at KC
Note: St. Brown (ankle) is not listed on the injury report after suffering a minor injury in practice three weeks ago.
|8.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG
|9.
|A.J. Brown PHI at NE
|10.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DAL
|11.
|Derrick Henry TEN at NO
|12.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CAR
|13.
|Tony Pollard DAL at NYG
|14.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. PHI
|15.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at NYJ
|16.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
|17.
|Chris Olave NO vs. TEN
|18.
|Davante Adams LV at DEN
|19.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at IND
|20.
|Joe Mixon CIN at CLE
|21.
|Aaron Jones GB at CHI
|22.
|*Josh Jacobs LV at DEN
Note: Jacobs first started practicing last Wednesday after signing his one-year deal. He might be a little limited in Week 1 as a result.
|23.
|Travis Etienne JAC at IND
|24.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at KC
Note: The Lions have suggested that they'll use Gibbs '... in ways some people don't quite think we might...' That comment can be interpreted in a lot of ways.
|25.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAC
|26.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. LAR
|27.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at NE
|28.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. MIA
|29.
|*Alexander Mattison MIN vs. TB
Note: Only has Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin behind him on the depth chart for now.
|30.
|J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. HOU
|31.
|Cam Akers LA at SEA
|32.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. LAR
Note: Walker missed some time in training camp with a groin injury but appears to be good to go for Week 1.
|33.
|Tee Higgins CIN at CLE
|34.
|Deebo Samuel SF at PIT
|35.
|Drake London ATL vs. CAR
|36.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. GB
|37.
|Chris Godwin TB at MIN
|38.
|*Breece Hall NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Hall (knee) is on track to be ready for Week 1, but the Jets have also said that they will be 'prudent' with his usage.
|39.
|D'Andre Swift PHI at NE
|40.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. MIA
|41.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at PIT
|42.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. CIN
|43.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. TB
Note: Hockenson (lower back) got a new deal and is on track to play in Week 1.
|44.
|Darren Waller NYG vs. DAL
|45.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. LV
|46.
|Christian Watson GB at CHI
|47.
|*Mike Evans TB at MIN
Note: Evans had a groin injury pop up, perhaps not coincidentally at the same time as he chirped up regarding contract extension talks.
|48.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. SF
|49.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at NO
|50.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. LAR
|51.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. SF
|52.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at BAL
|53.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. DET
|54.
|George Pickens PIT vs. SF
|55.
|*Mark Andrews BAL vs. HOU
Note: Andrews has been sidelined from practice the last two weeks with an undisclosed injury, but the Ravens expect him to return to practice Wednesday.
|56.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at NE
|57.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. ARI
|58.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DET
|59.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. JAX
|60.
|Christian Kirk JAC at IND
|61.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
|62.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. TB
|63.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. ARI
|64.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at WAS
|65.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at NYG
|66.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at LAC
Note: Mostert is the likely lead back for the Dolphins after they failed to sign a free agent or trade for Jonathan Taylor.
|67.
|James Conner ARZ at WAS
|68.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. GB
|69.
|Rachaad White TB at MIN
|70.
|*Terry McLaurin WAS vs. ARI
Note: McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury in the preseason finale and his status for Week 1 remains in question.
|71.
|Gabe Davis BUF at NYJ
|72.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. PHI
|73.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. HOU
|74.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. HOU
|75.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. CIN
|76.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. CAR
|77.
|David Njoku CLE vs. CIN
|78.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. DET
|79.
|AJ Dillon GB at CHI
|80.
|Miles Sanders CAR at ATL
|81.
|David Montgomery DET at KC
|82.
|Jamaal Williams NO vs. TEN
|83.
|James Cook BUF at NYJ
|84.
|Rashaad Penny PHI at NE
|85.
|*Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Cook (shoulder) practiced in full with the Jets for the first time last Tuesday, but is expected to be a full-go in Week 1.
|86.
|Samaje Perine DEN vs. LV
|87.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. ARI
|88.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CAR
Note: Allgeier might get more work than usual with Cordarrelle Patterson (soft-tissue injury) not practicing.
|89.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. LAR
|90.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. BUF
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. HOU
|2.
|Evan McPherson CIN at CLE
|3.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. DET
|4.
|Daniel Carlson LV at DEN
|5.
|Tyler Bass BUF at NYJ
|6.
|Jason Sanders MIA at LAC
|7.
|Jake Elliott PHI at NE
|8.
|*Riley Patterson DET at KC
Note: Patterson beat out Michael Badgley for the starting job.
|9.
|*Cameron Dicker LAC vs. MIA
Note: Dicker the Kicker held off Dustin Hopkins.
|10.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. DAL
|11.
|Brandon McManus JAC at IND
|12.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. CAR
|13.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. SF
|14.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at NYG
|15.
|*Wil Lutz DEN vs. LV
Note: Lutz was traded to Denver after losing the Saints' job battle.
|16.
|*Jake Moody SF at PIT
Note: Moody dealt with a quadriceps injury in training camp, but the Niners just released his backup, Zane Gonzalez, so Moody should be good to go.
|17.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. BUF
|18.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. LAR
|19.
|Matt Gay IND vs. JAX
|20.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. TB
|21.
|*Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. CIN
Note: The Browns traded for Hopkins and cut Cade York.
|22.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. ARI
|23.
|*Blake Grupe NO vs. TEN
Note: Beat out Wil Lutz, who was subsequently traded to Denver.
|24.
|*Nick Folk TEN at NO
Note: Now with the Titans, Folk will have to hold off Cade York, who got signed to their practice squad after getting cut by the Browns.
|25.
|*Anders Carlson GB at CHI
Note: Younger brother of Dan Carlson; the Packers are moving on from Mason Crosby with him.
|26.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. GB
|27.
|*Chad Ryland NE vs. PHI
Note: Beat out Nick Folk after getting drafted in the fourth round.
|28.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at BAL
|29.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at MIN
|30.
|Matt Prater ARZ at WAS
|31.
|*Brett Maher LA at SEA
Note: Maher signed with the Rams after the Broncos traded for Wil Lutz.
|32.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at ATL
Defenses
|1.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. HOU
|2.
|Philadelphia Eagles at NE
|3.
|*Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR
Note: I love Seattle this week if the Rams don't have Cooper Kupp.
|4.
|Washington Commanders vs. ARI
|5.
|*San Francisco 49ers at PIT
Note: Nick Bosa remains a holdout.
|6.
|Dallas Cowboys at NYG
|7.
|New Orleans Saints vs. TEN
|8.
|Denver Broncos vs. LV
|9.
|Buffalo Bills at NYJ
|10.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at IND
|11.
|*Cincinnati Bengals at CLE
Note: The Bengals will get Chidobe Awuzie (knee) back, but probably will be without Joseph Ossai.
|12.
|Green Bay Packers at CHI
|13.
|*Cleveland Browns vs. CIN
Note: Denzel Ward is in the concussion protocol.
|14.
|New York Jets vs. BUF
|15.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SF
|16.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR
|17.
|Miami Dolphins at LAC
|18.
|New York Giants vs. DAL
|19.
|New England Patriots vs. PHI
|20.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA
|21.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MIN
|22.
|*Kansas City Chiefs vs. DET
Note: Chris Jones is still holding out and L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited in Monday's practice.
|23.
|*Carolina Panthers at ATL
Note: Brian Burns sat out practice Monday due to his unhappiness with his contract.
|24.
|Tennessee Titans at NO
|25.
|Los Angeles Rams at SEA
|26.
|Detroit Lions at KC
|27.
|*Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX
Note: Shaquille Leonard can't catch a health break - his back injuries derailed his 2022 season, and he's been in the concussion protocol for three weeks this year.
|28.
|Arizona Cardinals at WAS
|29.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. TB
|30.
|Las Vegas Raiders at DEN
|31.
|Chicago Bears vs. GB
|32.
|Houston Texans at BAL