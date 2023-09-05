Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 1 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
September 5, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Jalen

Quarterbacks

1.Jalen Hurts PHI at NE
2.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. HOU
3.*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DET
Note: As if Mahomes didn't have enough challenges with his pass-catching corps to begin with, now he might be without Travis Kelce (knee) on Thursday night, with precious little time to prepare for his absence.
4.Trevor Lawrence JAC at IND
5.Justin Herbert LAC vs. MIA
6.Josh Allen BUF at NYJ
7.Justin Fields CHI vs. GB
8.Jared Goff DET at KC
9.*Joe Burrow CIN at CLE
Note: Burrow (calf) is officially day-to-day after returning to practice last week. He also has struggled at times against the Browns, though last year's Halloween Night loss was the Bengals' first full game without Chase.
10.Geno Smith SEA vs. LAR
11.Kirk Cousins MIN vs. TB
12.Tua Tagovailoa MIA at LAC
13.Daniel Jones NYG vs. DAL
14.Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. BUF
15.Dak Prescott DAL at NYG
16.Jordan Love GB at CHI
17.Russell Wilson DEN vs. LV
18.Deshaun Watson CLE vs. CIN
19.Brock Purdy SF at PIT
20.Sam Howell WAS vs. ARI
21.Anthony Richardson IND vs. JAX
22.Kenny Pickett PIT vs. SF
23.Mac Jones NE vs. PHI
24.Desmond Ridder ATL vs. CAR
25.Derek Carr NO vs. TEN
26.Baker Mayfield TB at MIN
27.Bryce Young CAR at ATL
28.Jimmy Garoppolo LV at DEN
29.Ryan Tannehill TEN at NO
30.*Matthew Stafford LA at SEA
Note: Stafford will likely be without Cooper Kupp (hamstring) for Week 1 and has noted that he's struggling to connect with the young receivers on the Rams roster.
31.*C.J. Stroud HOU at BAL
Note: Stroud gets an awful matchup on the road for his debut.
32.*Joshua Dobbs ARZ at WAS
Note: Either Dobbs or Clayton Tune will start for the Cardinals after they waived Colt McCoy on cutdown day.
33.Clayton Tune ARZ at WAS

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at PIT
2.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. MIA
3.Nick Chubb CLE vs. CIN
4.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DAL
5.Derrick Henry TEN at NO
6.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CAR
7.Tony Pollard DAL at NYG
8.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. PHI
9.Joe Mixon CIN at CLE
10.Aaron Jones GB at CHI
11.*Josh Jacobs LV at DEN
Note: Jacobs first started practicing last Wednesday after signing his one-year deal. He might be a little limited in Week 1 as a result.
12.Travis Etienne JAC at IND
13.*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at KC
Note: The Lions have suggested that they'll use Gibbs '... in ways some people don't quite think we might...' That comment can be interpreted in a lot of ways.
14.*Alexander Mattison MIN vs. TB
Note: Only has Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin behind him on the depth chart for now.
15.J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. HOU
16.Cam Akers LA at SEA
17.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. LAR
Note: Walker missed some time in training camp with a groin injury but appears to be good to go for Week 1.
18.*Breece Hall NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Hall (knee) is on track to be ready for Week 1, but the Jets have also said that they will be 'prudent' with his usage.
19.D'Andre Swift PHI at NE
20.Javonte Williams DEN vs. LV
21.Najee Harris PIT vs. SF
22.Dameon Pierce HOU at BAL
23.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. ARI
24.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DET
25.*Raheem Mostert MIA at LAC
Note: Mostert is the likely lead back for the Dolphins after they failed to sign a free agent or trade for Jonathan Taylor.
26.James Conner ARZ at WAS
27.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. GB
28.Rachaad White TB at MIN
29.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. DET
30.AJ Dillon GB at CHI
31.Miles Sanders CAR at ATL
32.David Montgomery DET at KC
33.Jamaal Williams NO vs. TEN
34.James Cook BUF at NYJ
35.Rashaad Penny PHI at NE
36.*Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Cook (shoulder) practiced in full with the Jets for the first time last Tuesday, but is expected to be a full-go in Week 1.
37.Samaje Perine DEN vs. LV
38.Brian Robinson WAS vs. ARI
39.*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CAR
Note: Allgeier might get more work than usual with Cordarrelle Patterson (soft-tissue injury) not practicing.
40.Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. LAR
41.*Deon Jackson IND vs. JAX
Note: Jackson is more likely to start in Week 1 than Zack Moss, who is returning from a broken forearm. But the Colts will probably use a committee approach overall.
42.Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. PHI
43.Damien Harris BUF at NYJ
44.*De'Von Achane MIA at LAC
Note: Achane (shoulder) no longer has a red non-contact jersey at practice. With Jeff Wilson out, Achane has a chance to make an impact behind Raheem Mostert.
45.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. SF
46.Elijah Mitchell SF at PIT
47.*D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. GB
Note: Foreman (chest/ribs) returned to practice last week after getting hurt in the preseason finale.
48.Chuba Hubbard CAR at ATL
49.Tank Bigsby JAC at IND
50.Devin Singletary HOU at BAL
51.Jerome Ford CLE vs. CIN
52.Tyjae Spears TEN at NO
53.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NE
54.Chase Brown CIN at CLE
55.*Kendre Miller NO vs. TEN
Note: Miller has missed practice time recently with a hamstring injury.
56.Deuce Vaughn DAL at NYG
57.Kyren Williams LA at SEA
58.Joshua Kelley LAC vs. MIA
59.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. DET
60.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. GB
61.*Zamir White LV at DEN
Note: White get a little more work than is customary if the Raiders decide to ease Josh Jacobs back in.
62.*Zack Moss IND vs. JAX
Note: Moss (forearm) is 'progressing well' but his status for Week 1 is uncertain. I think Deon Jackson is a better bet for Week 1, but Moss might be the better long-term bet while Jonathan Taylor is out.
63.Keaontay Ingram ARZ at WAS
64.Evan Hull IND vs. JAX
65.Gus Edwards BAL vs. HOU
66.Ty Chandler MIN vs. TB
67.*Sean Tucker TB at MIN
Note: I like Tucker as Rachaad White's primary backup.
68.Zach Evans LA at SEA
69.Rico Dowdle DAL at NYG
70.*Chris Evans CIN at CLE
Note: Evans (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday after sitting out the preseason finale.

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. TB
2.*Tyreek Hill MIA at LAC
Note: Hill will not face any discipline for his marina incident.
3.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at CLE
4.*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at KC
Note: St. Brown (ankle) is not listed on the injury report after suffering a minor injury in practice three weeks ago.
5.CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG
6.A.J. Brown PHI at NE
7.Stefon Diggs BUF at NYJ
8.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
9.Chris Olave NO vs. TEN
10.Davante Adams LV at DEN
11.Calvin Ridley JAC at IND
12.Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAC
13.DK Metcalf SEA vs. LAR
14.DeVonta Smith PHI at NE
15.Keenan Allen LAC vs. MIA
16.Tee Higgins CIN at CLE
17.Deebo Samuel SF at PIT
18.Drake London ATL vs. CAR
19.DJ Moore CHI vs. GB
20.Chris Godwin TB at MIN
21.Mike Williams LAC vs. MIA
22.Brandon Aiyuk SF at PIT
23.Amari Cooper CLE vs. CIN
24.Christian Watson GB at CHI
25.*Mike Evans TB at MIN
Note: Evans had a groin injury pop up, perhaps not coincidentally at the same time as he chirped up regarding contract extension talks.
26.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. SF
27.DeAndre Hopkins TEN at NO
28.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. LAR
29.Skyy Moore KC vs. DET
30.George Pickens PIT vs. SF
31.Michael Pittman IND vs. JAX
32.Christian Kirk JAC at IND
33.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
34.Jordan Addison MIN vs. TB
35.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. ARI
36.Marquise Brown ARZ at WAS
37.Brandin Cooks DAL at NYG
38.*Terry McLaurin WAS vs. ARI
Note: McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury in the preseason finale and his status for Week 1 remains in question.
39.Gabe Davis BUF at NYJ
40.JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. PHI
41.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. HOU
42.Zay Flowers BAL vs. HOU
43.Elijah Moore CLE vs. CIN
44.Allen Lazard NYJ vs. BUF
45.*Treylon Burks TEN at NO
Note: Burks suffered an LCL injury two weeks ago, but he has already returned to practice.
46.Michael Thomas NO vs. TEN
47.*Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. LAR
Note: Smith-Njigba (wrist) has started practicing - will he be ready for Week 1?
48.Jakobi Meyers LV at DEN
49.Adam Thielen CAR at ATL
50.Marvin Mims DEN vs. LV
51.Quentin Johnston LAC vs. MIA
52.Tyler Boyd CIN at CLE
53.*Kadarius Toney KC vs. DET
Note: Toney (meniscus) has had a pair of limited practices this week after missing much of training camp. Travis Kelce's injury gives Toney's status a heightened sense of urgency.
54.Zay Jones JAC at IND
55.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. DET
56.Darnell Mooney CHI vs. GB
57.Odell Beckham BAL vs. HOU
58.Rondale Moore ARZ at WAS
59.Jonathan Mingo CAR at ATL
60.*Van Jefferson LA at SEA
Note: Jefferson should get additional opportunities even if Cooper Kupp plays this week, but can he gain separation?
61.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. ARI
62.Michael Gallup DAL at NYG
63.Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TEN
64.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. CIN
65.*DeVante Parker NE vs. PHI
Note: Parker practiced Monday after missing multiple practices last week.
66.Nico Collins HOU at BAL
67.Jayden Reed GB at CHI
68.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. TB
69.*Rashee Rice KC vs. DET
Note: Playing time could come slowly for Rice, who could lose some reps to Justin Watson.
70.Alec Pierce IND vs. JAX
71.Josh Downs IND vs. JAX
72.Mecole Hardman NYJ vs. BUF
73.Jalin Hyatt NYG vs. DAL
74.Robert Woods HOU at BAL
75.Isaiah Hodgins NYG vs. DAL
76.Kendrick Bourne NE vs. PHI
77.Parris Campbell NYG vs. DAL
78.Marvin Jones DET at KC
79.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. MIA
80.Puka Nacua LA at SEA
81.DJ Chark CAR at ATL
82.*Romeo Doubs GB at CHI
Note: Doubs (hamstring) is uncertain for Week 1.
83.*Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. LV
Note: Jeudy (hamstring) is still limited to conditioning work on the side. It's good news that the Broncos didn't put him on the short-term IR, but I don't think he'll be ready for Week 1.
84.*Cooper Kupp LA at SEA
Note: Kupp had a setback with hamstring injury and has had a lengthy visit with a specialist in Minnesota this week.

Tight Ends

1.*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. TB
Note: Hockenson (lower back) got a new deal and is on track to play in Week 1.
2.Darren Waller NYG vs. DAL
3.*Mark Andrews BAL vs. HOU
Note: Andrews has been sidelined from practice the last two weeks with an undisclosed injury, but the Ravens expect him to return to practice Wednesday.
4.Dallas Goedert PHI at NE
5.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. CAR
6.David Njoku CLE vs. CIN
7.Evan Engram JAC at IND
8.*George Kittle SF at PIT
Note: Kittle (adductor strain) played in the preseason finale, but was limited to side work in Monday's practice.
9.Tyler Higbee LA at SEA
10.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. SF
11.Dalton Schultz HOU at BAL
12.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at NO
13.Juwan Johnson NO vs. TEN
14.Cole Kmet CHI vs. GB
15.Dalton Kincaid BUF at NYJ
16.Sam LaPorta DET at KC
17.Gerald Everett LAC vs. MIA
18.Irv Smith CIN at CLE
19.*Noah Gray KC vs. DET
Note: Gray could be asked to take on a pretty big role if Travis Kelce has to sit out Thursday night.
20.Hunter Henry NE vs. PHI
21.Jake Ferguson DAL at NYG
22.Greg Dulcich DEN vs. LV
23.Luke Musgrave GB at CHI
24.Michael Mayer LV at DEN
25.Hayden Hurst CAR at ATL
26.Dawson Knox BUF at NYJ
27.Noah Fant SEA vs. LAR
28.Trey McBride ARZ at WAS
29.Cade Otton TB at MIN
30.*Logan Thomas WAS vs. ARI
Note: Thomas (calf) is on track to be ready for Week 1. He has to hold off Cole Turner for the starting job in DC.
31.*Travis Kelce KC vs. DET
Note: Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice Tuesday and his status for Thursday night is in doubt.
32.*Zach Ertz ARZ at WAS
Note: Ertz (knee) is uncertain for Week 1.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. TB
2.*Tyreek Hill MIA at LAC
Note: Hill will not face any discipline for his marina incident.
3.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at CLE
4.Christian McCaffrey SF at PIT
5.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. MIA
6.Nick Chubb CLE vs. CIN
7.*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at KC
Note: St. Brown (ankle) is not listed on the injury report after suffering a minor injury in practice three weeks ago.
8.CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG
9.A.J. Brown PHI at NE
10.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DAL
11.Derrick Henry TEN at NO
12.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CAR
13.Tony Pollard DAL at NYG
14.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. PHI
15.Stefon Diggs BUF at NYJ
16.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
17.Chris Olave NO vs. TEN
18.Davante Adams LV at DEN
19.Calvin Ridley JAC at IND
20.Joe Mixon CIN at CLE
21.Aaron Jones GB at CHI
22.*Josh Jacobs LV at DEN
Note: Jacobs first started practicing last Wednesday after signing his one-year deal. He might be a little limited in Week 1 as a result.
23.Travis Etienne JAC at IND
24.*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at KC
Note: The Lions have suggested that they'll use Gibbs '... in ways some people don't quite think we might...' That comment can be interpreted in a lot of ways.
25.Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAC
26.DK Metcalf SEA vs. LAR
27.DeVonta Smith PHI at NE
28.Keenan Allen LAC vs. MIA
29.*Alexander Mattison MIN vs. TB
Note: Only has Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin behind him on the depth chart for now.
30.J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. HOU
31.Cam Akers LA at SEA
32.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. LAR
Note: Walker missed some time in training camp with a groin injury but appears to be good to go for Week 1.
33.Tee Higgins CIN at CLE
34.Deebo Samuel SF at PIT
35.Drake London ATL vs. CAR
36.DJ Moore CHI vs. GB
37.Chris Godwin TB at MIN
38.*Breece Hall NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Hall (knee) is on track to be ready for Week 1, but the Jets have also said that they will be 'prudent' with his usage.
39.D'Andre Swift PHI at NE
40.Mike Williams LAC vs. MIA
41.Brandon Aiyuk SF at PIT
42.Amari Cooper CLE vs. CIN
43.*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. TB
Note: Hockenson (lower back) got a new deal and is on track to play in Week 1.
44.Darren Waller NYG vs. DAL
45.Javonte Williams DEN vs. LV
46.Christian Watson GB at CHI
47.*Mike Evans TB at MIN
Note: Evans had a groin injury pop up, perhaps not coincidentally at the same time as he chirped up regarding contract extension talks.
48.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. SF
49.DeAndre Hopkins TEN at NO
50.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. LAR
51.Najee Harris PIT vs. SF
52.Dameon Pierce HOU at BAL
53.Skyy Moore KC vs. DET
54.George Pickens PIT vs. SF
55.*Mark Andrews BAL vs. HOU
Note: Andrews has been sidelined from practice the last two weeks with an undisclosed injury, but the Ravens expect him to return to practice Wednesday.
56.Dallas Goedert PHI at NE
57.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. ARI
58.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DET
59.Michael Pittman IND vs. JAX
60.Christian Kirk JAC at IND
61.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
62.Jordan Addison MIN vs. TB
63.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. ARI
64.Marquise Brown ARZ at WAS
65.Brandin Cooks DAL at NYG
66.*Raheem Mostert MIA at LAC
Note: Mostert is the likely lead back for the Dolphins after they failed to sign a free agent or trade for Jonathan Taylor.
67.James Conner ARZ at WAS
68.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. GB
69.Rachaad White TB at MIN
70.*Terry McLaurin WAS vs. ARI
Note: McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury in the preseason finale and his status for Week 1 remains in question.
71.Gabe Davis BUF at NYJ
72.JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. PHI
73.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. HOU
74.Zay Flowers BAL vs. HOU
75.Elijah Moore CLE vs. CIN
76.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. CAR
77.David Njoku CLE vs. CIN
78.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. DET
79.AJ Dillon GB at CHI
80.Miles Sanders CAR at ATL
81.David Montgomery DET at KC
82.Jamaal Williams NO vs. TEN
83.James Cook BUF at NYJ
84.Rashaad Penny PHI at NE
85.*Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Cook (shoulder) practiced in full with the Jets for the first time last Tuesday, but is expected to be a full-go in Week 1.
86.Samaje Perine DEN vs. LV
87.Brian Robinson WAS vs. ARI
88.*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CAR
Note: Allgeier might get more work than usual with Cordarrelle Patterson (soft-tissue injury) not practicing.
89.Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. LAR
90.Allen Lazard NYJ vs. BUF

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL vs. HOU
2.Evan McPherson CIN at CLE
3.Harrison Butker KC vs. DET
4.Daniel Carlson LV at DEN
5.Tyler Bass BUF at NYJ
6.Jason Sanders MIA at LAC
7.Jake Elliott PHI at NE
8.*Riley Patterson DET at KC
Note: Patterson beat out Michael Badgley for the starting job.
9.*Cameron Dicker LAC vs. MIA
Note: Dicker the Kicker held off Dustin Hopkins.
10.Graham Gano NYG vs. DAL
11.Brandon McManus JAC at IND
12.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. CAR
13.Chris Boswell PIT vs. SF
14.Brandon Aubrey DAL at NYG
15.*Wil Lutz DEN vs. LV
Note: Lutz was traded to Denver after losing the Saints' job battle.
16.*Jake Moody SF at PIT
Note: Moody dealt with a quadriceps injury in training camp, but the Niners just released his backup, Zane Gonzalez, so Moody should be good to go.
17.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. BUF
18.Jason Myers SEA vs. LAR
19.Matt Gay IND vs. JAX
20.Greg Joseph MIN vs. TB
21.*Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. CIN
Note: The Browns traded for Hopkins and cut Cade York.
22.Joey Slye WAS vs. ARI
23.*Blake Grupe NO vs. TEN
Note: Beat out Wil Lutz, who was subsequently traded to Denver.
24.*Nick Folk TEN at NO
Note: Now with the Titans, Folk will have to hold off Cade York, who got signed to their practice squad after getting cut by the Browns.
25.*Anders Carlson GB at CHI
Note: Younger brother of Dan Carlson; the Packers are moving on from Mason Crosby with him.
26.Cairo Santos CHI vs. GB
27.*Chad Ryland NE vs. PHI
Note: Beat out Nick Folk after getting drafted in the fourth round.
28.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at BAL
29.Chase McLaughlin TB at MIN
30.Matt Prater ARZ at WAS
31.*Brett Maher LA at SEA
Note: Maher signed with the Rams after the Broncos traded for Wil Lutz.
32.Eddy Pineiro CAR at ATL

Defenses

1.Baltimore Ravens vs. HOU
2.Philadelphia Eagles at NE
3.*Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR
Note: I love Seattle this week if the Rams don't have Cooper Kupp.
4.Washington Commanders vs. ARI
5.*San Francisco 49ers at PIT
Note: Nick Bosa remains a holdout.
6.Dallas Cowboys at NYG
7.New Orleans Saints vs. TEN
8.Denver Broncos vs. LV
9.Buffalo Bills at NYJ
10.Jacksonville Jaguars at IND
11.*Cincinnati Bengals at CLE
Note: The Bengals will get Chidobe Awuzie (knee) back, but probably will be without Joseph Ossai.
12.Green Bay Packers at CHI
13.*Cleveland Browns vs. CIN
Note: Denzel Ward is in the concussion protocol.
14.New York Jets vs. BUF
15.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SF
16.Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR
17.Miami Dolphins at LAC
18.New York Giants vs. DAL
19.New England Patriots vs. PHI
20.Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA
21.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MIN
22.*Kansas City Chiefs vs. DET
Note: Chris Jones is still holding out and L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited in Monday's practice.
23.*Carolina Panthers at ATL
Note: Brian Burns sat out practice Monday due to his unhappiness with his contract.
24.Tennessee Titans at NO
25.Los Angeles Rams at SEA
26.Detroit Lions at KC
27.*Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX
Note: Shaquille Leonard can't catch a health break - his back injuries derailed his 2022 season, and he's been in the concussion protocol for three weeks this year.
28.Arizona Cardinals at WAS
29.Minnesota Vikings vs. TB
30.Las Vegas Raiders at DEN
31.Chicago Bears vs. GB
32.Houston Texans at BAL
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
